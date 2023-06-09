Kent vs Hampshire Match Prediction KEN 35 % Chance of Winning HAM 65 % Bet Now! Hampshire take on Kent in the 64th game of the 2023 Vitality Blast hoping to extend their winning run and make a strong push towards securing a playoff spot in the South Group. The two sides will go head to head on June 9 at the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury which is scheduled to start at 11:00 PM IST.

Kent vs Hampshire Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game with contrasting form. Hampshire seemed to have overcome their stuttered start to the campaign as they have registered four wins in as many games and have climbed to the third spot on the table. On the other hand, Kent have had a rough ride so far as they registered fifth straight loss and any hopes of making the Knockouts this season seems to be vanishing in thin air. As per our calculations, Hampshire would have enough in their locker to continue their winning momentum when their take on Kent in Canterbury.

Kent’s chances of winning - 35%

Hampshire’s chances of winning - 65%

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Kent vs Hampshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

We believe Tawanda Muyeye will score low in the upcoming game. The Kent opener has had contrasting form in home and away fixtures. In away games Muyeye has scored 59 and 62 while at home he has only managed to score 6, 5, 9 and 10 averaging just 7.5. We also believe Hampshire would score more than Kent in the powerplay. In three of the four home games, Kent has conceded more than they have scored in the first six overs. Kent averages 47.75 at home but has conceded 51.25 in those games. On the other hand, in two of the three away games Hampshire have outscored their opponent in the powerplay. The one game they scored low was in the opening game against Somerset where they collapsed for 74 which is highly unlikely to happen again.

Kent vs Hampshire Match Toss Prediction

Last three of the four games at Canterbury have been won by the chasing team. The one game that was won by the team batting first was between Somerset and Kent as the match was called off after 15 overs. With possibility of any disruption during the game minimal, we believe both teams would prefer to chase at the venue.

Weather Report

While it is expected to be cloudy, it is very unlikely that the game will be hampered too much as chances of rain are minimal. The maximum temperature during the game will be around 17C while the minimum is expected to be 11C making conditions well suited for a game of cricket.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Alex Blake, Ben Compton, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Harry Finch, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, George Linde, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Jordan Cox (Wk), Sam Billings (c) & (Wk), Arafat Bhuiyan, Arshdeep Singh, Fred Klaassen, Hamidullah Qadri, James Logan, Jaskaran Singh, Kane Richardson, Matthew Quinn, Michael Hogan, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Joe Denly Batter Jordan Cox Batter Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Jack Leaning All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Kane Richardson All-rounder Fred Klaassen Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have had a underwhelming campaign so far, after registering win against Gloucestershire in the opening round they have lost five straight games thus far and are six points adrift from top four spot on the table.

Hampshire News & Player List

Hampshire Player List

James Vince (c), Mohammad Abbas (Pakistan), Kyle Abbott (South Africa), Toby Albert, Keith Barker, Ben Brown, Jack Campbell, Mason Crane, Scott Currie, Liam Dawson, Aneurin Donald, Joseph Eckland, Nathan Ellis (Australia), James Fuller, Nick Gubbins, Ian Holland, Benny Howell, Ben McDermott, Fletcha Middleton, Felix Organ, Harry Petrie, Tom Prest, John Turner, Joe Weatherley, Brad Wheal, Ross Whiteley, Chris Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Ben McDermott Wicket-keeper Batter Liam Dawson All-rounder James Fuller All-rounder Mason Crane All-rounder Ross Whiteley Batter Joe Weatherley Batter James Vince (C) Batter Toby Albert Batter Nathan Ellis Bowler Chris Wood Bowler Scott Currie Bowler

Hampshire Team Form

Hampshire are the in-form team of South Group as they ended the Somerset’s winning streak in the last fixture and extended their own winning run to four games. Hampshire’s latest results have seen them climb to third on the table just two points shy Somerset who top the current standings in the South Group.

Kent vs Hampshire Head to Head

Kent have edged Hampshire in head to head games in this tournament. Kent have managed to win 16 times in 33 games. However in the last game Hampshire took the spoils as they won the game by 54 runs

T20 played - 33

Kent win(s) - 16

Hampshire win(s) - 15

Kent vs Hampshire Betting Odds

Kent to have a low opening partnership

One of the key factors for Kent’s struggle this season especially at home has been their underwhelming start in the games so far. In the four home games, they have managed to register 9, 6, 10 and 32 opening partnerships. Kent’s average opening partnership away from home is 88.5 which significantly drops down to 14.25 at Canterbury. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Kent only managed a nine run opening stand in the last game against Hampshire. We believe their struggles would continue at home when they take on the defending champions and you should double down on this great opportunity to get some financial gains

Kent vs Hampshire Top Team Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s top batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond has been the shining light for Kent in what has been a tournament to forget thus far. Drummond became the top run scorer for Kent in the last game, toppling Tawanda Muyeye in the rankings. Muyeye’s dismal record at home this season makes our pick pretty straightforward as we side with Drummond in the upcoming fixture to be the top batter

James Vince to be Hampshire’s top batter

Even though James Vince was not the top scorer against Somerset, he still managed to bag his fourth half century of the tournament. The Hampshire opener has been phenomenal this season and his century in the last game against Kent makes him our top pick for the game.

Kent vs Hampshire Top Team Bowlers

Grant Stewart to be Kent’s top bowler

Grant Stewart and Michael Hogan have been the top bowlers for Kent this season with both grabbing 10 wickets so far. Both have had identical stats this season with Hogan having a better economy but Stewart having a better average. Stewart's 2/47 in the last game against Hampshire makes him our top pick in the game

Liam Dawson to be Hampshire’s top bowler

Liam Dawson has had a strong campaign thus far, with 11 wickets he is the top wicket taker for Hampshire. Dawson’s strike rate of 9.6 is the best by any Hampshire bowler this season which makes him our top pick for the game.