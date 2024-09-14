Gloucestershire vs Sussex Match Prediction GLO 39 % Chance of Winning SUS 61 % Place a bet Batery 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Sussex and Gloucestershire will clash in the second semi finals of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham on September 14. The game will begin at 7:00 PM IST. Let’s have a look at the match preview of the upcoming fixture.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire barely made it to the play-offs. They finished at the 4th place of the South Group table. They had 7 wins and 6 losses in the competition. Gloucestershire are coming from a win in the quarterfinals against Warwickshire. The team will be hoping to win against Sussex in order to have a shot at the title. The team has a net run rate of 0.503.

Sussex is coming from a win against Lancashire in the quarterfinals and made it to the semis. They finished second in the South group points table with nine wins and five losses. The team has a strong squad and have proved it with their campaign in the competition. Sussex will be ready for another clash in the upcoming game against Gloucestershire.

Gloucestershire's chance of winning: 39%

Sussex’s chance of winning: 61%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Tips

Gloucestershire to score over 22.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@ Batery)

Gloucestershire is coming from a win against Warwickshire in the quarterfinals. Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft opened for the team in the competition. Hammond and Bancroft average at 30.14 & 31.57 respectively in the competition. The pair has scored 0, 65 & 51 runs before their 1st dismissal in their last three outings. The pair is batting very well in the competition and played impactful opening partnerships in the last few games. Hammond scored 30 runs while Bancroft posted 43 runs in the last game. The team will be looking to score over 22 runs in the next game before their first dismissal.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Toss Prediction

Fast bowlers enjoy bowling at Edgbaston, Birmingham, as the wicket allows them to swing the ball. Batters who get their eyes set on have done well at this venue. The larger ground dimensions allow the spinners to do well and bowl aggressively. It isn’t the easiest of tracks to defend totals in the last few years, and few teams have done it successfully in the short format. There is always something for the bowlers early on in the game. The side winning the toss would look to bowl first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Birmingham will witness cloudy skies. The temperature will peak at 17 degrees Celsius.

Gloucestershire Player List

Archie Bailey, Miles Hammond, Joe Phillips, Ollie Price, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Singh-Dale, Tommy Boorman, Edward Middleton, Luke Charlesworth, Graeme van Buuren, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Shaw, Jack Taylor, Matt Taylor, Charlie Tear, Chris Dent, Zaman Shafi, Tom Smith, Ben Charlesworth, Beau Webster, Marchant de Lange, Zafar Gohar, Dominic Goodman, Tom Price, James Bracey, David Payne, Zaman Akhter

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Price All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder Miles Hammond Batter Jack Taylor (c) All-rounder Cameron Bancroft Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Matt Taylor Bowler Ben Charlesworth Batter

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire won the last game against Warwickshire. The team batted poorly in the last game but the bowlers compensated with their stellar performance in the team. They restricted Warwickshire to 124 runs to win the game by 14 runs.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Tom Alsop Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice Bowler Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex emerged victorious in the last game with impressive performances with the bat and the ball. They stopped Lancashire at 114 runs and managed to chase the target comfortably, winning the game by 8 wickets. The team is very strong in all the departments and will come in confident in the next game.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Sussex leads the tally by 3-2.

Gloucestershire Won: 2

Sussex Won: 3

No Result/ Abandoned: 0

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex performed very well in the last game against Lancashire. Lancashire batted first in the game but were deemed inefficient against the Sussex bowling attack. They bundled out for 114 runs in the game. James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Brad Currie and Jofra Archer picked 2 wickets each in the game. The chase was an easy task for the team as they scored 118/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Daniel Hughes was the top scorer with 35 runs in the game. Harrison Ward scored 27 runs while James Coles knocked an unbeaten 27 runs in the game.

Gloucestershire made it to the semi-finals after defeating Warwickshire in the quarterfinal game. Gloucestershire batted first in the game and posted an unimpressive score of 138 runs for the loss of all the wickets in the game. Cameron Bancroft posted 43 runs while Miles Hammond knocked 30 runs in the match. However, the bowlers turned the game around in their favour. They restricted Warwickshire at 124 runs to win the game by 14 runs. David Payne picked 4 wickets whereas Oliver Price took 3 wickets in the game. Josh Shaw also bagged 2 wickets.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex T20 Edgbaston, null Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.30 Bet Now! Sussex Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.67 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Batters

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex's top batter

Daniel Hughes is the top batter of Sussex. He has managed to score 595 runs in 15 games of the competition so far at an average of 42.50. Hughes smashed 35 runs in the last game of the competition. Hughes will be coming in as the best batter in the next game.

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire's top batter

Cameron Bancroft is a terrific batter in the squad. He has amassed 442 runs in 15 games of the competition and currently averages at 31.57. He smashed 43 runs in the last game against Warwickshire. He will come in as the best batter from the team.

Gloucestershire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Ollie Robinson to be Sussex's top bowler

Ollie Robinson is a terrific bowler. He has picked 18 wickets in 14 games of the competition. He took 2 wickets in the last game against Lancashire. He will step in as the best bowler in the next game.

David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

David Payne has impressed with his bowling skills in the competition. He has amassed 29 wickets in 15 games. He took 4 single wickets in the last game and is set to bowl very well in the next game.