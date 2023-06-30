Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction HAM 63 % Chance of Winning GLAM 37 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Glamorgan as they try to cement a playoff spot at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. A loss for Glamorgan would see the end of their 2023 T20 Blast campaign. The game is scheduled to be played on June 30 at 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game with contrasting expectations, while Hampshire holds destiny in their own hands knowing maximum points in the last two games will see them seal a place in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Glamorgan would need some favours in the last two rounds of fixture to make the quarterfinals and most importantly they need to beat the defending champions if they aspire to make the knockouts. With four teams fighting for the third and fourth spot in the South Group, we are destined to have a thrilling finish to the group stages. As per our calculations, defending champions are firm favourites heading into this all important game and would have enough quality to disperse any obstacles thrown at them by the visitors in the upcoming fixture at their home turf.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 63%

Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 37%

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Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Glamorgan have been in poor run of form but still they have managed to score well in the powerplay. Glamorgan averaged 55.5 runs in first six overs and only once in last six games they have managed to score less than 50 in powerplay overs. On the other hand, Hampshire average 49.16 in powerplay this season but at home, they average jumps up to 52.8. What makes this tip even more remarkable is the fact Glamorgan have conceded at an average of 60 this term and Hampshire have conceded 52.46 in the first six overs in the tournament which makes us believe both teams would score well in the powerplay overs.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction

Rose Bowl stadium has been kind to the chasing team this season. In four of the five games thus far, the chasing team has been victorious. We believe whoever wins the toss would want to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

Even though we are expecting overcast conditions on the matchday, chances of rain are minimal. We do not expect any disruptions in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C and minimum is expected to be 16C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have lost three of the last five games. But at home they have been terrific this season. They four wins in five home games has transpired into third place on the points table level on points with Kent and Surrey in the South Group

Glamorgan News & Player List

Glamorgan Player List

Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson Batter Sam Northeast Batter William Smale Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Timm van der Gugten All-rounder Andrew Salter Batter Andy Gorvin All-rounder Ruaidhri Smith All-rounder Peter Hatzoglou Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

With six defeats in seven games, Glamorgan have had a season to forget and it's a miracle that they still have a chance to make the quarterfinals. With 10 points Glamorgan are sixth on the table, four points off the top four in the South Group

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head

Hampshire have edged Glamorgan in head to head games. In 18 games, Hampshire has managed to win 10 games on the other hand, Glamorgan has grabbed seven wins thus far. In the recent past, In the last two encounters at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Hampshire have registered comprehensive victories in this fixture.

T20 played - 18

Hampshire win(s) - 10

Glamorgan win(s) - 7

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire's struggles in the top order has continued for the last few games. The oppositions have had a better opening stand in five of the last six games which includes last two games at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Hampshire are averaging 27.83 in the last six games but have conceded 48 runs in opening partnership in those games. Even though Glamorgan themself have had issues at the top end, they average 28.91 which is just above the Hampshire average in the tournament. Looking at this underlined facts, we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains as the possibility of Glamorgan outscoring Hampshire and having a better opening stand is pretty high.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

James Vince with 567 runs is the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the tournament and is 20 runs short of Daniel Bell-Drummond who is the leading run scorer of the tournament. Out of 567 runs scored, Vince has scored 373 runs in five home games, scoring half century in every single game thus far which makes him our top pick for the game

Chris Cooke to be Glamorgan’s top batter

Chris Cooke has been the standout performer in what has been a poor campaign for Glamorgan.Only once this term, Cooke has scored in single digits averaging 40.8 in the tournament. In a must win game, we believe Glamorgan’s leading scorer would step up and would be the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in the game.

Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers

John Turner to be Hampshire’s top bowler

John Turner’s performance has gone under the radar this term. In seven games, Turner has grabbed 15 wickets and is one wicket shy of Nathan Ellis who is the top wicket taker for the defending champions this year having played five games more than Turner. Turner was exceptional in the last game in which Hampshire conceded 209 runs and he ended up with bowling figures of 3/19 which makes him our top pick for the game

Jamie Mcilroy to be Glamorgan’s top bowler

Jamie Mcilroy has had a solid campaign so far. With 18 wickets in 12 games he is outright top wicket taker for Glamorgan this term. What makes him even more enticing is his ability to consistently bowl with great accuracy in the death overs. Even though Mcilroy hasn’t had an underwhelming performance in the last game, we still believe he would be the top bowler for Glamorgan in the upcoming fixture.