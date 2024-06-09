Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 61 % Chance of Winning SUS 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.702 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Gloucestershire and Sussex will lock horns in the Vitality Blast on June 9, 2024, at County Ground, Bristol. The action is ready to kick off at 7:00 P.M IST.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Gloucestershire did not stand a chance against Hampshire in their last game where they were put in to bat first. Playing at home, Gloucestershire were dumbfounded as they were absolutely annihilated and bundled out for 124. There was no batter from the team who stood out or made much of an impact and ultimately, it didn’t matter since there was no stopping Hampshire. Gloucestershire did fight back, thanks to the efforts of David Payne who sent three batters back to the pavilion while Ajeet Singh Dale and Marchant de Lange took one wicket each. However, Hampshire still prevailed by five wickets.

Sussex achieved a brilliant feat in the last game since they put a stop to Surrey’s winning streak and put a damper in the opposition’s campaign. Batting first, Sussex notched up 213 runs with the help of Daniel Hughes and Tom Alsop who carried the innings with their individual totals of 65 and 68 runs, respectively. Surrey, in response, piled on 177 runs but with seven wickets down, the victory slipped further away from them and eventually had to concede by 36 runs.

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 61%

Sussex chance of winning - 39%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Sussex to score low before first dismissal

Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes have shown steady improvement after each game in the tournament so far but their progress could be halted by Gloucestershire in the next game, having experienced that once this season. Sussex’s opening game against Gloucestershire was a disaster for the openers due to the former’s departure in the second over which left Hughes hanging with just five runs on the scoreboard. In the next two games, there was a slight incline in performance with stands of 22 and 31 but their fate is largely decided by an out-of-form Oli Carter whose poor starts have been quite the bane for Sussex.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

County Ground in Bristol is a chasing pitch through and through with six out of seven wins for the chasing side in the 2023 season. To solidify their stronghold, they were also the victors in both games played here this season. The average first innings total in the previous year stood at 155 which is an easily attainable target provided nothing untoward happens. The toss winning skipper will likely concur with this option.

Weather Report

Although mostly cloudy skies are anticipated on match day, the forecast does not indicate any possibility of rainfall. The temperature is likely to stay at 18 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Ben Charlesworth Batter Jack Taylor (C) Batter Graeme van Buuren Batter Marchant de Lange Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire have been all out of sorts after their victory over Essex in their first match of the season. Despite that, they have it in them to give Sussex a run for their money in the next game.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Carter Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles All-rounder Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Archie Lenham Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex will be riding high after their victory over a formidable Surrey but the possibility of an upset in the next match is very much on the cards. Their batting lineup is in especially good form at the moment.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Gloucestershire trail behind Sussex in their head-to-head tally, having won ten matches while the latter has 12 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

Gloucestershire - 10



Sussex - 12

No Result - 1

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Gloucestershire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

In the previous game between Gloucestershire and Sussex earlier this season, the former’s openers absolutely decimated the opposition as Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft piled on 59 runs together. During the same match, Oli Carter and Daniel Hughes failed miserably in setting up a big partnership for Sussex since they were only able to score five runs before the former departed. Granted, Gloucestershire’s opening pair did not have even remotely the same level of success in the other two games they played but because they were able to do so well last time around, the same is expected of them for the upcoming game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex T20 County Ground in Bristol, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet now! Sussex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.16 Bet now!

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Best Batters

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s Best Batter

Cameron Bancroft took the lead as Gloucestershire’s leading batter with 92 runs in three innings. In the previous game against Hampshire, he was the top run scorer for the team with 29 runs. He also has an average of 30.66 at the moment and will be expected to have a breakthrough against Sussex with a big score.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

The opener came through for Sussex in their previous outing against Surrey where he single handedly added 65 runs to the tally with a strike rate of 151.16. He was the second highest run scorer for the team during the match but stands as the leading batter overall with 112 runs in three innings. He will be expected to come out on top again.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Best Bowlers

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s Best Bowler

David Payne was the top wicket-taker for Gloucestershire last time around where he picked three wickets against Hampshire. In his four-over spell, he was also quite careful in his approach and did not allow too many runs to be scored off of him which landed him a brilliant economy rate of 4.25. He is their top wicket-taker with eight wickets in three innings, making him the top pick for the next match as well.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills went wicketless against Surrey in their previous match but he continues to occupy the top spot among the team’s wicket-takers with eight wickets in three innings. He has a bowling average of 12.00 and an overall economy rate of 8.00, which is rather commendable. He is anticipated to do well against Gloucestershire.