Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Prediction
HAM
63%
Chance of Winning
GLAM
37%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts
- Glamorgan have lost the last six of the seven games in the tournament.
- James Vince has scored five half centuries in five home games thus far.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Chance of Winning
Both teams head into this game with contrasting expectations, while Hampshire holds destiny in their own hands knowing maximum points in the last two games will see them seal a place in the quarterfinals. On the other hand, Glamorgan would need some favours in the last two rounds of fixture to make the quarterfinals and most importantly they need to beat the defending champions if they aspire to make the knockouts. With four teams fighting for the third and fourth spot in the South Group, we are destined to have a thrilling finish to the group stages. As per our calculations, defending champions are firm favourites heading into this all important game and would have enough quality to disperse any obstacles thrown at them by the visitors in the upcoming fixture at their home turf.
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 63%
- Glamorgan’s chances of winning - 37%
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Glamorgan have been in poor run of form but still they have managed to score well in the powerplay. Glamorgan averaged 55.5 runs in first six overs and only once in last six games they have managed to score less than 50 in powerplay overs. On the other hand, Hampshire average 49.16 in powerplay this season but at home, they average jumps up to 52.8. What makes this tip even more remarkable is the fact Glamorgan have conceded at an average of 60 this term and Hampshire have conceded 52.46 in the first six overs in the tournament which makes us believe both teams would score well in the powerplay overs.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Match Toss Prediction
Rose Bowl stadium has been kind to the chasing team this season. In four of the five games thus far, the chasing team has been victorious. We believe whoever wins the toss would want to chase at the venue.
Weather Report
Even though we are expecting overcast conditions on the matchday, chances of rain are minimal. We do not expect any disruptions in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C and minimum is expected to be 16C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|Ben McDermott
|Wicket-keeper Batter
|Liam Dawson
|All-rounder
|James Fuller
|All-rounder
|Benny Howell
|All-rounder
|Ross Whiteley
|Batter
|Joe Weatherley
|Batter
|James Vince (C)
|Batter
|Toby Albert
|Batter
|Nathan Ellis
|Bowler
|Chris Wood
|Bowler
|Brad Wheal
|Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have lost three of the last five games. But at home they have been terrific this season. They four wins in five home games has transpired into third place on the points table level on points with Kent and Surrey in the South Group
Glamorgan News & Player List
Glamorgan Player List
Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd (c), Eddie Byrom, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Northeast, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Michael Neser, Alex Horton (Wk), Chris Cooke (Wk), Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Peter Hatzoglou, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Kiran Carlson
|
Batter
|
Sam Northeast
|
Batter
|
William Smale
|
Batter
|
Cam Fletcher
|
Batter
|
Chris Cooke
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Timm van der Gugten
|
All-rounder
|
Andrew Salter
|
Batter
|
Andy Gorvin
|
All-rounder
|
Ruaidhri Smith
|
All-rounder
|
Peter Hatzoglou
|
Bowler
|
Jamie McIlroy
|
Bowler
Glamorgan Team Form
With six defeats in seven games, Glamorgan have had a season to forget and it's a miracle that they still have a chance to make the quarterfinals. With 10 points Glamorgan are sixth on the table, four points off the top four in the South Group
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Head to Head
Hampshire have edged Glamorgan in head to head games. In 18 games, Hampshire has managed to win 10 games on the other hand, Glamorgan has grabbed seven wins thus far. In the recent past, In the last two encounters at the Rose Bowl Stadium, Hampshire have registered comprehensive victories in this fixture.
T20 played - 18
Hampshire win(s) - 10
Glamorgan win(s) - 7
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Betting Odds
Glamorgan to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire
Hampshire's struggles in the top order has continued for the last few games. The oppositions have had a better opening stand in five of the last six games which includes last two games at the Rose Bowl Stadium. Hampshire are averaging 27.83 in the last six games but have conceded 48 runs in opening partnership in those games. Even though Glamorgan themself have had issues at the top end, they average 28.91 which is just above the Hampshire average in the tournament. Looking at this underlined facts, we believe this is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains as the possibility of Glamorgan outscoring Hampshire and having a better opening stand is pretty high.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Batters
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
James Vince with 567 runs is the leading run scorer for Hampshire in the tournament and is 20 runs short of Daniel Bell-Drummond who is the leading run scorer of the tournament. Out of 567 runs scored, Vince has scored 373 runs in five home games, scoring half century in every single game thus far which makes him our top pick for the game
Chris Cooke to be Glamorgan’s top batter
Chris Cooke has been the standout performer in what has been a poor campaign for Glamorgan.Only once this term, Cooke has scored in single digits averaging 40.8 in the tournament. In a must win game, we believe Glamorgan’s leading scorer would step up and would be the leading run scorer for Glamorgan in the game.
Hampshire vs Glamorgan Top Team Bowlers
John Turner to be Hampshire’s top bowler
John Turner’s performance has gone under the radar this term. In seven games, Turner has grabbed 15 wickets and is one wicket shy of Nathan Ellis who is the top wicket taker for the defending champions this year having played five games more than Turner. Turner was exceptional in the last game in which Hampshire conceded 209 runs and he ended up with bowling figures of 3/19 which makes him our top pick for the game
Jamie Mcilroy to be Glamorgan’s top bowler
Jamie Mcilroy has had a solid campaign so far. With 18 wickets in 12 games he is outright top wicket taker for Glamorgan this term. What makes him even more enticing is his ability to consistently bowl with great accuracy in the death overs. Even though Mcilroy hasn’t had an underwhelming performance in the last game, we still believe he would be the top bowler for Glamorgan in the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Hampshire have struggled to find consistency in the last five games as they have lost three of the five games heading into this fixture. After 12 round of games in the T20 Blast, Hampshire find themself third on the table, level on points with Kent and Essex who fight for the third and fourth spot in the South Group. In the last game, Hampshire returned to winning ways as they gunned down a target of 210 to leapfrog Essex in the North Group.
Glamorgan head into this game on the back of heavy defeats against Surrey, Somerset and Sussex. The Welsh Dragons have accumulated six defeats in the last seven games and are lucky that mathematically they still have a chance to make the playoffs. In the last game, Glamorgan failed to chase down 182 against Sussex as they lost the game by 20 runs.
Hampshire have edged Glamorgan 3-1 in the last two tournaments, winning twice at the Rose Bowl stadium. This year, Hampshire have been terrific at home winning four of the five fixtures thus far. Bookmakers have looked into these underlined stats and have tagged Hampshire as clear favourites heading into this game. We believe Glamorgan stand no chance as they face title holders in their own backyard and Hampshire would have a comfortable evening come June 30.
- Hampshire to win @ 1.59 (Parimatch)
- Glamorgan to win @ 2.26 (Parimatch)