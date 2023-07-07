Hampshire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction HAM 58 % Chance of Winning WOR 42 % Bet Now! On July 7, Hampshire and Worcestershire will lock horns for the second time since 2015 at Rose Bowl, Southampton, with a scheduled start time of 11:30 P.M IST.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Hampshire is currently riding a wave of momentum following their convincing victory against Gloucestershire in their previous match. Opting to field first after winning the toss, Hampshire's decision paid off as they restricted Gloucestershire to a meagre total of 105, dismissing them in just 19.3 overs. Hampshire comfortably chased down the target in 14.3 overs, sealing a comprehensive victory.

In their last encounter, Worcestershire also performed admirably against Derbyshire. Opting to bat first, Worcestershire posted an impressive total of 222/5. Derbyshire, in their response, fell short and were bowled out in 19.4 overs, resulting in a 28-run victory for Worcestershire. However, Worcestershire's recent results have been somewhat inconsistent compared to Hampshire. They have secured three wins in their last five matches, but the two matches in between ended in defeat and a tie. On the other hand, Hampshire has won three consecutive matches, positioning themselves more favourably in terms of recent form and consistency.

Hampshire chance of winning - 58%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 42%

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Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

James Vince, the skipper of Hampshire, has emerged as their most valuable asset in the tournament. He currently leads the run charts with a remarkable 638 runs in 14 matches. Vince's outstanding performances have been pivotal for his team, considering the second-highest run-scorer for Hampshire is Ben McDermott with 378 runs. The opening partnerships established by Hampshire have been exceptional and have played a crucial role in setting the tone for their matches.

Worcestershire, on the other hand, boasts four players who have surpassed the 300-run milestone: Adam Hose, Mitchell Santner, Brett D'Oliveira, and Jack Haynes. Their skipper, Brett D'Oliveira, has been particularly impressive this season, showcasing his all-rounder capabilities. With 368 runs and 15 wickets to his credit in the entire tournament, D'Oliveira has proven to be an invaluable player for Worcestershire.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Rose Bowl in Southampton. In this season, out of the seven matches held at this venue, five have been won by teams batting second, while two were won by teams batting first. Impressively, the home team, Hampshire, has emerged victorious in six out of the seven matches played here. In the last match between Gloucestershire and Hampshire at this venue, Hampshire won after winning the toss and choosing to field first. Given this recent trend, it is likely that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will also opt to field first.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be rather sunny on the day of the match in Southampton, with temperatures remaining steady around 25 degrees celsius.

Hampshire Player List

Fletcha Middleton, James Vince (c), Joe Weatherley, Nick Gubbins, Ross Whiteley, Toby Albert, Tom Prest, Benny Howell, Felix Organ, Ian Holland, James Fuller, Keith Barker, Liam Dawson, Ben Brown (Wk), Ben McDermott (Wk), Joseph Eckland (Wk), Brad Wheal, Chris Wood, Harry Petrie, Jack Campbell, John Turner, Kyle Abbott, Mason Crane, Mohammad Abbas, Nathan Ellis, Scott Currie

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper James Vince (C) Batter Tom Prest Batter Joe Weatherley Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Benny Howell Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler John Turner Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire has been in excellent form throughout the season, evident from their three-match winning streak. They have only faced one defeat in their last five matches, which came against Gloucestershire. Notably, Hampshire showcased their strength by securing four consecutive victories during the middle phase of the tournament.

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D’Oliveira (C) All-rounder Jack Haynes Batter Mitchell Santner All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Kashif Ali Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Usama Mir Bowler Adam Finch Bowler Dillon Pennington Bowler Pat Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire had a promising start to the season, winning four consecutive matches. However, their performance took a downturn as they suffered four consecutive defeats afterward. Currently, their position is somewhat uncertain, as they had a tie and a loss in two of their last three matches. Nevertheless, they showed signs of improvement in their most recent fixture, securing a convincing victory.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Hampshire and Worcestershire have faced off only once, back in 2015, where Hampshire emerged victorious with a 17-run lead.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 1

Hampshire - 1

Worcestershire - 0

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Hampshire to have a better opening partnership than Worcestershire

Hampshire has forged an outstanding opening partnership led by Ben McDermott and their captain James Vince. In their three most recent matches, they have showcased impressive partnerships of 62, 70, and 92 runs. While James Vince has been the primary run-scorer, Ben McDermott has played a crucial role as an anchor, enabling Vince to unleash his full potential.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

James Vince to be Hampshire’s Best Batter

The team's captain, James Vince, has consistently held the position of the highest run-scorer in the tournament for a significant period. With an impressive total of 638 runs in 14 matches, Vince has proven to be their most invaluable batsman throughout. In their recent match against Gloucestershire, he contributed a commendable 55 runs off 43 deliveries. Based on his exceptional performances thus far, Vince is expected to continue shining as their top batsman.

Mitchell Santner to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Santner has established himself as one of the leading run-scorers for Worcestershire, accumulating a total of 391 runs in eleven matches. In their recent encounter against Derbyshire, Santner showcased his batting prowess with an impressive innings of 64 runs off 46 deliveries. Considering his consistent performances, Santner can be anticipated to once again lead the way as Worcestershire's top batsman in the upcoming match.

Hampshire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

John Turner to be Hampshire’s Best Bowler

Turner has emerged as one of Hampshire's top wicket-takers and their most economical bowler in the ongoing season. In their recent match versus Gloucestershire, he impressively claimed three wickets while conceding a mere 15 runs in his four-over spell. It was a truly destructive performance, which comes as no surprise considering his overall tally of 18 wickets this season and an excellent economy rate of 6.66. Turner can be confidently relied upon as their key bowler once again.

Pat Brown to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Brown has emerged as the leading wicket-taker for Worcestershire, impressively notching up 24 wickets in 14 matches. In their recent clash against Derbyshire, he showcased his skills as the top bowler by taking three wickets and conceding 35 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 9.54. With his current form and performance, it is highly likely that Brown will once again shine as their top bowler in the upcoming match.