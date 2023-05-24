Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction KEN 59 % Chance of Winning GLO 41 % Bet Now! It's time for a brand new season of Vitality Blast T20. Kent Spitfires will square off against Gloucestershire in the South Group clash in Match 5 of Vitality Blast T20 on Wednesday 24th May at 11:00 am IST at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Kent had a disastrous season the last time around as they finished 9th, winning three out of fourteen matches. Gloucestershire ended their last season 5th on the points table winning six matches and losing six matches. Both teams will look to kickstart their season on a winning note as they look to gain early momentum in the season. Gloucestershire’s star players Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips and Ryan Higgins exit leaving a huge void as Gloucestershire enters into a transition phase ahead of the 2023 Vitality blast.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Gloucestershire dominated against Kent in the last season. Kent, despite having a strong side and high-quality players in their ranks, failed to deliver. In their last five matches against Gloucestershire the home team lost four matches. With Gloucestershire losing their key players ahead of the season Kent is the favourites to win the match. Their last victory against the visiting team Gloucestershire was back in the 2021 season. Gloucestershire has a high chance of winning the match at odds 1.65 and Kent has the chance of winning the match at odds 2.25.

Kent’s chances of winning - 55%

Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 45%

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

The Captain of Kent Spitfires Sam Billings will be under the limelight as Kent looks to avenge their last season's back-to-back losses against the visitors. Experienced Joe Denly opening the innings can rack up runs at a fast pace. Denly is expected to perform and score big in a high-scoring ground at Canterbury. Left-handed batter Ben Charlesworth is in sublime form and is expected to score a fifty against home team Kent.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The team batting first has had more success at this venue. The team batting first won 28 out of the 43 T20 matches played. Toss becomes a crucial factor in a day-night game. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 175 runs. Teams have scored more than 170 runs on 26 occasions. The average winning score is 182 runs. It is a high-scoring ground with short square boundaries. With the blowing across the ground, there will be some swing on offer for the fast bowlers.

Weather Report

There is only a 7% chance of precipitation in Canterbury on Wednesday, the temperature is expected to be around 18° C. The climate is going to be perfect for a cricket match since it is a day-night match and the temperature is expected to drop down by a degree. The fans can expect a blockbuster of a match with their star players back in action.

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell- Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawada Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evinson, Marcus O’ Riordian, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar.

Predicted Playing XI

Joe Denly Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Fred Klaassen Bowler Matthew Quinn Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent won one match and lost four matches in their last five matches in the T20 Blast competition.

Last 5 Matches - L, L, W, L, L

Gloucestershire Player List

Chris Dent, Graeme Van Buuren, Jack Taylor ©, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (wk), Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey (wk), Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Dent Batter James Bracey Wicketkeeper Jack Taylor © Batter Miles Hammond Batter Tom Price Batter Oliver Price All-rounder Grant Roelofsen All-rounder Matt Taylor All-rounder Tom Smith Bowler David Payne Bowler Marchant de Lange Bowler

Gloucestershire Team Form

Gloucestershire won two matches, lost two matches and one match ended with no result in their last five matches in T20 Blast games.

Last 5 Matches - W, L, L, W, NR

Kent vs Gloucestershire Head-To-Head

Kent and Gloucestershire battled out against one another in 21 matches in Vitality T20 Blast. Kent won 9 matches, while Gloucestershire won 12 matches. Out of the 12 wins, Gloucestershire won 4 matches batting 1st and 8 matches while chasing. Kent won five matches batting first and four matches batting second. In the last season, Gloucestershire won both the matches played against Kent.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Kent to score over 50.5 runs in first six overs @1.84 (Parimatch)

Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond will open the innings for Kent. Denly is an attacking batsman and he likes to take on the bowlers. He is vastly experienced and the conditions favour batting at Canterbury with the average powerplay score being around 48-50 runs. Daniel Bell Drummond bats at a strike rate of 135.27 and he can smash the ball. Both players are dominant against pacers.

Gloucestershire to score over 79 runs in the first ten overs @1.87 (Parimatch)

The surface at Canterbury is a good surface to bat on as the ball comes onto the bat and it stays true throughout the match. Considering the average score at this venue scoring 80 runs in the first ten overs should not be a daunting task for a Gloucestershire batsman. Chris Dent white batting in the powerplay has a strike rate of more than 150. James Bracey plays fearless cricket and can score runs at a fast pace.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent’s top better

The captain of Kent Sam Billings bats at the number 4 and is one of the most consistent run scorers in the Vitality Blast T20. Billings has scored 783 runs in 33 matches in his Vitality Blast career. He has scored 103 runs against Gloucestershire in his last three innings.

Chris Dent to be Gloucestershire’s top batter

Chris Dent is a phenomenal striker of the ball and plays fearless cricket. He has scored 1083 runs in his T20 Blast career. He has scored 117 runs in his last three innings against Kent. With the team's main players Ian Coackbain and Glenn Phillips unavailable, the responsibility of providing a good start will be on Chris Dent.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers

Kane Richardson is to be the top bowler for Kent

Australian pacer Kane Richardson is a death-over specialist. He can outfox the batsman with his variations as he possesses slow off cutters and the back of the hand slower balls which are hard to judge. As he bowls in the 16-20 over phase there are high chances of him picking up wickets. Richardson has picked up 117 wickets in 99 matches at an economy of 7.87 in T20 matches.

Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire's best bowler

Marchant de Lange is one of those fast bowlers who can extract additional bounce. He is a genuine wicket-taker. De Lange bowls at the start and end of the innings. We back him to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire. De Lange has picked up 140 wickets in his T20 career.