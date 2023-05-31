Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction HAM 38 % Chance of Winning SUR 62 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Surrey in the 30th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. Both teams enter this game with a similar start this season hence a win for either side can make a significant impact in the South Group. The game is scheduled to be played on May 31 at 23:30 IST.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Hampshire and Surrey enter this game on the back of contrasting results. Hampshire bounced back after their season opener defeat against Somerset as they dismantled Middlesex at home. They chased down the target of 171 and won the game by eight wickets. On the other hand, Surrey lost a close encounter against Sussex as Sussex chased down a sub-par total of 148 in the final over. As per our calculations, we believe Surrey to have an edge over Hampshire as defending champions have looked shadow of themself in the opening round of fixtures. On the contrary, Surrey have looked more settled regardless of their defeat in the last game. We believe the visitors are favourites heading into this game.

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 38%

Surrey’s chances of winning - 62%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Hampshire to have a high opening partnership in the game. Hampshire openers have hit the ground running in the last game against Middlesex as they managed to get an opening stand of 91 runs. Surrey in the three games have conceded an opening stand of 46.33 which includes a 100 run stand against Kent and a 29 run stand in their last game against Sussex. Considering the fact that Hampshire have managed to have an opening partnership of more than 30 runs in seven of the last eight games at home, we believe this is a great chance to earn some quick bucks.

Hampshire’s struggle to clear the ropes was evident last year as they could only average 5.94 sixes, fortunately for us their struggles have continued this season as they have only managed to hit five 6s in two games so far which gives us a great opportunity to cash in on their struggles.

Hampshire vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl stadium hosted seven games last year and one game so far in this tournament, in eight games, on five occasions the team batting first has won the game. But it wouldn’t be a surprise if either captains opt to bowl first as both teams have been able to chase scores with ease this season and in the last game that was played between the two sides at the Rose Bowl stadium last year, Surrey managed to successfully chased down 151 and wont the game by four wickets.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and minimum is expected to be 9C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Prest Batter James Vince Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Liam Dawson Batter Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Scott Currie All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Mason Crane Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire fans were stunned in the opener as the defending champions were bowled out for 74. But Hampshire responded to the humiliation of the season opener and bounced back against Middlesex, they comprehensively won the game by eight wickets

Surrey News & Player List

Chris Jordan (c), Sean Abbott (Australia), Gus Atkinson, Nathan Barnwell, Josh Blake, Rory Burns, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Matt Dunn, Laurie Evans, Ben Foakes, Ben Geddes, Will Jacks, Nicholas Kimber, Tom Lawes, Yousef Majid, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Sunil Narine (West Indies), Jamie Overton, Ryan Patel, Ollie Pope, Nico Reifer, Jason Roy, Dom Sibley, Jamie Smith, Cameron Steel, James Taylor, Reece Topley, Daniel Worrall

Surrey Player List

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran Batter Tom Curran Batter Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Sunil Narain All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter J Overton All-rounder Cameron Steel All-rounder Tom Lawes Bowler Worrall Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey started of well with back to back victories against Middlesex and Kent but were knocked back in the last game as their batting collapsed with a par score of 148 and eventually lost the game by five wickets

Hampshire vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey have edged Hampshire in head to head games. In 27 games, Surrey has managed to win 16 games so far. Recently, this fixture has been a one sided affair as Surrey haven’t lost a single game against Hampshire since 2015.

T20 played - 27

Hampshire win(s) - 11

Surrey win(s) - 16

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Hampshire to score more boundaries than Surrey in the game

In the last two games, Surrey have conceded more boundaries than they managed to hit. They scored 11 boundaries in each of the last two games but conceded 19 and 12 boundaries in those games. On the other hand, Hampshire managed to outscore their opposition as they scored 19 boundaries at the Rose Bowl stadium against Middlesex and conceded only 14 boundaries in the game. We did not consider Hampshire's opening game against Somerset as its highly unlikely defending champions would post the lowest score at the venue again this season. In the last game between Hampshire and Surrey at the Rose Bowl stadium, Hampshire managed to hit 15 boundaries and conceded just 13. We believe this a great opportunity to make some financial gains and we reckon you should grab this tip with both hands.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

After the debacle in the opening fixture, James Vince led his side to an impressive victory against Middlesex. Vince smashed an unbeaten 88 of 55 balls as the holders successfully chased 171 and won the game by eight wickets. This is the third time in as many games we have picked last year’s top scorer as the top pick for Hampshire and it makes no sense to change especially after his performance in the last game.

Tom Curran to be Surrey’s top batter

Tom Curran has been the most consistent for Surrey this season making him our top pick even though Sean Abbot scored a brilliant hundred against Kent. Curran has managed to score 50, 16 and 23 so far in this tournament. It was Curran and Suni Narine who managed to take Surrey to a respectable score of 148 after a difficult start but eventually lost the game against Sussex by five wickets.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Team Bowlers

Nathan Ellis to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Nathan Ellis has enjoyed a great start to the season and is the leading wicket taker for Hampshire so far. Apart from his ability to take wickets, what's more impressive so far is that he has been able to maintain a economy under six in the first two games. Looking at his performance against Middlesex at the Rose Bowl stadium where he ended up with 2/24 makes him our top pick

Sunil Narine to be Surrey’s top bowler

Sunil Narine was one of the top performers last year for Surrey and has continued his form this season. Narine has grabbed six wickets so far and is the top wicket taker for Surrey this season. Narine was outstanding in the last game against Sussex as he ended up with 2/18 and is our top pick for the game.