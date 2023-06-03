Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction
HAM
61%
Chance of Winning
SUS
39%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts
- James Vince is the top run scorer in the Vitality T20 Blast.
- Ali Orr has been sidelines for this game and Ravi Bopara is expected to open for Sussex.
Hampshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning
Both teams have had a rocky start to the season. Sussex and Hampshire have managed just one win in three games, making this fixture even more significant for both teams as another defeat for either side can have serious ramifications for the rest of the campaign. Sussex enter this game on the back of a defeat against Essex as they lost the game by 25 runs. Hampshire, on the other hand, thrashed Essex by 118 runs in their previous game to end the game as the favorites. As per our calculation, we believe Hampshire would have enough in the tank to get over the line when they take on Sussex at the Rose Bowl stadium
- Hampshire’s chances of winning - 61%
- Sussex’s chances of winning - 39%
Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
We believe Ben McDermott would score high in the game. Eventhough James Vince has taken all the plaudits this season, McDermott has had a steady rise after the opening day battering by Somerset. In the last two games McDermott has managed to score 39 and 18 and has played an important role in the opening partnerships in both the games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Hampshire opener was exceptional in both the games against Sussex last year, scoring 60 and 30 in both the occasions. We believe Ben McDermott to have another solid outing in this fixture. We also believe Hampshire would score more than Sussex in powerplay. In the last two games against Surrey and Essex, Sussex have conceded more than they have scored in the first six overs. Hampshire have been a hit and miss this year in powerplay, last year in this fixture Hampshire managed to score 56 and 65 in the powerplay which makes this a great tip to act upon.
Hampshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction
The Rose Bowl stadium hosted two games so far in the 2023 Vitality blast and in both occasions the team chasing has convincingly won the game. Hence we believe whichever team wins the toss would opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 23C and minimum is expected to be 9C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Prest
|
Batter
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Liam Dawson
|
Batter
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ross Whiteley
|
All-rounder
|
Toby Albert
|
Batter
|
Scott Currie
|
All-rounder
|
Nathan Ellis
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Mason Crane
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have fallen short of expectation in the early round of fixtures, grabbing one win in the first three games. In the last game against Essex they shocked one of the serious contender by handing them a 118 run defeat.
Sussex News & Player List
Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills
Sussex Player List
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ravi Bopara
|
Batter
|
Tom Clark
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
Batter
|
Michael Burgess
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Coles
|
All-rounder
|
George Garton
|
Batter
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Oliver Carter
|
All-rounder
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Henry Crocombe
|
Bowler
Sussex Team Form
Sussex like last year has underperformed so far this season. They have managed just one win in the three games so far. Having lost both games at home, Sussex are currently fifth on the table level on points with Kent, Gloucestershire and Hampshire.
Hampshire vs Sussex Head to Head
Hampshire have historically edged Sussex in this fixture. In 38 games, Hampshire has managed to win 18 games so far. Last year, both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Hampshire outclassed Sussex.
T20 played - 38
Hampshire win(s) - 18
Sussex win(s) - 14
Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex
Sussex have struggled to get a good opening partnership this season. In each of the last three games Sussex have managed to have lower opening partnership than their opponents. Sussex have managed to score 9,29 and 2 but their opponents have managed to get 19, 37 and 17 in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact that last year when these two teams went head to head, Sussex only managed to have an opening stand of 19 and 7 whereas Hampshire had an opening stand of 124 and 86. We believe this is a great opportunity to earn some quick money as chances of another meltdown by Sussex’s opening batsmen is quite high, we should grab this opportunity with both hands.
Hampshire vs Sussex Top Team Batters
James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter
Eventhough we believe Ben Mcdermott to have a great game, we would still pick James Vince as our top batter in the game. Eventhough Hampshire has underperformed this season, Vince has carried his form from last season into this season and has been nothing short of sensational so far.
Ravi Bopara to be Sussex’s top batter
Sussex suffered a massive blow as Ali Orr was ruled out for the upcoming game hence forcing Ravi Bopara to open the innings in the upcoming fixture. Bopara has been the top scorer for Sussex this season and with the news of him opening the innings for Sussex, it makes him a strong pick to be the best batter for Sussex in the upcoming fixture.
Hampshire vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers
Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s top bowler
We would side with Chris Wood to be the top pick for the game. Chris Wood is joined top wicket taker for Hampshire with Liam Dawson, Mason Crane and Nathan Ellis but what separates Wood from others is his econ. of 6.55 which is fabulous in T20 format making our pick pretty straightforward.
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler
Tymal Mills has been hands down the best performer for Sussex this season. In the three games so far Tymal Mills has grabbed seven wickets and is the top wicket taker for Sussex in this tournament. Mill’s bowling figures of 3/28, 2/23 and 2/32 in the previous matches makes him our top pick of this game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Hampshire
Sussex had a disappointing campaign last year as they could only manage four wins in the group stages and ended up seventh on the table, things are looking grimmer for Sussex this season as well. Sussex were on the receiving end in what was a historic night for Essex skipper Simon Harmer who took only the third hattrick by an Essex bowler, they thrashed Sussex by 25 runs. With Ravi Boppara opening the innings due to the absence of the injured Ali Orr, he got out early in the first over and at one stage Sussex were 15 for four with their chase effectively over before it had begun. Similarly, it hasn’t been all sunshines and rainbows for the defending champions this season as they have struggled to deal with pressures that comes with the champions tag which has been clearly evident in the first three games. However, the massive 118-run win against Essex would give them confidence to go build momentum and try to repeat their result from last year. Last year, both teams went head to head twice and Hampshire swept in both games winning the first game by 22 runs at the Rose Bowl stadium and in the return fixture title holders outclassed Sussex as they managed to chase down the target of 180 and won the game by five wickets. Bookmakers have seen this and have tagged Hampshire with the title of favourites giving them lucrative odds of 1.65. On the other hand, Sussex are viewed as underdogs in this game with Melbet offering odds as high as 2.24. We believe Hampshire would surmount big problems for Sussex and would walk away with maximum points.
- Hampshire to win @ 1.65
- Sussex to win @ 2.24