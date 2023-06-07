Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction
HAM
40%
Chance of Winning
SOM
60%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts
- Somerset have had the best start in their history in T20 Blast this year.
- In the last game between the two sides, Hampshire (74) registered the lowest score at the venue.
Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning
This game without doubt is the standout fixture as title holders Hampshire try to close the gap at the summit when they take on Somerset who currently sit at the top of the table. The showdown between these two in-form teams could have a significant impact on the South Group standings. Somerset has a four point cushion over the chasing pack but a defeat against Hampshire away from home could suck them right back into the mix. As per our calculations, Somerset has a slight edge over the defending champions but we reckon this would be a very close game.
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 40%
- Somerset’s chances of winning - 60%
Hampshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Lets preview some of the betting tips that we believe would handsomely pay off. One of the tips that we would like to cover is on Will Smeed who has struggled to get going this season and we believe he could have another underwhelming performance in the upcoming game against Hampshire. So far this season Smeed has scored 5, 10, 28, 0, 26 and 1 and has averaged 11.66 which is way below what was expected of him at the start of the season. Even in the previous game against Hampshire which was a pretty straight forward game as Hampshire only managed to score 74, Smeed failed to capitalise on the opportunity and scored just five.
Another tip that we would like to highlight is that Somerset would have a better opening partnership than Hampshire. Somerset averaged 33.5 so far this season but what tips the scale in their favour is that they have only conceded just over 9 runs in those games. Hampshire openers were brilliant in the last game but prior to that they were just averaging 32.5 which is just below the Somerset’s average which makes this a great tip to act upon.
Hampshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction
In the three games played at the Rose Bowl, team bowling first have won all the games thus far. Hence we reckon it would be a straightforward decision for the captains as teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.
Weather Report
We are expecting to have a sunny day on the south coast with zero possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C and the minimum might go as low as 9C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
All-rounder
|
Mason Crane
|
All-rounder
|
Ross Whiteley
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
James Vince (C)
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Nathan Ellis
|
Bowler
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Scott Currie
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
After upsets against Somerset and Surrey early in the campaign, Hampshire have managed to stretch their winning run to three games and are their on the table edging out Glamorgan. The early season jitters seem to be behind them and a win against Somerset will definitely be a statement win as they try to defend their title this season.
Somerset News & Player List
Somerset Player List
Somerset squad:Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
Batter
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Kohler-Cadmore
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Lewis Gregory
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Peter Siddle
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have had an outstanding season so far as they remain the only team in the tournament yet to drop a single point. With six wins in six games they top the South Group and have been the team of the season thus far.
Hampshire vs Somerset Head to Head
Somerset have had an upper hand in this fixture over Hampshire. In 26 games, Somerset have won 16 games so far. This includes Somerset’s comprehensive victory against the defending champions in the season opener.
T20 played - 26
Hampshire win(s) - 09
Somerset win(s) - 16
Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds
Somerset to score more than Hampshire in powerplay
Somerset has batted well in the powerplay in this tournament and in five of the six games have outscored their opponents in the first six overs. Somerset’s score in the powerplay has been 37, 59, 73, 47, 58 and 52, their lowest score of 37 came in the opening game against Hampshire as there was no need to take risks, they were chasing a target of 74 in the game. Somerset have averaged 54.33 in powerplay but have conceded 46.5 in those games. On the other hand, Hampshire have averaged just 43.6 runs in the tournament so far which is not just below the Somerset average but is also lower than what Somerset has conceded this season which makes this a great opportunity to put some dough on the table as chances of good return is extremely high.
Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Batters
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
We have run out of superlatives to describe his greatness this season. He is on course to become top scorer once again in this tournament and has been head and shoulders above the rest, there have been games where he has single handedly carried his team over the finishing line. He is without doubt our top pick for the game.
Tom Kohler-Cadmor to be Somerset’s top batter
Tom Kohler-Cadmore had been sublime this season and has played a key role in the historic start to the campaign for Somerset this term. His performance so far has seen him become top scorer for Somerset this term. His consistency has seen him score most runs in two games so far and with the absence of Tom Banton, he would be our top pick for the game.
Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers
Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Liam Dawson has had a strong campaign thus far, with nine wickets in five games, he is the top wicket taker for Hampshire this year. His bowling figures of 2/18 in the last outing makes him our top pick for the game
Ben Green to be Somerset’s top bowler
Another player who has starred for Somerset this season is Ben Green. After an impressive domestic season, Green has made his mark once again in this tournament. Last year’s top wicket taker for Somerset is on course to repeat that feat this term. Green's impressive 3/11 in the first game against Hampshire makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Somerset
Somerset have been flawless this season winning six in six games so far this campaign. They threw the gauntlet in the season opener, they dismantled Hampshire as the defending champions recorded the lowest score (74) at the venue. The result sent shivers down the spine of the rivals as Somerset announced their true intentions for the season ahead. In the last game, Somerset managed to defend a par total of 150 as they beat Essex by 12 runs and extended their winning streak to six games. This is the best start to the season in Somerset’s history since the inception of the tournament back in 2003. Their wins in the last two games against Kent and Essex showed true character as they had to dig deep and grind out a result which is a true hallmark of the champions.
Hampshire on the other hand had a couple of early upsets but head into this crucial game on the back of three wins in as many games. In the last game against Middlesex, Hampshire won a scrappy game thanks to Nathan Ellis who defended 15 runs in the last over to secure a five run win. Hampshire would want to wash away memories of opening day humbling by Somerset and would want to put on a dominant performance when they faced their nemesis at home on June 7. The Bookmakers favour Somerset in this tie giving them odds of 1.68 along with the favorites tag. On the other hand, the defending champions are tagged as underdogs with Melbet offering odds of 2.16 for Hampshire to pull off an upset. We believe this game would be a belter and Hampshire would prefer to be underdogs heading into the game of this magnitude. However, we will still side with the table toppers for this game as we believe they match up better against Hampshire than most other teams.
- Hampshire to win @ 2.16 (Melbet)
- Somerset to win @ 1.68 (Melbet)