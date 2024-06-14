Hampshire vs Middlesex Match Prediction HAM 70 % Chance of Winning MID 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.34 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.45 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.462 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire and Middlesex are poised to square off in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024, where the sides will meet at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. The clash is scheduled to begin at 11:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Hampshire are not at the top of their game yet this season, having faced two defeats in four matches. They absolutely did not stand a chance against Somerset where the latter piled on 241 runs while batting first and Hampshire failed to surmount this formidable total. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott stepped up for the first time this season with a score of 46 but this time he was let down by the rest of the team who did not do much. Skipper James Vince also added 30 runs to the tally but they fell short of the target by a whopping 63 runs.

Middlesex went back to losing ways after an astounding victory over Kent and ended up succumbing to Somerset subsequently. On home soil, Middlesex found themselves bowled out for a humiliating 78-run total where no individual score surpassed 15. Somerset were handed the victory at this point and they made light work of it by finishing the game in 12 and a half overs, leading to a nine-wicket victory.

Hampshire chance of winning - 70%

Middlesex chance of winning - 30%

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Middlesex to score low before first dismissal

Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have repeatedly taken beatings at the hands of all the rivals so far barring Glamorgan. Things were looking up for the openers after two measly showings in the first two games when they went on to score 108 runs together against Glamorgan. However, they fell back into their slump subsequently and currently find themselves at a standstill with partnerships of 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs in the remaining games. Hampshire’s bowlers are not quite forgiving and a slight misstep from Middlesex will likely lead to an early wicket.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl is a chasing track and it is made evident by the fact that six out of eight matches held here last season were won by the teams fielding first. Furthermore, two games have taken place here this season and both were won by the chasing side while the first innings totals were in the 160-165 range. It is a relatively low scoring pitch and the toss winning skipper will want to field first.

Weather Report

There is a 50% possibility that Southampton will be affected by rain on match day with the temperature hovering around 17 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter James Fuller Bowler Benny Howell All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Michael Neser Bowler Nick Gubbins Batter Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have been in decent form but they have the capability to push their limits and perform better.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Joe Cracknell Batter Max Holden Batter Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Luke Hollman Bowler Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Blake Cullen Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Middlesex are nearly hopeless at this point in the tournament and it is unlikely that they will be able to overcome Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Hampshire are leagues ahead of Middlesex in their head-to-head tally with 23 runs against the latter’s 14.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Hampshire - 23

Middlesex - 14

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Hampshire vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson have opened the innings for Middlesex for a majority of the season and their partnerships are no great shakes. It is worth noting that their performance against Glamorgan was an aberration as they notched up 108 runs together but that did not happen again. The remaining four games witnessed them score 12, 1, 5 and 22 runs. Consistency is also not Hampshire’s strong point as openers James Vince and Ben McDermott’s fluctuating performances have resulted in opening stands of 77, 2, 53 and 2 runs in the first four encounters. The bookmakers believe that Hampshire’s openers are more likely to have a better showing than that of Middlesex.

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Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Batters

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley is the top run scorer for Hampshire with 124 runs in four innings so far. He struggled a tad against Somerset where he was dismissed for just 18 runs but his trajectory has been quite promising. He will be expected to come out of the slump relatively quickly and be the standout batter for the team against Middlesex.

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Martin Andersson is Middlesex’s only batter who has the potential to make an impact at the moment as he leads the team’s run charts with 116 runs in four innings. He has achieved one half-century this season and has an average of 29.00. He was not particularly impressive against Somerset given that he departed for just ten runs but he is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Michael Neser to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Michael Neser is the joint highest wicket-taker for Hampshire with six wickets in four innings and a bowling average of 19.83. His spell against Somerset was excellent as he allowed 30 runs in three overs, captured two wickets and earned an economy rate of 10.00. He will be expected to replicate his performance as they take on Middlesex.

Luke Hollman to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Luke Hollman only delivered one over against Somerset and went wicketless during the match but remains Middlesex’s top wicket-taker with eight wickets in five innings. He also has a brilliant bowling average of 16.37 and can be expected to make a dent in the opposition’s innings, making him the leading contender for the next game.