Hampshire vs Surrey Match Prediction HAM 45 % Chance of Winning SUR 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Surrey and Hampshire will clash in the 2nd game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at the Rose Bowl, Southampton on May 30, 2024. The match will begin from 11:30 PM IST. Let’s take a look at the match preview before it begins.

Hampshire vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Last year, the Hampshire Hawks finished second in the South Group with 18 points from 14 games. They eventually lost the semi-finals to Essex, but would have still been proud of their season. They won nine games and lost five matches in 14 games. With that, they carried a net run rate of 0.820 in the competition. The team did very well in the previous season and will be looking to start their campaign with a win.

Surrey, too, had a memorable season last year, ending the South Group in third place with 16 points. Their run too ended in the semi-finals, where they were beaten by eventual winners Somerset. They won eight games and lost six matches in 14 games. They had a net run rate of 1.192 in the competition. They will be thrilled to start their campaign on a high note.

Hampshire’s chance of winning: 45%

Surrey’s chance of winning: 55%

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Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Hampshire to score under 25.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Hampshire had various batters opening for them in the competition. Majority of the time, the team could not raise a respectable opening partnership in the game. Aneurin Donald and James Vince opened for the team before. Ben McDermott replaced Donald later on. Vince and McDermott averaged at 60.90 & 31.30 in the competition last year. In the last three games of the competition, the pair secured 9, 13 & 39 runs before their first dismissal in those games. The team posted scores of 18 & 92 runs before their first dismissal in the two meetings with Surrey last season. Surrey has a strong bowling order and will be expected to pick an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Surrey’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Hampshire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 25.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Surrey 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Hampshire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The surface at The Rose Bowl is a bit on the slower side. Seamers will get some movement off the pitch here, and batters will need to be careful when the ball is new. Once they have got their eye in, they can start playing their strokes freely. The ball grips the surface here in the middle overs, which means spinners will have a role to play. The average first innings score at The Rose Bowl in T20s is 162. The highest total posted here is Hampshire’s 221/3 against Kent in 2022, while batting first. The team batting first in this game will look to target a score of around 180-190 runs. Six of the eight games played at Southampton's Rose Bowl were won by the team chasing. The team winning the toss will opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather in Southampton will be cloudy for the most part. This should allow the seamers to get movement off the air too.

Surrey Players List

Sam Curran, Yousef Majid, Josh Blake, Cameron Steel, Jordan Clark, Jamie Smith, Tom Lawes, Nathan Barnwell, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Dom Sibley, Reece Topley, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Amar Virdi, Laurie Evans, Chris Jordan, Tommy Ealham, Ollie Pope, Krish Patel, Spencer Johnson, Ben Geddes, James Taylor, Tom Curran, Jason Roy, Rory Burns, Ben Foakes, Jamie Overton, Conor McKerr, Dan Lawrence, Luke Griffiths, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Jamie Smith (Wk) Wicket-keeper Laurie Evans Batter Rory Burns (c) Batter Dan Lawrence Batter Jason Roy Batter Tom Curran All-rounder Cameron Steel Batter Jamie Overton All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Matt Dunn Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Surrey played terrifically in the batting order. However, the team lacked in their bowling order. The team will be missing few of their key players in the upcoming clash against Hampshire.

Hampshire Players List

Rishi Patel, Lewis Hill, Uttam Ramji, Ben Cox, Wiaan Mulder, Scott Currie, Josh Hull, Sam Evans, Chris Wright, Matthew Salisbury, Ben Green, Roman Walker, Sol Budinger, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Harry Swindells, Ian Holland, Tom Scriven, Ben Mike, Rehan Ahmed, Sam Wood, Marcus Harris, Liam Trevaskis

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott (wk) Wicket-keeper James Vince (c) Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Benny Howell All-rounder Tom Prest All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Liam Dawson All-rounder Brad Wheal Bowler Chris Wood Bowler John Turner Bowler Michael Neser All-rounder

Hampshire Recent Form

Hampshire delivered fantastic performances in the previous season of the competition. The team has a very comprehensive batting and bowling order. They will be exploiting it to their advantage in the next game.

Hampshire vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Surrey leads the tally by 4-1.

Surrey won- 4

Hampshire won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Hampshire vs Surrey Betting Odds

James Vince, leading the squad again, was last season's top scorer with 670 runs at a strike rate of 154. The Hawks will rely on him to lead from the front. Ben McDermott, a key wicket-keeper batter, scored 407 runs at a strike rate of 146 in the 2023 Vitality Blast. Among the bowlers, John Turner is expected to be crucial, having taken 21 wickets with an economy of 6.67 last year. All-rounder Liam Dawson, with over 200 T20 wickets and 2500 runs, will also be essential with his slow left-arm spin.

Surrey's batting last season heavily relied on Laurie Evans and Will Jacks, who both scored over 550 runs with strike rates of 157 and 161. To start well, Surrey needs strong performances from Evans, but Jacks will miss the first few games due to international duties. Jason Roy, with over 9,000 T20 runs, can bolster the middle order. Surrey will also miss all-rounder Sam Curran, who scored 396 runs and took 16 wickets last season, due to his international commitments. In his absence, Australian seamer Sean Abbott, also handy with the bat, can be a key addition. Gus Atkinson, who took 13 wickets last season, will need to lead the bowling attack.

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Hampshire vs Surrey Top Batters

James Vince to be the top batter for Hampshire

James Vince was the top batter of the team last season. He scored 670 runs in 16 games at an average of 60.90. He will be expected to bat well in the first game.

Laurie Evans to be the top batter for Surrey

Laurie Evans scored 563 runs in 16 games last season at an average of 37.53. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Hampshire vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Gus Atkinson to be the top bowler for Surrey

Gus Atkinson was terrific in the previous season (13 wickets at 8.77 last season). He will also need to step up as their bowling line up looks a little brittle this time.

John Turner to be the top bowler for Hampshire

Among the bowlers, we are banking on John Turner to deliver the wickets up front. The right arm fast bowler took 21 scalps at an economy of just 6.67 last year.