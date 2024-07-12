Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction HAM 40 % Chance of Winning GLO 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.22 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.341 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire will take on Gloucestershire in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at The Rose Bowl, Southampton on Friday, June 12. The match is scheduled to start from 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Both Hampshire and Gloucestershire have struggled in the T20 Blast 2024. While Gloucestershire are ranked fifth in nine-team South Group points table after five wins and as many defeats, Hampshire are reeling at eighth spot with just two wins in 10 matches.

Gloucestershire fell 29 runs short of a 182-run target set by Middlesex in their last match on Thursday. In their second-last match, they chased down 195 against Somerset. They have shown that spark in both the departments of the game from time-to-time, and that gives them a good chance to beat Hampshire, who have not won a single match since June 7. Hampshire have failed to register a single win in their last seven matches.

Hampshire chance of winning - 40 %

Gloucestershire chance of winning - 60 %

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Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Hampshire all-rounder Benny Howell scored 32 runs off 17 balls before getting run out against Sussex in his last outing. His innings consisted of two sixes and two fours each. Eyes will once again be on the 35-year-old, who would look to turn around his dismal campaign.

Gloucestershire captain Jack Taylor scored 45 runs off 24 balls in his last outing against Middlesex. His 45-run innings of 24 balls consisted of four fours and three sixes, and came when his side was three down for 40. He would be looking to play a solid knock once again on Friday.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

In the last match here at the venue, Hampshire elected to field first but Sussex won the match by seven runs. Hampshire elected to field first in the second-last match as well. In the third-last match at Rose Bowl, Kent elected to bat first but Hampshire won by three wickets. There is a high chance of the team winning the toss opting to bowl first once again.

Weather Report

Cloudy cover but just 10 percent chances of rain in Southampton on Friday. With a humidity level of 63 percent the temperature will hover around 19 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 16 km/h/

Hampshire Player List

Hampshire Playing XI

James Vince Batter Ben McDermott (WK) Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherly Batter Toby Albert Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire are enduring a forgettable season, and have failed to win any of their last seven matches. Three of these seven matches fetched no result because of rain. Hampshire have won only two of their 10 matches so far in T20 Blast 2024.

Gloucestershire Player List

Jack Taylor (c), Ben Charlesworth, Chris Dent, Joe Phillips, Miles Hammond, Tommy Boorman, Beau Webster, Ed Middleton, Graeme van Buuren, Matt Taylor, Oliver Price, Tom Price, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey, Ahmed Syed, Ajeet Dale, Archie Bailey, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Josh Shaw, Luke Charlesworth, Marchant de Lange, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Gloucestershire Predicted Playing XI

M Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper-batter Oliver Price All-rounder James Bracey (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Jack Taylor (Cap) All-rounder Ben Charlesworth All-rounder Beau Webster All-rounder David Payne Bowler Josh Shaw Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler Md Taylor Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire lost their last match against Middlesex by 29 runs. They have won four of their last six matches. Overall, they have won and lost five matches each.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 16 matches have been played between Hampshire and Derbyshire. Hampshire have won 12 times, while Gloucestershire 3. One match has ended without any result.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire opening partnership to be over 19.5

Hampshire opening pair of James Vince and Ben McDermott could partner only for one run in their last outing against Sussex. They scored 16 runs together against Sussex and 31 against Essex. Their best outing together came against Somerset when they scored 77 runs off just 44 balls. They also stitched a 53-run partnership against Kent and two in their first match against Surrey. James Vince and Ben McDermott have shown consistency, and have a great chance of scoring over 19 runs together against Gloucestershire which don't boast of a very lethal pace attack.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire T20 The Rose Bowl, null Hampshire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 2.3 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.341 Bet Now!

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Batters

Joe Weatherley to be the top batter for Hampshire

Joe Weatherley is the leading run-scorer for Hampshire in T20 Blast 2024. He scored 34 runs in his last outing against Sussex. His second-last outing also came against the same opposition as he scored unbeaten 68 runs. He scored 48 in his third-last outing against Essex. Overall, he has scored 274 runs in 8 matches at an average of 45.66 and a strike rate of 134.97.

Miles Hammond to be the top batter for Gloucestershire

28-year-old left-hand batter Miles Hammond was dismissed for a 9-ball duck as Gloucestershire lost by 29 runs against Middlesex on Thursday. However, Hammond is still the leading run-scorer for Gloucestershire. He has scored 296 runs in 11 matches at an average of 29.60 and a strike rate of 131.55. He would be looking to get back amongst runs in the match against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Gloucestershire Top Bowlers

James Fuller to be the top bowler for Hampshire

James Fuller is the second-highest wicket-taker for Hampshire. He has picked 10 wickets in eight matches at an average of 20.50 and an economy rate of 8.97. He was the highest wicket-taker in his side's last match against Sussex. He picked two wickets for 20 runs in three overs. Overall, the pacer has picked 165 wickets in 186 T20 matches.

David Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire

The left-arm pacer picked three wickets against Middlesex on Thursday. He is the leading wicket-taker in the T20 Blast 2024 at the moment. He has picked 21 wickets in 11 matches at an economy rate of 6.68 and an average of 13.95. The 33-year-old picked three wickets in his last outing against Hampshire