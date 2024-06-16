Kent vs Gloucestershire Match Prediction KEN 58 % Chance of Winning GLO 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.603 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR The next round of the Vitality Blast 2024 will have Kent and Gloucestershire taking on each other in a South Group fixture on Sunday, June 16th. The two teams will lock horns at St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury, with the match scheduled to kick off at 8:00 PM IST.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Chance of Winning

Kent and Gloucestershire, two teams lingering in the bottom half of the South Group table, will meet at Canterbury on Sunday. The two-time former champions Kent are seventh in the group with four points and a net run-rate of 0.920. They have won two out of five games while losing three. Gloucestershire are eighth with three points, having won only once in five attempts and one game ending in a tie.

Kent lost their previous game against Somerset by 14 runs by DLS method after rain interrupted the play and reduced the game to five overs per side. Kent did well to restrict the opponents to 55/6 with Nathan Gilchrist claiming two key wickets. Chasing a revised target of 61, Kent lost their top order early. Sam Billings scored 16 off 10 before getting run out while Joe Denly struck 15 not-out in 7 but it wasn't enough to get them over the line.

Gloucestershire’s most recent game against Surrey on Friday resulted in a thrilling tie. Having been sent in to bat first, Miles Hammond and Cameron Bancroft scored individual 30s and got them off to a 67-run opening stand. Beau Webster then made 40 off 31 while Ben Charlesworth hit 24 off 16 as Gloucestershire posted 170/6 in 20 overs.

Defending the total, Gloucestershire removed both the Surrey openers but Jason Roy and Ollie Pope put on 96 runs for the third wicket. Matt Taylor picked 3 for 27 in four overs. Surrey needed only six runs in the final over but David Payne bowled a terrific over, conceding just five runs and picking two wickets.

Given the strength and weaknesses of the two teams, Kent are favourites heading into this game. Check out the two teams' chances of winning this match below.

Kent chance of winning @ 58%

Gloucestershire chance of winning @ 42%

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Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Tips

Joe Denly has been in good form in the ongoing tournament, scoring 149 runs in five innings at a strike rate of 140 with one fifty. Betting on Denly to score over 16.5 runs in the match seems a good move.

Beau Webster has over 1400 runs to his credit in the shorter format at an average of 28 with 11 fifties. He has made 91 runs from four innings this season and you can back him to score over 16.5 runs in this game.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury has favoured the team batting second in the shorter format over the years. Since the start of 2022, the venue has hosted 17 games with the chasing side winning nearly 59% of the matches. In the ongoing competition, teams have been looking to chase, especially with the rain around. We predict Kent to win the toss and field first in this game.

Weather Report

The weather in Canterbury is expected to be partly sunny and breezy on Sunday afternoon. There is around an 80% cloud cover predicted with a 25% chance of precipitation, meaning the rain could be an issue. As for the temperature, it should range between 17 to 22 degree Celsius, while wind gusts travel at 52 kmph.

Kent Player List

Kent squad:Zak Crawley, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Tawanda Muyeye, Marcus ORiordan, Sam Billings(w/c), Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Beyers Swanepoel, Xavier Bartlett, Matthew Parkinson, Matthew Quinn, Harry Finch, Jack Leaning, Wes Agar, Charles Stobo, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, Michael Cohen, George Garrett, Ben Compton, Nathan Gilchrist, Jaskaran Singh, Arafat Bhuiyan, Jaydn Denly

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Marcus O’Riordan All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Batter Jaydn Denly Batter Joey Evison All-Rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-Rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent started the 2024 season with a comprehensive victory over Middlesex by 98 runs before losing to Hampshire by three wickets. They then chased down 198 against Somerset but most recently lost to Middlesex and Somerset in return fixtures.

Gloucestershire Player List

Gloucestershire squad: Miles Hammond, Cameron Bancroft, James Bracey(w), Beau Webster, Ben Charlesworth, Jack Taylor(c), Graeme van Buuren, Marchant de Lange, MD Taylor, David Payne, Ajeet Dale, Oliver Price, Tom Smith, Josh Shaw, Ed Middleton

Predicted Playing XI

Miles Hammond Batter Cameron Bancroft Wicketkeeper Batter James Bracey All-rounder Beau Webster Wicketkeeper Batter Matt Taylor Batter Luke Charlesworth Bowler Graeme van Buuren All-rounder Oliver Price All-rounder Josh Shaw Bowler David Payne Bowler Ajeet Dale Bowler

Gloucestershire Recent Form

Gloucestershire defeated Essex by five wickets in their opening game of the season but then lost three on the trot against Sussex twice and Hampshire. Most recently, they managed to tie against Surrey with David Payne defending 6 off the final over.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Head-to-Head Record

Kent and Gloucestershire have a pretty neck and neck head-to-head record in the Vitality Blast. They have faced each other 23 times, with Gloucestershire winning 12 games and Kent coming out on top in 11 games. In the last five encounters, Gloucestershire lead the scoreline by 3-2.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Betting Odds

Kent to hit most fours @ XX (Parimatch)

Kent have a superior batting unit on paper between the two teams, with the likes of Zak Crawley, Sam Billings, Joe Denly and Daniel Bell-Drummond. They have hit 78 fours in five games compared to 57 by Gloucestershire. Betting on Kent to hit the most fours would be a good punt.

Kent vs Gloucestershire T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Gloucestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.603 Bet Now!

Kent vs Gloucestershire Top Team Batter

Sam Billings to be Kent’s best batter

The Kent captain is one of the reliable middle order batters in the format. Sam Billings has amassed over 1100 runs in T20 cricket at Canterbury, averaging 35 and strike rate of 142. He has scored 175 runs in the ongoing tournament, including a stunning century. You can back him to be the top batter for Kent.

Cameron Bancroft to be Gloucestershire’s best batter

The Aussie import has been solid for Gloucestershire in the tournament. Cameron Bancroft has scored 166 runs from five innings at 33 average and 131 strike rate. Overall, he has over 2400 runs in the shorter format at an average of 31 with 16 half centuries. Bet on him to be the top batter for Gloucestershire.

Kent vs Gloucestershire Top Team Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s best bowler

The leg-break bowler has claimed seven wickets in the ongoing tournament with best figures of 4 for 25 against Middlesex. Matt Parkinson has taken 147 wickets in his overall T20 career at an economy of 7.70 with seven four-wicket hauls. Bet on Parkinson to be Kent's top bowler in this game.





David Payne to be Gloucestershire’s best bowler

The left-arm seamer David Payne has been a key player for Gloucestershire in the Vitality Blast 2024. He has snared 12 wickets in five innings at an excellent economy of 6.40. His best bowling figures in the competition read 4 for 24. Bet on Payne to be the top bowler for Gloucestershire.