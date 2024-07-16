Kent vs Glamorgan Match Prediction KEN 58 % Chance of Winning GLAM 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.72 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.62 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.588 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Glamorgan’s first meeting of the Vitality Blast this season is going to take place on July 16, 2024, at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The clash will commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Glamorgan Chances of Winning

Kent remain floored after their last outing against Sussex where they gave the latter the chance to keep their qualifying hopes alive. Sussex posted 203 runs on the board which turned out to be a highly overpowering target since Kent crumbled under the pressure very early on. Opener Tawanda Muyeye did his best to steer the team in the right direction but his departure at 45 led to a shattering of their innings where no batter was able to bypass Sussex’s bowlers to give the rivals a fight. The odds were never in their favor to begin with but they absolutely demolished their own chances by giving way in 16.2 overs, having been bundled out for 115 runs. Kent’s 88-run defeat sealed their fate this season at the bottom of the table.

Glamorgan’s last match against Gloucestershire was arguably their worst performance this season and there is no justification for their dismal showing. They allowed the latter to bat first and conceded 206 runs despite toppling six wickets but the damage was done and the batting order had to buckle up for a challenging chase. However, with four wickets gone in the powerplay alone, Colin Ingram tried to hold down the fort with a knock of 20 - the highest of the team - but his dismissal virtually ended their game as the rest were unable to offer any support. In the end, Glamorgan were embarrassingly bowled out for a pitiful score of 85, resulting in a 121-run defeat.

Kent chance of winning - 58%

Glamorgan chance of winning - 42%

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Kent vs Glamorgan Betting Tips

Glamorgan to score low before first dismissal

Kiran Carlson and William Smale’s 79-run partnership against Sussex still stands as their flagship performance at the front and it has not translated into other games thereafter. Their trajectory was downhill in the next three matches and after their shameful display against Gloucestershire in the previous game, it is pretty much established that there is no progression here on out. In the last five matches, Glamorgan have achieved first wicket stands of 8, 17, 11, 79 and 6 runs, making it highly probable that the opening pair are doomed to fail once again.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Glamorgan Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kent 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Glamorgan Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first in the tournament so far have an 80% chance of success, save for the aberration in the last game where Kent’s horrendous performance saw their chasing efforts nullified. With four out of five wins for the chasing side so far, the toss winner will overlook the outcome of the previous match between Kent and Sussex and choose to field first.

Weather Report

There is a 50% chance of a downpour at Canterbury and it is likely going to affect the match. A maximum temperature of 20 degrees Celsius is predicted on match day.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers.

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Feroze Khushi Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Tom Rogers Batter Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Jaskaran Singh Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent lost three matches on the bounce prior to this game and much of it is attributed to poor batting performances.

Glamorgan Player List

Kiran Carlson (c), Sam Northeast, Asa Tribe, Billy Root, Colin Ingram, Eddie Byrom, Marnus Labuschagne, Thomas Bevan, Andy Gorvin, Ben Kellaway, Daniel Douthwaite, James Harris, Alex Horton, Chris Cooke, Henry Hurle, William Smale, Ben Morris, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy, Mason Crane, Mir Hamza, Prem Sisodiya, Timm van der Gugten, Zain-ul-Hassan, Chris Sole.

Predicted Playing XI

Kiran Carlson (C) All-rounder William Smale Batter Thomas Bevan Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Colin Ingram All-rounder Chris Cooke Wicket-keeper Daniel Douthwaite Bowler Timm van der Gugten Bowler Mason Crane Bowler Andy Gorvin Bowler Jamie McIlroy Bowler

Glamorgan Team Form

Glamorgan are completely unpredictable and there is no consistency whatsoever from their squad. But the last two games point to the fact that they are in for another drubbing against Kent.

Kent vs Glamorgan Head-to-Head

Kent and Glamorgan are tied with five wins apiece in their head-to-head tally thus far. Glamorgan have won two of the last five meetings while Kent emerged victorious once.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 13

Kent - 5

Glamorgan - 5

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 2

Kent vs Glamorgan Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Glamorgan

Glamorgan’s opening wicket, consisting of Kiran Carlson and William Smale, is perpetually stuck with shoddy performances at this point in the tournament and there is no scope for improvement anytime soon. In the last three games, the pair have scored 8, 17 and 11 runs before the first dismissal which does not bode well for them. For Kent, the circumstances are quite different since stand-in opener Feroze Khushi was replaced by Tawanda Muyeye, which is their third change to the opening wicket this season. Although frequent changes come with their pitfalls, Kent’s opening partnerships have not regressed since they have added 27, 10 and 0 runs to the first wicket in the previous three matches. Their adaptability makes them a better front than Glamorgan.

Kent vs Glamorgan T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.72 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.62 Bet Now! Glamorgan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.377 Bet Now!

Kent vs Glamorgan Best Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings’ lead over his squad has expanded with 341 runs in 12 innings and an average of 31.00. He is due for a big score after a few low-scoring endeavors, including the previous match against Sussex where he was dismissed for 14. The skipper’s dearth of good performances is expected to be put to an end in the next match.

Colin Ingram to be Glamorgan’s Best Batter

Colin Ingram’s grasp at the top continues to tighten as the rest of his team underperforms time after time. He was the top run scorer for Glamorgan in their previous match against Gloucestershire wherein he added 20 runs to the scoreboard. With 306 runs in 11 innings and an average of 27.81, he remains the favorite for the upcoming game, too.

Kent vs Glamorgan Best Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist took a single wicket in four overs against Sussex but the impact he has had on the team overall cannot be ignored. He has bagged 11 wickets in seven innings so far with a bowling average of 17.09. He was the second highest wicket-taker in the previous match but his trajectory is promising and he is anticipated to play a major role against Glamorgan.

Andy Gorvin to be Glamorgan’s Best Bowler

Andy Gorvin stole the show against Gloucestershire in the previous match where his three-wicket haul was the top performance of the team. In the four overs that he delivered, he also allowed 26 runs which gave him an economy rate of 6.50. Overall, he has claimed seven wickets in four innings and holds an average of 18.14, making him a reliable choice for the next fixture.