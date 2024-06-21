Hampshire vs Sussex Match Prediction HAM 60 % Chance of Winning SUS 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.67 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.647 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hampshire take on Sussex in the 2024 T20 Blast at the Rose Bowl, Southampton. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 21 at 11:30 PM IST.

Hampshire vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Hampshire did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost the opening game against Surrey and managed to turn things around as they won back to back games. Since then Hampshire has remained winless in the last four matches and with six points in seven matches, they are currently sixth on the table.

On the other hand, Sussex have had a stunning start to the campaign as they have won four of the last five matches and with 10 points, they currently second on the table level on points with Somerset who occupy the top spot. In the last game they beat Kent by 31 runs. As per our calculations, Sussex are favourites in the upcoming game.

Hampshire’ chances of winning - 60%

Sussex’ chances of winning - 40%

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Hampshire vs Sussex Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

James Vince has struggled to find his footing this season and in six matches thus far, Vince has scored 99 runs with an average of 19.80 which doesn’t look great. We expect Vince’s struggle to continue against a quality bowling attack and he will score low in the upcoming game.

Harrison Ward missed the first few matches but his return in the starting lineup has turned out to be a revelation for Sussex as he has scored two half centuries in four matches and in the last game he single handedly destroyed Kent which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Sussex Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the four games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 2% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Ben McDermott (wk), Fletcha Middleton, Toby Albert, Joe Weatherley, Benny Howell, James Fuller, Michael Neser, Chris Wood, Brad Wheal, John Turner, Liam Dawson, Felix Organ, Nick Gubbins, Alistair Orr, Eddie Jack

Predicted Playing XI

James Vince Batter Fletcha Middleton Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Toby Albert All-rounder Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Benny Howell All-rounder James Fuller Bowler Michael Neser All-rounder Chris Wood Bowler Brad Wheal Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire have struggled to make a mark this season as they are winless in the last four matches and with six points thus far they are currently sixth on the table.

Sussex News & Player List

Sussex Player List

Harrison Ward, Daniel Hughes, James Coles, John Simpson (wk), Tom Alsop, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Danny Lamb, Nathan McAndrew, Archie Lenham, Ollie Robinson, Tymal Mills, Jack Carson, Tom Clark, Jayden Seales, Henry Crocombe, Oliver Carter

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter James Coles Batter Tom Alsop All-rounder John Simpson Wicket-keeper Fynn Hudson-Prentice All-rounder Danny Lamb Batter Nathan McAndrew All-rounder Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Archie Lenham All-rounder

Sussex Team Form

Sussex have had a solid start to the campaign as they have won five of the first seven games thus far and are currently second on the table.

Hampshire vs Sussex Head to Head

Hampshire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Sussex in this competition 19-15. Last season both sides went head to head twice in the group stages and both teams managed to share the spoils.

Head to Head

Sussex: 15

Hampshire: 19

Hampshire vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Hampshire

Sussex and Hampshire head into this fixture in contrasting form as on one hand, Sussex has dominated the first half of the season and are five and two in seven matches and are currently level on points with Somerset who occupy the top spot in the South Group. On the other hand, Hampshire have struggled to find consistency this season and have struggled to make an impact. They are winless in the last four matches where they have lost two and two games got suspended due to weather. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in the two matches played at home, in both games Hampshire conceded a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Sussex would have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Hampshire vs Sussex Top Batters

Joe Weatherley to be Hampshire’s top batter

Joe Weatherley has been the shining light in what has been a dismal batting display by Hampshire thus far as he has been the most consistent batsman for his team this season. With 172 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’ top batter

Daniel Hughes did not have a great game in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him as he has been sensational this season and without a shadow of the doubt has been the start of the show. With 267 runs he is the leading run scorer for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Hampshire vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Chris Wood to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Chris Wood has had a brilliant start to the campaign and has been one of the very few bowlers who have been consistent this season for Hampshire. Even though he did not have a great game in the last outing, Wood remains the leading wicket taker for Hampshire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’ top bowler

Even though Tymal Mills did not have a great outing against Kent as he ended the game with bowling figures of 1/35, we are going to stick with him as he has had a solid campaign thus far and with 14 wickets he is the leading wicket taker for Sussex which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.