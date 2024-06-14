Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction
HAM
70%
Chance of Winning
MID
30%
T20
The Rose Bowl
Facts:
- Hampshire lead their tally against Middlesex by a scoreline of 23-14 in the tournament so far.
- Middlesex have defeated Hampshire seven times at the latter’s home ground, The Rose Bowl.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning
Hampshire are not at the top of their game yet this season, having faced two defeats in four matches. They absolutely did not stand a chance against Somerset where the latter piled on 241 runs while batting first and Hampshire failed to surmount this formidable total. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott stepped up for the first time this season with a score of 46 but this time he was let down by the rest of the team who did not do much. Skipper James Vince also added 30 runs to the tally but they fell short of the target by a whopping 63 runs.
Middlesex went back to losing ways after an astounding victory over Kent and ended up succumbing to Somerset subsequently. On home soil, Middlesex found themselves bowled out for a humiliating 78-run total where no individual score surpassed 15. Somerset were handed the victory at this point and they made light work of it by finishing the game in 12 and a half overs, leading to a nine-wicket victory.
- Hampshire chance of winning - 70%
- Middlesex chance of winning - 30%
Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips
Middlesex to score low before first dismissal
Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have repeatedly taken beatings at the hands of all the rivals so far barring Glamorgan. Things were looking up for the openers after two measly showings in the first two games when they went on to score 108 runs together against Glamorgan. However, they fell back into their slump subsequently and currently find themselves at a standstill with partnerships of 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs in the remaining games. Hampshire’s bowlers are not quite forgiving and a slight misstep from Middlesex will likely lead to an early wicket.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl is a chasing track and it is made evident by the fact that six out of eight matches held here last season were won by the teams fielding first. Furthermore, two games have taken place here this season and both were won by the chasing side while the first innings totals were in the 160-165 range. It is a relatively low scoring pitch and the toss winning skipper will want to field first.
Weather Report
There is a 50% possibility that Southampton will be affected by rain on match day with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
Michael Neser
|
Bowler
|
Nick Gubbins
|
Batter
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have been in decent form but they have the capability to push their limits and perform better.
Middlesex Player List
Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Stephen Eskinazi (C)
|
Batter
|
Martin Andersson
|
Batter
|
Joe Cracknell
|
Batter
|
Max Holden
|
Batter
|
Ryan Higgins
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Davies
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Luke Hollman
|
Bowler
|
Joshua De Caires
|
Batter
|
Tom Helm
|
Bowler
|
Blake Cullen
|
Bowler
|
Noah Cornwell
|
Bowler
Middlesex Team Form
Middlesex are nearly hopeless at this point in the tournament and it is unlikely that they will be able to overcome Hampshire.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head
Hampshire are leagues ahead of Middlesex in their head-to-head tally with 23 runs against the latter’s 14.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 40
Hampshire - 23
Middlesex - 14
No Result/Abandoned - 3
Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex
Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have opened the innings for Middlesex for a majority of the season and their partnerships are no great shakes. It is worth noting that their performance against Glamorgan was an aberration as they notched up 108 runs together but that did not happen again. The remaining four games witnessed them score 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs. Consistency is also not Hampshire’s strong point as openers James Vince and Ben McDermott’s fluctuating performances have resulted in opening stands of 77, 2, 53 and 2 runs in the first four encounters. The bookmakers believe that Hampshire’s openers are more likely to have a better showing than that of Middlesex.
Hampshire vs Middlesex
T20
The Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Batters
Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter
Joe Weatherley is the top run scorer for Hampshire with 124 runs in four innings so far. He struggled a tad against Somerset where he was dismissed for just 18 runs but his trajectory has been quite promising. He will be expected to come out of the slump relatively quickly and be the standout batter for the team against Middlesex.
Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter
Martin Andersson is Middlesex’s only batter who has the potential to make an impact at the moment as he leads the team’s run charts with 116 runs in four innings. He has achieved one half-century this season and has an average of 29.00. He was not particularly impressive against Somerset given that he departed for just ten runs but he is the top pick for the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers
Michael Neser to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler
Michael Neser is the joint highest wicket-taker for Hampshire with six wickets in four innings and a bowling average of 19.83. His spell against Somerset was excellent as he allowed 30 runs in three overs, captured two wickets and earned an economy rate of 10.00. He will be expected to replicate his performance as they take on Middlesex.
Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler
Luke Hollman only delivered one over against Somerset and went wicketless during the match but remains Middlesex’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five innings. He also has a brilliant bowling average of 16.37 and can be expected to make a dent in the opposition’s innings, making him the leading contender for the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Hampshire to win @ 1.34 (Parimatch)
- Middlesex to win @ 3.05 (Parimatch)
Parimatch