Kent vs Middlesex Match Prediction KEN 65 % Chance of Winning MID 35 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.489 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Middlesex will be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, in their Vitality Blast fixture on June 9, 2024. Their match is scheduled to commence at 8:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Middlesex Chances of Winning

Kent returned to winning ways as they took on reigning champions Somerset in their last outing. In the first half of the match, the odds were shifting more in favor of Somerset who pulled off a miraculous feat as a visiting team by scoring 197 runs. As luck would have it, the total was not safe against Kent, especially because skipper and wicket-keeper batter Sam Billings achieved his first ton of the season with 106 runs and the remaining batters did not let him down by holding on to their wickets as much as they possibly could. After six wickets were toppled, the damage was already done and Kent rejoiced with a four-wicket win on home soil.

Middlesex’s dry spell continued in their last match against Glamorgan even though their performance was quite commendable. Openers Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson were the team’s windfall with a stand of 108 runs and individual contributions of 48 and 57, respectively. The team managed to put the opposition under pressure with 173 runs on the board but Glamorgan were unyielding in their pursuit of the target and it got harder and harder for Middlesex to keep their rivals at bay, ultimately losing by three wickets.

Kent chance of winning - 65%

Middlesex chance of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

After two highly successful first wicket partnerships between Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond in the first two games, they had a terrible time going up against Somerset whose bowlers were dogged in their approach and succeeded in getting the former out on a duck. Daniel Bell-Drummond was also subsequently dismissed but the fact of the matter remains; one bad day does not negate the prosperity they have had so far. The pair scored 59 runs together in the first two matches and the law of averages would suggest that a favorable outcome is expected for Kent’s openers in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Middlesex Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Kent 1.81 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Middlesex Toss Prediction

St Lawrence Ground is a batting friendly pitch where batters can find the boundaries with relative ease. That said, chasing is still a more favorable option at this venue with four out of seven wins last season for the teams fielding first with an average first innings stand of 174. In the last match between Kent and Somerset, a total on the wrong side of 190 was not safe and the chase was completed. The toss winning side will want to hunt down a target at this venue.

Weather Report

Rain is absolutely not a threat in Canterbury on match day with the temperature touching 19 degrees Celsius, albeit overcast conditions are likely to prevail.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent seem to have made up for their one-off defeat and they continue to thrive amidst the competition. Their batting lineup is quite solid going into the next match.

Middlesex Player List

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Toby Roland-Jones, Joshua De Caires, Mark Stoneman, Max Holden, Sam Robson, Leus du Plooy, Luke Hollman, Martin Andersson, Nathan Fernandes, Ryan Higgins, Jack Davies, Joe Cracknell, Robbie White, Blake Cullen, Ethan Bamber, Henry Brookes, Ishaan Kaushal, Noah Cornwell, Thilan Walallawita, Tom Helm.

Predicted Playing XI

Stephen Eskinazi (C) Batter Martin Andersson Batter Max Holden Batter Jack Davies Wicket-keeper Ryan Higgins All-rounder Luke Hollman Bowler Joe Cracknell Batter Joshua De Caires Batter Tom Helm Bowler Henry Brookes Bowler Noah Cornwell Bowler

Middlesex Team Form

Nothing seems to be working out for Middlesex and it would be absolutely gobsmacking if they managed to even put up a fight against Kent.

Kent vs Middlesex Head-to-Head

Kent have a mild edge over Middlesex in their encounters thus far with 17 wins and the latter have 16.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 35

Kent - 17

Middlesex - 16

Tie - 1

No Result - 1

Kent vs Middlesex Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Middlesex

Middlesex’s opening partnership skyrocketed after a dry spell in the first two games where the openers posted 22 and 5 runs before the first dismissal. In their previous encounter against Glamorgan, skipper Stephen Eskinazi and Martin Andersson scored a combined total of 108 runs before the latter was dispatched. Kent’s consistency took a major blow in their previous match where Zak Crawley was out on a golden duck and left Daniel Bell-Drummond hanging with no runs on the board, but the two matches prior to that saw the pair score 59 runs on both occasions. One of those matches was against Middlesex and Kent’s openers outclassed the former’s opening pair during their previous head-to-head encounter, making Kent the favorite to pile on a better first wicket stand.

Kent vs Middlesex T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.55 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet now! Middlesex Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.637 Bet now!

Kent vs Middlesex Best Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings has shown contrasting form so far but it is still overwhelmingly positive given that he notched up a century in the previous outing against Somerset. The skipper and wicket-keeper batter scored 106 runs with a strike rate of 182.75. He has an excellent average of 49.66, making him the top pick for the next match.

Martin Andersson to be Middlesex’s Best Batter

Martin Andersson got his redemption after he missed out on a half-century in his first innings against Essex where he was out on 49. In the previous game against Glamorgan, he notched up 57 runs and made his way to the top of Middlesex’s run charts with 106 runs in two innings and a phenomenal average of 53.00. He is, naturally, the top choice of the upcoming game, too.

Kent vs Middlesex Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson is the leading wicket-taker for Kent with seven wickets in three innings and an exceptional bowling average of 11.71. He was the top bowler in the previous game as well with a haul of two wickets in four overs. He also maintained a decent economy rate of 9.00 during the spell and will be expected to come out on top again.

Henry Brookes to be Middlesex’s Best Bowler

Henry Brookes delivered a brilliant spell against Glamorgan in their last encounter where he took three wickets in three overs and achieved an economy rate of 10.33. After a wicketless outing prior to that he bounced back and performed well which makes him the leading choice for the next fixture as well.