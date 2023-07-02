Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction HAM 70 % Chance of Winning GLO 30 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Gloucestershire in the final game of the season as they try to cement a playoff spot at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. With Gloucestershire already out of contention, another point for Hampshire would seal their place in the quarterfinals. The game is scheduled to be played on July 2 at 7:00 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

This game feels more like a mismatch as Hampshire try to gun down a place in the knockouts. With Gloucestershire already knocked out of the competition this game becomes a bit irrelevant for the visiting side. With Hampshire having a better run rate than Kent and Essex, Hampshire have all the edge as they head into the penultimate game. As per our calculations, defending champions are firm favourites heading into this all important game and as being the only team that has all to play for in the tie.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 70%

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 30%

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Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Hampshire are one of the most inconsistent teams in the tournament in the powerplay overs averaging 49.16 but at home the story is different as in five of the six games Hampshire has scored over 50 in the first six overs. Hampshire’s average powerplay score also jumps up to 54.66 at home.Gloucestershire average powerplay score this season is 49.58 which is slightly over the Hampshire average but way below what Hampshire average at home. What makes this tip even more remarkable is the fact Gloucestershire have conceded more runs in the first six overs in three of the last four games which makes us believe Hampshire would score more than Gloucestershire in powerplay overs.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

Rose Bowl stadium has been kind to the chasing team this season. In four of the five games thus far, the chasing team has been victorious. The last game was an anomaly as the game got reduced to nine overs. We believe whoever wins the toss would want to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather on the game day with zero chances of rain. We do not expect any disruptions in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and minimum is expected to be 12C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Benny Howell All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have won three of the last four games. At home, they have been terrific this season. They five wins in six home games has transpired into third place level on points with Surrey who occupy the second place in the South Group

Gloucestershire News & Player List

Gloucestershire Player List

Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (c), Joe Phillips, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, William Naish, Zafar Gohar, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (Wk), Grant Roelofsen (Wk), James Bracey (Wk), Tom Lace (Wk), Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Grant Roelofsen Batter Ben Charlesworth Batter Ben Wells Batter James Bracey Wicket-keeper Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Jack Taylor Batter Josh Shaw All-rounder Tom Smith All-rounder David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

With two wins in the last seven games, Gloucestershire’s faith has already been decided as they are about to miss the playoff again this season. With ten points in 13 games they are currently eighth on the table.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Head to Head

With 10 wins in fifteen matches, Hampshire have had an upper hand in this tie since the inception. In the last game between the two sided, rain disruption became a deciding factor as Gloucestershire won the game as they were ahead of the asking rate before game was stopped

T20 played - 15

Hampshire win(s) - 10

Gloucestershire win(s) - 3

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Gloucestershire

Both teams have had inconsistencies in the top order this season. But if you look at Gloucestershire's opening stand in the last five games 0, 18, 7, 9 and 8 straight away you think this is easy money. In the last few games Hampshire has found some consistency which has been missing since the start of the season scoring 92, 1, 34 and 36 opening stands in the last four games. With James Vince being his usual self in home fixtures what makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Ben NcDermott was in a thick of things and scored a brilliant unbeaten 54 in the last outing which basically makes this tip a sure shot thing.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

Considering the venue is Old Trafford and the team is Hampshire you just cannot go against this phenom who has just been absurd at home. The only reason Vince did not score in the last game was because rain disrupted the proceedings and it turned out to be a 9 over game. There are very few things with 100% surety in life, James Vince scoring well at home is one of them.

Ben Charlesworth to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Ben Charlesworth has had a solid season in what has been a campaign to forget for Gloucestershire. With 293 runs he is the top scorer for Gloucestershire in T20 Blast and one of the most consistent batters this term. With 34 runs, Charlesworth was the top scorer in the win against Sussex and makes him our top pick for the game

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

John Turner to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Even though John Turner has not been the top wicket taker but his inclusion has made a significant difference for the defending champions. In eight games, Turner has grabbed 15 wickets and is two wickets shy of Nathan Ellis who is the top wicket taker for the defending champions this year having played five games more than Turner. Turner's exceptional form continued in the last game which was cut short to nine overs due to rain, Turner bowled one over and conceded two runs in the game. We are going to stick with our pick for the upcoming game against Gloucestershire

Tom Smith to be Gloucestershire’s top bowler

Tom Smith has had a solid campaign so far. With 17 wickets in 12 games he is outright top wicket taker for Gloucestershire this term. What makes him even more enticing is his ability to consistently bowl with great accuracy in the death overs. Smith was once again lethal in the last game as he ended up with 2/35 which makes him our top pick for the game.