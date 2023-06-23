Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction KEN 61 % Chance of Winning MID 39 % Bet Now! Kent and Middlesex battle out in Match 106 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The much-awaited clash between these South Group rivals is set to take place at the St.Lawrence Ground in Canterbury. The match is set to take place on Friday, June 23, 2023, at 11:00 pm IST.

Kent vs Middlesex Chance of Winning

Kent are coming off a seven-wicket victory over Essex in their last match. Bowling first Kent bundled out Essex for 184 runs in 19.5 overs. George Linde, Grant Stewart, Michael Hogan and Wes Agar picked up two wickets each. Kent then chased down the target in 18.2 overs. Daniel Bell Drummond remained unbeaten on 69 and Joe Denly smashed a quickfire 76-run knock in 32 balls. With the win against Essex, Kent climbed up to fifth position in the South Group with 12 points in 11 matches. They must win their remaining three matches and edge past Hampshire on net run rate if the points are tied to advance to the quarterfinals.

Middlesex are coming off a record-breaking victory over Surrey in a high-scoring game. Bowling first Middlesex bowlers conceded 252 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Chasing down a huge target Middlesex's opening pair of Steven Eskinazi and Joe Cracknell got the team off to a great start. Max Holden and Ryan Higgins closed out the game as Middlesex register their first win of the season after ten conseutive losses. They are currenlty positoned 9th in the South Group with two points in 11 matches.

Kent's chance of winning: 61%

Middlesex chance of winning: 39%

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Kent vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Daniel Bell Drummond has scored over 30 runs in each of his last three matches. In his last encounter against Middlesex Drummond scored a match-winning half-century. We predict Drummond to score over 27.5 runs @ 1.85 odds against Middlesex. Max Holden has been in phenomenal form. Holden scored a scintillating hundred in his last encounter against Kent. We predict Holden to score over 23.5 runs @ 1.88 odds against Kent.

Kent vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

The surface at St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury is a balanced track with assistance to both batsmen and bowlers. The team's batting second is four out of the five matches played at this venue in the season and the average 1st innings score is 153 runs this season. In 54 T20 domestic matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 33 matches, while the team batting second won 20 matches. The average 1st innings score at St. Lawrence Ground is 173 runs.

Based on the recent matches and outcomes at this venue the team bowling first has had more advantage and we predict the team winning the toss to bowl first at this venue.

Weather Report

The temperature at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Friday is expected to be around 25 degree Celsius and 49% humidity, 05% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 19 km/h. During the match, it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Joey Evinson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent are on a five-match winning streak. After their initial struggles, they picked up the momentum and are looking unstoppable. The form of Daniel Bell Drummond and Joe Denly with the bat and collective bowling efforts from their bowlers has reaped rewards for Kent. With three matches to play, Kent's chances of qualification depend on their performances in the upcoming matches.

Middlesex Players List

Steven Eskinazi (Captain), Joe Cracknell, Max Holden, Pieter Malan, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Tom Helm, Blake Cullen, John Simpson (wk), Thilan Walallawatia, Toby Roland Jones, Mark Stoneman, Sam Robson, Ethan Bamber, Tim Murtagh, Toby Greatwood, Max Harris, Robbie White.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Steven Eskinazi Batsman Joe Cracknell Batsman Max Holden Batsman Ryan Higgins All-rounder Jack Davies Batsman John Simpson Wicket Keeper Luke Hollman All-rounder Martin Andersson All-rounder Josh De Caires Bowler Tom Helm Bowler Max Harris Bowler

Middlesex Recent Form

Middlesex finally win their first match of the season chasing down a record total. They managed to win one match out of the 11 matches they played in the season. Middlesex are the first team to be eliminated from the South Group. With three matches to play Middlesex would like to finish their season on a high.

Kent vs Middlesex Head-to-Head Record

Both Middlesex and Kent clashed in 33 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 16-16 against Middlesex. Out of the 16 wins against Middlesex, Kent won 12 matches batting first and four matches batting 2nd, While Middlesex won nine matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won four matches, while Middlesex won one match.

Total Matches Played: 33 matches

Kent Won: 16 matches

Middlesex Won: 16 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Kent to score over 52.5 runs @ 1.85 odds

Kent's opening duo of Tawanad Muyeye and Daniel Bell Drummond have been in destructive form smashing opponent bowlers in the first six overs. Kent on average scored 55 runs in the first six overs in the last five matches. In the previous match, they scored 67 runs in the first six overs. Middlesex on average conceded 60 runs in the first six overs in their last five matches. Based on the recent performances of both teams, we predict Kent to score over 52 runs in the first six overs against Middlesex.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Batters

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond is in phenomenal touch racking up runs consistently. Drummond remained unbeaten on 69 in his last outing winning the game for Kent. He has amassed 476 runs in 11 matches smashing five fifties in the season. Drummond has been the most reliable batsman for Kent in the season, we predict Drummond to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Kent against Middlesex.

Max Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex

Max Holden scored an unbeaten 68-run knock in 35 balls to power Middlesex to their first win of the season. Holden has amassed 388 runs in 11 matches at an average of 48.50 smashing one hundred and two fifties. Holden has been the most consistent performer with the bat for Middlesex and based on his recent form, we predict Holden to be the top batter for Middlesex against Kent.

Kent vs Middlesex Top Bowlers

Michael Hogan to be the top bowler for Kent

Michael Hogan has been the strike bowler for Kent in the season. Hogan is amongst the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. He has picked up 21 wickets in 11 matches in the season. Hogan bagged two wickets in his last outing. We predict Hogan to be the top bowler for Kent against Middlesex.

Martin Andersson to be the top bowler for Middlesex

Martin Andersson has been the star performer with the ball for Middlesex in the season. He has picked up ten wickets in ten matches in the season. Andersson picked up two wickets in the previous match. We predict Andersson to be the top bowler for Middlesex against Kent.