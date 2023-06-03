Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction HAM 61 % Chance of Winning SUS 39 % Bet Now! Hampshire takes on Sussex in the 43rd game of the Vitality Blast 2023 at the Rose Bowl stadium, Southampton. Both teams enter this game with a similar start to the season hence a win for either side can make a significant impact in the South Group. The game is scheduled to be played on June 3 at 11:30PM IST.

Hampshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Both teams have had a rocky start to the season. Sussex and Hampshire have managed just one win in three games, making this fixture even more significant for both teams as another defeat for either side can have serious ramifications for the rest of the campaign. Sussex enter this game on the back of a defeat against Essex as they lost the game by 25 runs. Hampshire, on the other hand, thrashed Essex by 118 runs in their previous game to end the game as the favorites. As per our calculation, we believe Hampshire would have enough in the tank to get over the line when they take on Sussex at the Rose Bowl stadium

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 61%

Sussex’s chances of winning - 39%

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Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Ben McDermott would score high in the game. Eventhough James Vince has taken all the plaudits this season, McDermott has had a steady rise after the opening day battering by Somerset. In the last two games McDermott has managed to score 39 and 18 and has played an important role in the opening partnerships in both the games. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Hampshire opener was exceptional in both the games against Sussex last year, scoring 60 and 30 in both the occasions. We believe Ben McDermott to have another solid outing in this fixture. We also believe Hampshire would score more than Sussex in powerplay. In the last two games against Surrey and Essex, Sussex have conceded more than they have scored in the first six overs. Hampshire have been a hit and miss this year in powerplay, last year in this fixture Hampshire managed to score 56 and 65 in the powerplay which makes this a great tip to act upon.

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

The Rose Bowl stadium hosted two games so far in the 2023 Vitality blast and in both occasions the team chasing has convincingly won the game. Hence we believe whichever team wins the toss would opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in the south coast making conditions perfect for cricket. The maximum temperature is expected to be 23C and minimum is expected to be 9C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Prest Batter James Vince Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Liam Dawson Batter Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Ross Whiteley All-rounder Toby Albert Batter Scott Currie All-rounder Nathan Ellis All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Mason Crane Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have fallen short of expectation in the early round of fixtures, grabbing one win in the first three games. In the last game against Essex they shocked one of the serious contender by handing them a 118 run defeat.

Sussex News & Player List

Ali Orr, Bertie Foreman, Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Steve Smith, Steven Smith, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Ravi Bopara (c), Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (Wk), Oliver Carter (Wk), Tom Alsop (Wk), Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Sean Hunt, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills

Sussex Player List

Predicted Playing XI

Ravi Bopara Batter Tom Clark Batter Tom Alsop Batter Shadab Khan Batter Michael Burgess Wicket-keeper James Coles All-rounder George Garton Batter Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Oliver Carter All-rounder Tymal Mills Bowler Henry Crocombe Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex like last year has underperformed so far this season. They have managed just one win in the three games so far. Having lost both games at home, Sussex are currently fifth on the table level on points with Kent, Gloucestershire and Hampshire.

Hampshire vs Sussex Head to Head

Hampshire have historically edged Sussex in this fixture. In 38 games, Hampshire has managed to win 18 games so far. Last year, both sides went head to head twice and on both occasions Hampshire outclassed Sussex.

T20 played - 38

Hampshire win(s) - 18

Sussex win(s) - 14

Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Sussex

Sussex have struggled to get a good opening partnership this season. In each of the last three games Sussex have managed to have lower opening partnership than their opponents. Sussex have managed to score 9,29 and 2 but their opponents have managed to get 19, 37 and 17 in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact that last year when these two teams went head to head, Sussex only managed to have an opening stand of 19 and 7 whereas Hampshire had an opening stand of 124 and 86. We believe this is a great opportunity to earn some quick money as chances of another meltdown by Sussex’s opening batsmen is quite high, we should grab this opportunity with both hands.

Hampshire vs Sussex Top Team Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

Eventhough we believe Ben Mcdermott to have a great game, we would still pick James Vince as our top batter in the game. Eventhough Hampshire has underperformed this season, Vince has carried his form from last season into this season and has been nothing short of sensational so far.

Ravi Bopara to be Sussex’s top batter

Sussex suffered a massive blow as Ali Orr was ruled out for the upcoming game hence forcing Ravi Bopara to open the innings in the upcoming fixture. Bopara has been the top scorer for Sussex this season and with the news of him opening the innings for Sussex, it makes him a strong pick to be the best batter for Sussex in the upcoming fixture.

Hampshire vs Sussex Top Team Bowlers

Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s top bowler

We would side with Chris Wood to be the top pick for the game. Chris Wood is joined top wicket taker for Hampshire with Liam Dawson, Mason Crane and Nathan Ellis but what separates Wood from others is his econ. of 6.55 which is fabulous in T20 format making our pick pretty straightforward.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s top bowler

Tymal Mills has been hands down the best performer for Sussex this season. In the three games so far Tymal Mills has grabbed seven wickets and is the top wicket taker for Sussex in this tournament. Mill’s bowling figures of 3/28, 2/23 and 2/32 in the previous matches makes him our top pick of this game.