Kent vs Essex Match Prediction KEN 44 % Chance of Winning ESS 56 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.88 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.844 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The Vitality Blast 2024 will see Essex and Kent colliding in the 68th game of the tournament. The match will be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on June 21, 2024. The game will commence from 11:00 PM IST.

Kent vs Essex Chance of Winning

Kent are having a dismal season in the competition. The team is placed at the 8th place of the South Group table. They have won two games and lost seven matches in the competition. The team has 4 points and a net run rate of -0.241. They are coming from a loss against Sussex in their last outing. The team is struggling with form and will be looking for a good performance in the next game.

Essex are in desperate need of a win here. They have won four games and lost three games in the competition. With that, they are placed at the 4th position of the South Group. The team has 8 points and a net run rate of 0.045. The team is coming from a strong win against Hampshire and will be looking to maintain the same momentum.

Essex's chance of winning: 56%

Kent’s chance of winning: 44%

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Kent vs Essex Betting Tips

Kent to score under 20.5 runs before 1st dismissal in 1st innings (1.85@ PARIMATCH)

Kent is having a very disappointing season. The team has failed to deliver promising performances in the competition. The team is led by Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond open for the team and average at 8.85 & 28.42 respectively in the competition. The pair scored 1, 16 & 4 runs before 1st dismissal in the last three outings. Essex are having a much better season and will be backed by their talented bowlers in the next game. That said, Kent will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent’s score before 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Essex’s score before 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Essex 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Essex Toss Prediction

The batting conditions at the St Lawrence Ground are excellent. After the initial few overs, the ball settles down, making it easier for the batters. In the beginning, they need to be cautious and play with care to navigate through this period. Once they get past it, they can freely unleash their shots. The pitch becomes more predictable, allowing the batters to score runs more effortlessly. All in all, the St Lawrence Ground offers a great opportunity for batters to excel and achieve high scores if they handle the initial challenging phase wisely.

Weather Report

Temperature will hover around 22°C on the first day of the game. The skies will remain cloudy. .

Essex Player List

Simon Harmer, Paul Walter, Charlie Allison, Aaron Beard, Jamal Richards, Nick Browne, Michael Pepper, Jordan Cox, Daniel Sams, Noah Thain, Feroze Khushi, Shane Snater, Jamie Porter, Tom Westley, Adam Rossington, Robin Das, Matt Critchley, Luc Benkenstein, Ben Allison, Dean Elgar, Harry Duke, Sam Cook

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Rossington Wicket-keeper Dean Elgar Batter Michael Pepper Batter Jordan Cox Batter Charlie Allison Batter Paul Walter All-rounder Matt Critchley All-rounder Simon Harmer © Bowler Luc Benkenstein Bowler Shane Snater Bowler Ben Allison Bowler

Essex Team Form

Essex have proven to be quite competitive in the season so far and their batting lineup, in particular, are quite daunting. They are coming from a win against Hampshire in the last game. The batters were incredible in the game and shall continue the same in the next game. The bowlers also did a fine job in restricting Hampshire to an attainable target.

Kent Player List

Harry Finch, Michael Cohen, Fred Klaassen, Jack Leaning, Grant Stewart, Arafat Bhuiyan, Charlie Stobo, Joe Denly, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Xavier Bartlett, Jas Singh, Matt Parkinson, Marcus O'Riordan, Ben Compton, Sam Billings, Joey Evison, Matt Quinn, Nathan Gilchrist, Jaydn Denly, Beyers Swanepoel, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Tawanda Muyeye, Wes Agar, Zak Crawley

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Sam Billings (c) Wicket-keeper Marcus O’Riordan All-rounder Joey Evison All-rounder Tawanda Muyeye Batter Harry Finch Batter Beyers Swanepoel Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Player List

Kent’s last game ended in a loss for them. The team bowled very poorly, conceding a lot of runs in the game. They had a target of 202 runs that they could not reach in 20 overs. The team needs to roll out of inconsistency and deliver a solid performance.

Kent vs Essex Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the two sides, Essex leads the tally by 3-2.

Essex Won: 3

Kent Won: 2

No Result/ Abandoned: 1

Kent vs Essex Betting Odds

Kent went against Sussex in the last game. The bowlers were pretty expensive in the game as Sussex smashed 201/7 in 20 overs. Matt Parkinson picked 3 wickets whereas Xavier Bartlett picked 2 wickets in the game. It was a massive total to chase. During the chase, Kent were restricted to 170/7 in 20 overs, losing the game by 31 runs. Few of the batters scored runs while the others dismissed out pretty cheaply in the game. Sam Billings smashed 51 runs while Daniel Bell-Drummond posted 37 runs in the game. Joey Evison also added 34 runs in the end.

Essex went against Hampshire in the last game. Batting first, Hampshire scored 166/7 in the game. Ben Allison picked 3 wickets whereas Matt Critchley went back with 2 wickets. The batters were confident and chased down the target in time. They scored 170/2, winning the game by 8 wickets. Dean Elgar and Jordan Cox remained unbeaten till the end with an innings of 60 & 45 runs respectively. Michael Pepper also scored 44 runs in the game. The team has a spectacular batting order and will be relying on them to win the next outing.

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Kent vs Essex Top Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent's top batter

Sam Billings is in terrific form. He has scored 262 runs in 7 games at an average of 37.42. He smashed 51 runs in the last game and will be hoping to deliver a similar performance in the next game.

Dean Elgar to be Essex's top batter

Dean Elgar is a very experienced figure in the team. He has amassed 265 runs in 7 games of the competition at an average of 44.16. He smashed an unbeaten 60 runs in the last game. He will come in confident in the next game.

Kent vs Essex Top Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent's top bowler

Matt Parkinson is currently the top bowler of Kent. He has picked 10 wickets for the team and maintains an economy rate of 8.16. He picked 3 wickets in the last game and looks in terrific form.

Paul Walter to be Essex’s top bowler

Paul Walter picked a single wicket in the last game. He has 10 wickets in 7 games. He will be expected to bowl well in the next game.