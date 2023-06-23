Hampshire vs Essex Match Prediction HAM 58 % Chance of Winning ESS 42 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Essex in a pivotal four pointer game at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. A loss for either side can severely dent their aspirations to make the knockouts this season. The game is scheduled to be played on June 23 at 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Essex Chance of Winning

Both teams have had disappointments in recent weeks and would look to gain some momentum as we enter the business end of the season. Hampshire head into this game knowing anything other than a win can have serious ramifications as their destiny would no longer be in their own hands. On the other hand, a win for Essex can all but cement their place in the knockouts as they would extend the gap to four points with two games remaining. As per our calculations, Hampshire walk into this game as slight favourites but we reckon this to be a nail biting fixture with qualification to knockout rounds at stake and a win for Hampshire at home is the most likely outcome come June 23.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 58%

Essex’s chances of winning - 42%

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Hampshire vs Essex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire openers have been brilliant at home. Hampshire are 3-1 at the Rose bowl stadium and have managed an opening stand of 91, 18, 145 and 23, averaging 69.25 runs which is phenomenal in T20 format. Their tournament average is 30.09 which itself is pretty high. On the other hand, Essex have struggled to get a good opening stand in the tournament averaging mere 16.4 this term. In four of the last six games Essex have had an opening partnership in single digits which makes this tip even more intriguing.

Feroze Khushi had a good start to the campaign scoring 34 and 55 in first two games but since then his performances have dropped significantly scoring 8, 0, 17, 61, 7 and 1. In the reverse fixture Khushi scored eight against Hampshire and we believe him to have another underwhelming performance in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Essex Match Toss Prediction

In three of the four games so far at the Rose Bowl Stadium has been won by the team batting second which makes this venue great for chasing teams. Even though in the reverse fixture Hampshire recorded a mammoth victory batting first, we believe whoever wins the toss would decide to bowl first as records at the venue have more relevance than the result in the reverse fixture.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C and minimum is expected to be 15C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have had an underwhelming season so far even though they could still make the knockouts. Hampshire’s season hangs in the balance as they head into this game with three defeats in last four games and need a strong finish if they aspire to make the knockouts this season.

Essex News & Player List

Essex Player List

Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Sir Alastair Cook, Aaron Beard. Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Jamal Richards, Luc Benkenstein, Matt Critchley, Paul Walter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington (Wk), Michael Pepper (Wk), William Buttleman (Wk), Aron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Eshun Kalley, Jamie Porter, Sam Cook, Shane Snater, Simon Harmer

Predicted Playing XI

Feroze Khushi Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Michael Pepper Batter Robin Das Batter William Buttleman Wicket-keeper Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley Batter Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Sam Cook Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex’s five game winning streak came to an end, Essex suffered a comprehensive loss against table toppers Somerset as they lost the game by seven wickets. Essex head into this fixture with back to back defeats against Somerset and Kent as they squandered a great opportunity to seal a place in the top four in the South Group

Hampshire vs Essex Head to Head

Hampshire have edged Essex in head to head games. In 40 games, Hampshire has managed to win 18 games on the other hand, Essex has grabbed 14 wins thus far. In the recent past, Hampshire have won four of the last five games which includes back to back wins at the Rose Bowl Stadium.

T20 played - 40

Hampshire win(s) - 18

Essex win(s) - 14

Hampshire vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score more in powerplay than Hampshire in the game

Essex has been one of the most consistent teams in the Powerplay as they have fared well in the first six overs throughout the tournament. Only once in the entire tournament Essex have posted a total of under 50 in powerplay which was 49 against Somerset, they average staggering 60.5 and have conceded 53.8 runs in the tournament. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in the last four of the five games they have scored more runs than their opponent in the powerplay. On the other hand, Hampshire have been outscored in the last four of the five games in powerplay, averaging 47.36 in T20 Blast thus far and conceding 47.36 in the tournament. We believe this is a great opportunity to earn some great financial rewards.

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

Even though James Vince’s struggles have been evident away from home. At home he has been phenomenal, bagging four half centuries in four games thus far. Vince is second in the leaderboard and it wouldn’t be a surprise if ended up becoming the top scorer after the game. Due to the fact the next game will be played in Southampton, we believe he would be a top run scorer in the game

Paul Walter to be Essex’s top batter

There haven’t been any standout batsmen for Essex this season. No Essex player is in the top 30 in regards to top scorer in the tournament. Paul Walter has shown consistency in the batting line up and has been the top scorer in three of the last four games for Essex which makes him our top pick for the game

Hampshire vs Essex Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Even though Hampshire has shown inconsistencies in the last few games, Nathan Ellis has been exceptional in this period and would play a pivotal role in the remaining fixtures to carry his team over the finishing line. Ellis with 14 wickets is the top wicket taker for Hampshire and our top pick for the game.

Daniel Sams to be Essex’s top bowler

Daniel Sams has had a great campaign so far. With 18 wickets in ten games he is outright the top wicket taker for Essex this term. What makes him even more enticing is his ability to consistently bowl with great accuracy in the death overs. With most wickets he also has the lowest Econ. for Essex in the tournament which makes him our top pick for the game.