Kent vs Essex Match Prediction KEN 55 % Chance of Winning ESS 45 % Bet Now! Kent and Essex lock horns in Match 59 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited clash between these South Group rivals is set to take place at the County Ground in Chelmsford. The match is set to take place on Tuesday, June 7, 2023, at 11:30 pm IST.

Kent vs Essex Chance of Winning

Kent struggles to find a win as their struggles in the tournament continue. Kent now lost their last four matches after winning their opening game of the season. In their previous game, they lost to Surrey by five wickets. Batting first Kent managed to score 173 runs for the loss of five wickets. Double-digit contributions from all the batsmen helped Kent reach a competitive total. Kent bowlers failed to defend the target as they gave away too many freebies to the Surrey batters who were more than happy to bag a win for their side. George Linde and Grant Stewart were the stand-out performers with the ball with both bowlers picking up two wickets apiece. With the loss against Surrey, Kent dropped down to 7th in the South Group with a solitary win in five matches.

Essex kickstarted their campaign on a winning note. In their previous game, Essex defeated Sussex by five wickets where Samuel Cook's four wicket haul and Michael Pepper's 48-run knock powered them to their third win of the season. They won their first two matches against Gloucestershire by three wickets and Sussex by 25 runs respectively. Their last two matches have ended in defeats as after Hampshire thrashed them by a margin of 118 runs, Somerset edged them in a close game by 11 runs. Essex are currently positioned 6th in the South Group with six points in five matches.

Kent chance of winning: 55%

Essex chance of winning: 45%

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Kent vs Essex Betting Tips

Micheal Pepper in his first game of the season scored an impressive 63 runs against Somerset. Pepper looked solid in the middle, timing the ball well and he looked in good rhythm. We back Pepper to score over 30 runs against Kent. Daniel Sams bagged four wickets against Somerset and he is the leading wicket-taker for Essex with ten wickets in just four matches. We predict Sams to pick up a minimum of two wickets against Kent. On the other side, Grant Stewart has been the pick of the bowlers for Kent. Stewart on average picked up two wickets per match in the last three matches and we would back Stewart to pick up another couple of scalps against Essex.

Kent vs Essex Toss Prediction

The surface at St Lawrence Stadium, Canterbury is a batting track with little assistance to fast bowlers at the start of the innings. In 53 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 33 matches, while the team batting second won 19 matches. The average first innings score at this venue is 174 runs.

Teams batting second won two matches out of the last three matches played at this venue. Kent lost their last two matches batting first, while Essex lost their last two matches bowling first. If Kent wins the toss they are likely to bowl first and if Essex wins the toss they are likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Wednesday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 71% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-Keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent are going through a rough phase in the ongoing T20 Blast season. They lost their last four matches against Surrey (2 matches), Glamorgan, and Somerset. The only match they managed to win was against Gloucestershire by seven wickets. Kent needs a win to get back to winning form and the matchup against Essex is a crucial one in the context of Kent's chances of making it to the top four.

Essex Players List

Simon Harmer (Captain), Feroze Khushi, Josh Rymell, Nick Browne, Robin Das, Tom Westley, Dan Lawrence, Daniel Sams, Doug Bracewell, Matthew Critchley, Paul Walter, Adam Rossington (wk), Michael Pepper (wk), Will Buttleman (wk), Aaron Beard, Aaron Nijjar, Ben Allison, Jamie Potter, Samuel Cook, Shane Snater, Eshun Kelly, Luc Benkenstein, Jamal Richards.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Adam Rossington Wicket-Keeper Daniel Lawrence Batsman Michael Pepper Batsman Matthew Critchley All-rounder Paul Walter All-rounder Tom Westley Batsman Daniel Sams All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler Samuel Cook Bowler

Essex Recent Form

Essex started the season on a winning note but their campaign fell apart as they lost back-to-back games. They bounced back with a win against Sussex in their last match. The major concern for Essex has been their inconsistent batting lineup. Their batsman failed to close out the game against Somerset, a game that Essex should have easily won but lost due to the lack of game awareness and intent from the Essex batsman.

Kent vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

Both Kent and Essex clashed in 38 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 20 - 17 against Essex. Out of the 20 wins against Essex, Kent won 13 matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd, While Essex won 11 matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won three matches, while Essex won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 38 matches

Kent Won: 20 matches

Essex Won: 17 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Kent vs Essex Betting Odds

Essex to score over 51.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.8 odds

Essex on average scored 61 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. In their previous match they scored 77 runs in the first six overs. We predict Essex to comfortably score over 51 runs in the first six overs against Kent.

Kent vs Essex Top Batters

Sam Billings to be the top batter for Kent

Sam Billings scored 30 runs in 28 balls in the previous game. Billings has struggled to score runs throughout the season. He scored 56 runs in the 2022 season against Essex. We predict Sam Billings to produce match-winning innings against Essex.

Michael Pepper to be the top batter for Essex

Micheal Pepper scored 48 runs in his last outing. In two matches he has accumulated 111 runs. Pepper has scored 56 runs in his last two outings against Kent. We back Pepper to be the leading run-scorer against Kent.

Kent vs Essex Top Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

Grant Stewart has picked up six wickets in his last three outings against Essex. Stewart has been consistent with his line and length bowling accurately. We back Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent against Essex.

Daniel Sams to be the top bowler for Essex

Daniel Sams has been the strike bowler for Essex in the season. He has picked up ten wickets in four matches in the season. We predict Sams to be the lead bowler for Essex against Kent.