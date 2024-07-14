Hampshire vs Somerset Match Prediction HAM 41 % Chance of Winning SOM 59 % Bet Now! Hampshire and Somerset are set to clash in the Vitality Blast on July 14, 2024, at The Rose Bowl, Southampton. Their outing will begin at 7:00 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Hampshire’s misfortune came to an end after they bested Gloucestershire in the previous outing after seven winless games leading up to that. They upset the odds even though Gloucestershire scored 176 batting first. Benny Howell was the surprise during Hampshire’s chase given his unbeaten 62 which reduced the burden for the others. Opener and wicket-keeper batter Ben McDermott scored 32 and with scattered contributions from the rest of the squad, Hampshire were able to beat their rivals by five wickets.

Somerset are determined to fight for the playoffs and their display against Surrey in the last match proves that they cannot be ruled out. Surrey seemed to be the favorites after the first innings with a total of 182 on the board but Somerset’s unrelenting charge ensured that they put up a tough fight. Tom Kohler-Cadmore came good with a knock of 51, the highest of the team, but the likes of debutant George Thomas and Tom Abell added 40 and 30 runs, respectively, Somerset had one over to spare by the time they finished the chase and reigned supreme by six wickets.

Hampshire chance of winning - 41%

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

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Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset to score high before first dismissal

Will Smeed was holding Somerset’s opening wicket back quite a bit as he struggled to hit the ground running in most matches. Apart from the occasional big knock, his average of 27.33 pitted against Tom Banton’s 40.62 paled in comparison and a revamp was needed to ensure a better, more consistent partnership. This is where George Thomas comes into the picture and his first match against Surrey where he collaborated with Tom Banton for 42 gives Somerset hope for improved performance ahead of the playoffs.

Hampshire vs Somerset Toss Prediction

Four matches have been played to completion at the Rose Bowl and three of them went in favor of the teams fielding first. The average first innings score of 171 seems rather daunting but high scoring chases are assisted at this pitch. The toss winner of the next match will be inclined to chase at this venue.

Weather Report

The forecast suggests a 20% chance of precipitation and cloudy skies with a maximum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius.

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ali Orr, Felix Organ, Fletcha Middleton, Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Toby Albert, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Michael Neser, Tom Prest, Ben Brown, Ben McDermott, Joseph Eckland, Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Eddie Jack, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mohammad Abbas, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ottneil Baartman.

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert Batter Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Liam Dawson All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire had several abandoned matches, defeats and no results before their victory over Gloucestershire but since there is absolutely no yardstick to measure their true performance after such misfortune, they are still on the backfoot.

Somerset Player List

Lewis Gregory (c), Craig Overton, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper George Thomas Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Lewis Gregory (C) All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton Bowler Jack Leach Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Jake Ball Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset are a tad more dormant than they were in the previous season but as the group stage nears its end, they will want to make the most of it and keep their qualifying hopes alive.

Hampshire vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Somerset have further extended their advantage over Hampshire with their 17th head-to-head win earlier this season. Hampshire are all the way behind with ten victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 28

Hampshire - 10

Somerset - 17

Abandoned - 1

Hampshire vs Somerset Betting Odds

Somerset to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Hampshire’s opening partnerships are not bad by any means but Ben McDermott’s blow hot blow cold form is costing the team’s first wicket. James Vince has held down the fort quite well but it is difficult to sustain the partnership alone. In the last three matches, they have added 49, 1 and 16 runs to the first wicket but with George Thomas opening alongside Tom Banton for Somerset, an upheaval is on the cards. Their previous three fixtures saw them post totals of 42, 19 and 4, making them the favorites to outdo Hampshire’s openers.

Hampshire vs Somerset Best Batters

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

Joe Weatherley has a considerable lead over the other batters from Hampshire, having amassed 296 runs in eight innings. His display against Gloucestershire was one of his poorer performances of the season as he was bowled out for 22. However, with an average of 42.28, he is the leading pick for the next match.

George Thomas to be Somerset’s Best Batter

George Thomas swooped in to fill in the role of an opener and notched up 40 runs at a strike rate of 160.00 at the first time of asking. This made him the second highest run scorer of the match and he is anticipated to keep this momentum going in the upcoming fixture against Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Brad Wheal to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Brad Wheal missed out on a fifer in the previous match against Gloucestershire, having taken four wickets in four overs. He kept his economy rate in check during the innings since it was 8.75 by the end of his spell. With seven wickets in four innings and an exceptional average of 19.71, he is Hampshire’s leading contender.

Jack Leach to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Jack Leach’s second innings was incredible as he bowled a single over against Surrey, picked an important wicket and allowed four runs which led to an economy rate of 4.00. He has a total of three wickets in two innings and an impressive average of 13.33 which makes him a lucrative choice in the next match as well.