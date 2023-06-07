Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction HAM 40 % Chance of Winning SOM 60 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Somerset in the Match No 60 of the ongoing 2023 T20 Blast. The game is scheduled to be played on June 7 at the Rose Bowl stadium which would kickstart at 23:30 IST.

Hampshire vs Somerset Chance of Winning

This game without doubt is the standout fixture as title holders Hampshire try to close the gap at the summit when they take on Somerset who currently sit at the top of the table. The showdown between these two in-form teams could have a significant impact on the South Group standings. Somerset has a four point cushion over the chasing pack but a defeat against Hampshire away from home could suck them right back into the mix. As per our calculations, Somerset has a slight edge over the defending champions but we reckon this would be a very close game.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 40%

Somerset’s chances of winning - 60%

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Hampshire vs Somerset Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Lets preview some of the betting tips that we believe would handsomely pay off. One of the tips that we would like to cover is on Will Smeed who has struggled to get going this season and we believe he could have another underwhelming performance in the upcoming game against Hampshire. So far this season Smeed has scored 5, 10, 28, 0, 26 and 1 and has averaged 11.66 which is way below what was expected of him at the start of the season. Even in the previous game against Hampshire which was a pretty straight forward game as Hampshire only managed to score 74, Smeed failed to capitalise on the opportunity and scored just five.

Another tip that we would like to highlight is that Somerset would have a better opening partnership than Hampshire. Somerset averaged 33.5 so far this season but what tips the scale in their favour is that they have only conceded just over 9 runs in those games. Hampshire openers were brilliant in the last game but prior to that they were just averaging 32.5 which is just below the Somerset’s average which makes this a great tip to act upon.

Hampshire vs Somerset Match Toss Prediction

In the three games played at the Rose Bowl, team bowling first have won all the games thus far. Hence we reckon it would be a straightforward decision for the captains as teams would prefer to bowl first at the venue.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have a sunny day on the south coast with zero possibility of rain. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C and the minimum might go as low as 9C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

After upsets against Somerset and Surrey early in the campaign, Hampshire have managed to stretch their winning run to three games and are their on the table edging out Glamorgan. The early season jitters seem to be behind them and a win against Somerset will definitely be a statement win as they try to defend their title this season.

Somerset News & Player List

Somerset Player List

Somerset squad:Andrew Umeed, George Bartlett, George Thomas, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Kasey Aldridge, Lewis Goldsworthy, Lewis Gregory (c), Ned Leonard, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew (Wk), Steven Davies (Wk), Tom Banton (Wk), Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Josh Davey, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker

Predicted Playing XI

Will Smeed Batter Tom Abell Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Sean Dickson Batter Kohler-Cadmore Wicket-keeper Lewis Gregory All-rounder Craig Overton All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have had an outstanding season so far as they remain the only team in the tournament yet to drop a single point. With six wins in six games they top the South Group and have been the team of the season thus far.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head to Head

Somerset have had an upper hand in this fixture over Hampshire. In 26 games, Somerset have won 16 games so far. This includes Somerset’s comprehensive victory against the defending champions in the season opener.

T20 played - 26

Hampshire win(s) - 09

Somerset win(s) - 16

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to score more than Hampshire in powerplay

Somerset has batted well in the powerplay in this tournament and in five of the six games have outscored their opponents in the first six overs. Somerset’s score in the powerplay has been 37, 59, 73, 47, 58 and 52, their lowest score of 37 came in the opening game against Hampshire as there was no need to take risks, they were chasing a target of 74 in the game. Somerset have averaged 54.33 in powerplay but have conceded 46.5 in those games. On the other hand, Hampshire have averaged just 43.6 runs in the tournament so far which is not just below the Somerset average but is also lower than what Somerset has conceded this season which makes this a great opportunity to put some dough on the table as chances of good return is extremely high.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

We have run out of superlatives to describe his greatness this season. He is on course to become top scorer once again in this tournament and has been head and shoulders above the rest, there have been games where he has single handedly carried his team over the finishing line. He is without doubt our top pick for the game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmor to be Somerset’s top batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore had been sublime this season and has played a key role in the historic start to the campaign for Somerset this term. His performance so far has seen him become top scorer for Somerset this term. His consistency has seen him score most runs in two games so far and with the absence of Tom Banton, he would be our top pick for the game.

Hampshire vs Somerset Top Team Bowlers

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Liam Dawson has had a strong campaign thus far, with nine wickets in five games, he is the top wicket taker for Hampshire this year. His bowling figures of 2/18 in the last outing makes him our top pick for the game

Ben Green to be Somerset’s top bowler

Another player who has starred for Somerset this season is Ben Green. After an impressive domestic season, Green has made his mark once again in this tournament. Last year’s top wicket taker for Somerset is on course to repeat that feat this term. Green's impressive 3/11 in the first game against Hampshire makes him our top pick for the game.