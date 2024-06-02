Hampshire vs Kent Match Prediction HAM 40 % Chance of Winning KEN 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.04 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.15 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.128 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire will take on Kent in the South Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at the The Rose Bowl in Southampton on Sunday, June 2. The match is scheduled to start from 5:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Kent Chance of Winning

Kent were clinical in their first match against Middlesex, scoring 208 runs in 20 overs before defending it by 98 runs. They bundled out Middlesex for 107 in 14.1 overs.

On the other hand, Hampshire were hammered by Surrey in their opening encounter. Surrey chased down a 163-run target with five wickets and four balls to spare.

Going by the result and form of the two teams in their respective first matches, Kent have the momentum on their side and should beat Hampshire in their second match of the T20 Blast 2024. Also, Kent have a psychological advantage of beating Hampshire in three of their last four encounters.

Hampshire chance of winning - 40 %

Kent chance of winning - 60 %

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Hampshire vs Kent Betting Tips

Hampshire left-arm pacer Liam Dawson was mighty impressive with the ball against Surrey. He gave away just 18 runs in his four overs for one wicket. Dawson also chipped in with 30 runs off 12 balls with the bat.

England international Zak Crawley gave Kent a flying start against Middlesex. He scored 26 runs off just 14 balls. The innings consisted of four boundaries and a six.

Hampshire vs Kent Toss Prediction

Teams have opted to bat first 62 percent of the time after winning the toss at the Rose Bowl in the last five years. Teams bowling first have also won 55 percent of the time. Pacers have been a lot dominant at the venue with the average score in the last five T20s being 135 runs only.

Weather Report

Only 10 percent precipitation level in Southampton on Sunday, June 2. With a humidity level of 52 percent, the temperature will hover around 23 degree celsius. The wind speed at the ground will be close to 14 km/h. It will be mostly cloudy in Southampton on Sunday.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Alistair Orr, Joe Weatherley, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, James Fuller, Benny Howell, Chris Wood, Toby Albert, John Turner, Nick Gubbins, Eddie Jack

Hampshire Playing XI

James Vince (c) All-rounder Ben McDermott (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Alistair Orr Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Toby Albert Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire endured a five-wicket defeat against Surrey in their first match. Their second match was the semi-final against Essex last year. They lost the match by five wickets (DLS Method). They won each of their three matches prior to it.

Kent Player List

Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Sam Billings (c & wk), Joe Denly, Marcus ORiordan, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Beyers Swanepoel, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Parkinson, Harry Finch, Matthew Quinn, Jack Leaning, Wes Agar, Charles Stobo, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Michael Cohen, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Nathan Gilchrist, Jaskaran Singh, Arafat Bhuiyan, Jaydn Denly

Kent Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings (c & wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Joe Denly All-rounder Marcus ORiordan Bowler Joey Evison Batter Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler Harry Finch Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent won their first match against Middlesex by a massive 98-run margin. They ended their last season with back-to-back defeats Overall, they have won three of their last five matches.

Hampshire vs Kent Head-to-Head Record

A total of 34 matches have been played between Kent and Hampshire. Kent have won 17 times, while Hampshire 15. One match ended in a tie, while one without any result.

Hampshire vs Kent Betting Odds

Kent opening partnership to be over 19.5

Kent openers Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond partnered for 59 runs off 27 balls in their first outing together this season. Crawley scored 26 off 14. His innings consisted of four boundaries and a six, while his partner Bell-Drummond scored 38 off 24. He scored four fours and two sixes. There is a high chance of the duo scoring over 19 runs together once again.

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Hampshire vs Kent Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Hampshire

Hampshire opener and captain James Vince managed to score just nine runs off 12 balls but he would be expected to play a key role against Kent. Vince was the leading run-scorer in the International League T20 where he scored 356 runs in 12 matches. He has featured in 381 T20 matches and scored 10460 runs at an average of 31.60 and a strike rate of 134.75.

Sam Billings to be the top batter for Kent

Kent captain Sam Billings was out for a duck in his first outing but we can expect the experienced wicketkeeper-batter to bounce back in style. The 32-year-old featured in the International League T20 earlier this year and scored 320 runs - the fifth highest in the tournament. Billings have played 305 T20 matches and scored 5899 runs at an average of 23.88 and a strike rate of 132.05.

Hampshire vs Kent Top Bowlers

Michael Nesser to be the top bowler for Hampshire

Hampshire's Australia pacer Michael Nesser was the leading wicket-taker for the team against Surrey. He picked two wickets for 33 runs. He dismissed Daniel Lawrence and Jamie Smith. Nesser has featured in 117 T20 matches and picked 132 wickets.

Matt Parkinson to be the top bowler for Kent

Leg-spinner Matt Parkinson registered figures of 4/25 in the opening match against Middlesex. His fifth-last match - a first-class match against Surrey saw him register a five-wicket haul in the only innings he bowled. He has featured in 104 T20 matches and picked 143 wickets at an average of 18.60 and an economy rate of 7.66.