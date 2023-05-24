Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction
KEN
59%
Chance of Winning
GLO
41%
T20
St Lawrence Ground
Gloucestershire’s star players Ian Cockbain, Benny Howell, Glenn Phillips and Ryan Higgins exit leaving a huge void as Gloucestershire enters into a transition phase ahead of the 2023 Vitality blast.
Facts
- Joe Denly is the leading run-scorer for Kent against Gloucestershire. He has scored 478 runs.
- Daniel Bell Drummond is 29 runs away to reach the 400 run mark against Gloucestershire.
- David Payne is the leading wicket taker for Gloucestershire against Kent. He has picked up 21 wickets.
Kent vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning
Gloucestershire dominated against Kent in the last season. Kent, despite having a strong side and high-quality players in their ranks, failed to deliver. In their last five matches against Gloucestershire the home team lost four matches. With Gloucestershire losing their key players ahead of the season Kent is the favourites to win the match. Their last victory against the visiting team Gloucestershire was back in the 2021 season. Gloucestershire has a high chance of winning the match at odds 1.65 and Kent has the chance of winning the match at odds 2.25.
Kent’s chances of winning - 55%
Gloucestershire’s chances of winning - 45%
Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips
The Captain of Kent Spitfires Sam Billings will be under the limelight as Kent looks to avenge their last season's back-to-back losses against the visitors. Experienced Joe Denly opening the innings can rack up runs at a fast pace. Denly is expected to perform and score big in a high-scoring ground at Canterbury. Left-handed batter Ben Charlesworth is in sublime form and is expected to score a fifty against home team Kent.
Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Toss Prediction
The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The team batting first has had more success at this venue. The team batting first won 28 out of the 43 T20 matches played. Toss becomes a crucial factor in a day-night game. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 175 runs. Teams have scored more than 170 runs on 26 occasions. The average winning score is 182 runs. It is a high-scoring ground with short square boundaries. With the blowing across the ground, there will be some swing on offer for the fast bowlers.
Weather Report
There is only a 7% chance of precipitation in Canterbury on Wednesday, the temperature is expected to be around 18° C. The climate is going to be perfect for a cricket match since it is a day-night match and the temperature is expected to drop down by a degree. The fans can expect a blockbuster of a match with their star players back in action.
Kent Player List
Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell- Drummond, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Joe Denly, Tawada Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Joey Evinson, Marcus O’ Riordian, Jordan Cox, Sam Billings (c & wk), Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Jordan Cox
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Jack Leaning
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
All-rounder
|
George Linde
|
All-rounder
|
Fred Klaassen
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Quinn
|
Bowler
|
Michael Hogan
|
Bowler
|
Kane Richardson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent won one match and lost four matches in their last five matches in the T20 Blast competition.
Last 5 Matches - L, L, W, L, L
Gloucestershire Player List
Chris Dent, Graeme Van Buuren, Jack Taylor ©, Marcus Harris, Miles Hammond, Tom Price, Ben Charlesworth, Luke Charlesworth, Oliver Price, William Naish, Zaman Akhter, Ben Wells (wk), Grant Roelofsen, James Bracey (wk), Tom Lace, Ajeet Dale, David Payne, Dominic Goodman, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw, Marchant de Lange, Matt Taylor, Paul van Meekeren, Tom Smith, Zafar Gohar.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Chris Dent
|
Batter
|
James Bracey
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Wicketkeeper
|
Jack Taylor ©
|
Batter
|
Miles Hammond
|
Batter
|
Tom Price
|
Batter
|
Oliver Price
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Roelofsen
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Taylor
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Smith
|
Bowler
|
David Payne
|
Bowler
|
Marchant de Lange
|
Bowler
Gloucestershire Team Form
Gloucestershire won two matches, lost two matches and one match ended with no result in their last five matches in T20 Blast games.
Last 5 Matches - W, L, L, W, NR
Kent vs Gloucestershire Head-To-Head
Kent and Gloucestershire battled out against one another in 21 matches in Vitality T20 Blast. Kent won 9 matches, while Gloucestershire won 12 matches. Out of the 12 wins, Gloucestershire won 4 matches batting 1st and 8 matches while chasing. Kent won five matches batting first and four matches batting second. In the last season, Gloucestershire won both the matches played against Kent.
Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds
Kent to score over 50.5 runs in first six overs @1.84 (Parimatch)
Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond will open the innings for Kent. Denly is an attacking batsman and he likes to take on the bowlers. He is vastly experienced and the conditions favour batting at Canterbury with the average powerplay score being around 48-50 runs. Daniel Bell Drummond bats at a strike rate of 135.27 and he can smash the ball. Both players are dominant against pacers.
Gloucestershire to score over 79 runs in the first ten overs @1.87 (Parimatch)
The surface at Canterbury is a good surface to bat on as the ball comes onto the bat and it stays true throughout the match. Considering the average score at this venue scoring 80 runs in the first ten overs should not be a daunting task for a Gloucestershire batsman. Chris Dent white batting in the powerplay has a strike rate of more than 150. James Bracey plays fearless cricket and can score runs at a fast pace.
Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Batters
Sam Billings to be Kent’s top better
The captain of Kent Sam Billings bats at the number 4 and is one of the most consistent run scorers in the Vitality Blast T20. Billings has scored 783 runs in 33 matches in his Vitality Blast career. He has scored 103 runs against Gloucestershire in his last three innings.
Chris Dent to be Gloucestershire’s top batter
Chris Dent is a phenomenal striker of the ball and plays fearless cricket. He has scored 1083 runs in his T20 Blast career. He has scored 117 runs in his last three innings against Kent. With the team's main players Ian Coackbain and Glenn Phillips unavailable, the responsibility of providing a good start will be on Chris Dent.
Kent vs Gloucestershire Best Bowlers
Kane Richardson is to be the top bowler for Kent
Australian pacer Kane Richardson is a death-over specialist. He can outfox the batsman with his variations as he possesses slow off cutters and the back of the hand slower balls which are hard to judge. As he bowls in the 16-20 over phase there are high chances of him picking up wickets. Richardson has picked up 117 wickets in 99 matches at an economy of 7.87 in T20 matches.
Marchant de Lange to be Gloucestershire's best bowler
Marchant de Lange is one of those fast bowlers who can extract additional bounce. He is a genuine wicket-taker. De Lange bowls at the start and end of the innings. We back him to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire. De Lange has picked up 140 wickets in his T20 career.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Kent
Kent led by Sam Billings has a strong batting lineup this time around. Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell Drummond's performances will be crucial to Kent’s winning chances. The major concern for the home team Kent is the lack of experience and reliability on their bowling attack which led to their downfall in the last season. The team signed Kane Richardson and he is expected to play the season opener. George Linde, Kane Richardson and Fred Klaassen are the bowlers to watch out for.
Gloucestershire led by Jack Taylor will look to kickstart their campaign with a win. The team is well-balanced with their top-order batsman looking in good touch. Gloucestershire has a strong bowling lineup. Left-arm spinner Tom Smith will be key to Gloucestershire's chances. The team let go of their key players ahead of the season.
Based on the team and their combination we predict Kent to win the match against Gloucestershire.
Kent to win @ 2.24 (Parimatch)
Gloucestershire to win @1.65 (Parimatch)Bet Now!