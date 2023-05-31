Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction
HAM
38%
Chance of Winning
SUR
62%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts
- Hampshire haven’t beaten Surrey since 2015.
- Hampshire have failed to win all three off their games in the Blast this season.
Hampshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning
Hampshire and Surrey enter this game on the back of contrasting results. Hampshire bounced back after their season opener defeat against Somerset as they dismantled Middlesex at home. They chased down the target of 171 and won the game by eight wickets. On the other hand, Surrey lost a close encounter against Sussex as Sussex chased down a sub-par total of 148 in the final over. As per our calculations, we believe Surrey to have an edge over Hampshire as defending champions have looked shadow of themself in the opening round of fixtures. On the contrary, Surrey have looked more settled regardless of their defeat in the last game. We believe the visitors are favourites heading into this game.
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 38%
- Surrey’s chances of winning - 62%
Hampshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe Hampshire to have a high opening partnership in the game. Hampshire openers have hit the ground running in the last game against Middlesex as they managed to get an opening stand of 91 runs. Surrey in the three games have conceded an opening stand of 46.33 which includes a 100 run stand against Kent and a 29 run stand in their last game against Sussex. Considering the fact that Hampshire have managed to have an opening partnership of more than 30 runs in seven of the last eight games at home, we believe this is a great chance to earn some quick bucks.
Hampshire’s struggle to clear the ropes was evident last year as they could only average 5.94 sixes, fortunately for us their struggles have continued this season as they have only managed to hit five 6s in two games so far which gives us a great opportunity to cash in on their struggles.
Hampshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl stadium hosted seven games last year and one game so far in this tournament, in eight games, on five occasions the team batting first has won the game. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if either captains opt to bowl first as both teams have been able to chase scores with ease this season and in the last game that was played between the two sides at the Rose Bowl stadium last year, Surrey managed to successfully chased down 151 and wont the game by four wickets.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and minimum is expected to be 9C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ross Whiteley
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire fans were stunned in the opener as the defending champions were bowled out for 74. But Hampshire responded to the humiliation of the season opener and bounced back against Middlesex, they comprehensively won the game by eight wickets
Surrey News & Player List
Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott (Australia), Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Lawes, Yousef Majid, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, James Taylor, Reece Topley, Daniel Worrall
Surrey Player List
Predicted Playing XI
|
Will Jacks
|
Batter
|
Laurie Evans
|
Batter
|
Sam Curran
|
Batter
|
Tom Curran
|
Batter
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sunil Narain
|
All-rounder
|
Jordan Clark
|
Batter
|
J Overton
|
All-rounder
|
Cameron Steel
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Lawes
|
Bowler
|
Worrall
|
Bowler
Surrey Team Form
Surrey started of well with back to back victories against Middlesex and Kent but were knocked back in the last game as their batting collapsed with a par score of 148 and eventually lost the game by five wickets
Hampshire vs Surrey Head to Head
Surrey have edged Hampshire in head to head games. In 27 games, Surrey has managed to win 16 games so far. Recently, this fixture has been a one sided affair as Surrey haven’t lost a single game against Hampshire since 2015.
T20 played - 27
Hampshire win(s) - 11
Surrey win(s) - 16
Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds
Hampshire to score more boundaries than Surrey in the game
In the last two games, Surrey have conceded more boundaries than they managed to hit. They scored 11 boundaries in each of the last two games but conceded 19 and 12 boundaries in those games. On the other hand, Hampshire managed to outscore their opposition as they scored 19 boundaries at the Rose Bowl stadium against Middlesex and conceded only 14 boundaries in the game. We did not consider Hampshire's opening game against Somerset as its highly unlikely defending champions would post the lowest score at the venue again this season. In the last game between Hampshire and Surrey at the Rose Bowl stadium, Hampshire managed to hit 15 boundaries and conceded just 13. We believe this a great opportunity to make some financial gains and we reckon you should grab this tip with both hands.
Hampshire vs Surrey Top Team Batters
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
After the debacle in the opening fixture, James Vince led his side to an impressive victory against Middlesex. Vince smashed an unbeaten 88 of 55 balls as the holders successfully chased 171 and won the game by eight wickets. This is the third time in as many games we have picked last year’s top scorer as the top pick for Hampshire and it makes no sense to change especially after his performance in the last game.
Tom Curran to be Surrey’s top batter
Tom Curran has been the most consistent for Surrey this season making him our top pick even though Sean Abbot scored a brilliant hundred against Kent. Curran has managed to score 50, 16 and 23 so far in this tournament. It was Curran and Suni Narine who managed to take Surrey to a respectable score of 148 after a difficult start but eventually lost the game against Sussex by five wickets.
Hampshire vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers
Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Nathan Ellis has enjoyed a great start to the season and is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire so far. Apart from his ability to take wickets, what's more impressive so far is that he has been able to maintain a economy under six in the first two games. Looking at his performance against Middlesex at the Rose Bowl stadium where he ended up with 2/24 makes him our top pick
Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s top bowler
Sunil Narine was one of the top performers last year for Surrey and has continued his form this season. Narine has grabbed six wickets so far and is the top wicket taker for Surrey this season. Narine was outstanding in the last game against Sussex as he ended up with 2/18 and is our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Surrey
The holders got their 2023 campaign off and running by thrashing Middlesex. James Vince fired a warning to Hawk’s South Group rivals with an outstanding unbeaten 88 off 55 balls and steered his team to the finishing line. Hampshire got humiliated on the opening day as they posted lowest T20 Blast total at Taunton but instead of licking their wounds they went gung-ho on Middlesex. Surrey grabbed back to back wins in the first two games of the tournament against Middlesex and Kent. Sam and Tom Curran stole the show on the opening day as both batsmen scored half centuries and helped their team post a total of 199 which proved to be more than enough for the Middlesex batsmen. In the second game against Kent, Australian all rounder Sean Abott astonished the cricketing world by his record breaking exploits after equalling the fastest ever hundred hit in English T20 cricket. Abbott destroyed the Kent bowling attack at the Oval, thundering to the three figure mark in just 34 balls and equalled the record set by his late compatriot Andrew Symonds for Kent 19 years ago. Surrey have had an upper hand in this tie since the inception of the tournament and have won the last three encounters against the defending champions. The bookmakers have looked into this and have coined Surrey as outright favourites in this game giving them lucrative odds of 1.68 with holders being tagged as underdogs with Melbet offering odds as high as 2.11. We believe Surrey would have enough in the tank to take down the Hawks and register their third win in four games.
- Hampshire to win @ 2.30
- Surrey to win @ 1.62