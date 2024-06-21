Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction
HAM
60%
Chance of Winning
SUS
40%
T20
Rose Bowl
Facts:
- With 172 runs, Joe Weatherley is the leading run scorer for Hampshire in this campaign.
- With 14 wickets, Tymal Mills is the leading wicket taker for Sussex in this campaign.
Hampshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning
Hampshire did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Surrey and managed to turn things around as they won back to back games. Since then Hampshire has remained winless in the last four matches and with six points in seven matches, they are currently sixth on the table.
On the other hand, Sussex have had a stunning start to the campaign as they have won four of the last five matches and with 10 points, they currently second on the table level on points with Somerset who occupy the top spot. In the last game they beat Kent by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Hampshire’ chances of winning - 60%
- Sussex’ chances of winning - 40%
Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
James Vince has struggled to find his footing this season and in six matches thus far, Vince has scored 99 runs with an average of 19.80 which doesn’t look great. We expect Vince’s struggle to continue against a quality bowling attack and he will score low in the upcoming game.
Harrison Ward missed the first few matches but his return in the starting lineup has turned out to be a revelation for Sussex as he has scored two half centuries in four matches and in the last game he single handedly destroyed Kent which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Hampshire News & Player List
Hampshire Player List
James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Michael Neser, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Liam Dawson, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, Alistair Orr, Eddie Jack
Predicted Playing XI
|
James Vince
|
Batter
|
Fletcha Middleton
|
Batter
|
Joe Weatherley
|
Batter
|
Toby Albert
|
All-rounder
|
Ben McDermott
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Benny Howell
|
All-rounder
|
James Fuller
|
Bowler
|
Michael Neser
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Wood
|
Bowler
|
Brad Wheal
|
Bowler
|
John Turner
|
Bowler
Hampshire Team Form
Hampshire have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless in the last four matches and with six points thus far they are currently sixth on the table.
Sussex News & Player List
Sussex Player List
Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Tom Alsop, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Oliver Carter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Harrison Ward
|
Batter
|
Daniel Hughes
|
Batter
|
James Coles
|
Batter
|
Tom Alsop
|
All-rounder
|
John Simpson
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Fynn Hudson-Prentice
|
All-rounder
|
Danny Lamb
|
Batter
|
Nathan McAndrew
|
All-rounder
|
Ollie Robinson
|
Bowler
|
Tymal Mills
|
Bowler
|
Archie Lenham
|
All-rounder
Sussex Team Form
Sussex have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won five of the first seven games thus far and are currently second on the table.
Hampshire vs Sussex Head to Head
Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sussex in this competition 19-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.
Head to Head
Sussex: 15
Hampshire: 19
Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds
Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire
Sussex and Hampshire head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand, Sussex has dominated the first half of the season and are five and two in seven matches and are currently level on points with Somerset who occupy the top spot in the South Group. On the other hand, Hampshire have struggled to find consistency this season and have struggled to make an impact. They are winless in the last four matches where they have lost two and two games got suspended due to weather. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the two matches played at home, in both games Hampshire conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sussex would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Sussex
T20
Rose Bowl, null
Hampshire vs Sussex Top Batters
Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s top batter
Joe Weatherley has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting display by Hampshire thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman for his team this season. With 172 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’ top batter
Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been sensational this season and without a shadow of the doubt has been the start of the show. With 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Hampshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers
Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s top bowler
Chris Wood has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has been one of the very few bowlers who have been consistent this season for Hampshire. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, Wood remains the leading wicket taker for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Tymal Mills to be Sussex’ top bowler
Even though Tymal Mills did not have a great outing against Kent as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/35, we are going to stick with him as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Hampshire
- Hampshire to win @ 1.67 (PariMatch)
- Sussex to win @ 2.20 (PariMatch)
Parimatch