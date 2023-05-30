Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction KEN 35 % Chance of Winning SOM 65 % Bet Now! Kent square off against Somerset on 26 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023. The South Group clash is scheduled on Tuesday, 30th May at 11:00 pm IST and is slated to be played at the St. Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Kent vs Somerset Chance of Winning

Kent is coming off a loss against Surrey in their last match. Bowling first, Kent conceded 223 runs and failed to chase down the target and lost the match by 41 runs. Openers Tawanda Muyeye and Daniel Bell Drummond laid the perfect foundation for the chase adding 108 runs in 9.5 overs for the first wicket. The rest of the batting unit failed to capitalise on the start and the innings fell apart. In their first match of the season, Kent won the match by seven wickets against Gloucestershire.

Daniel Bell Drummond is the leading run-scorer for Kent. He has scored 79 runs in two innings. The major concerns for Kent in the first two matches have been the form of their middle-order batsmen Sam Billings, Goerge Linde and Jordan Cox. It will be a tough challenge for Kent against the lethal bowling attack of Somerset. In the bowling department, Grant Stewart has been the star performer. Stewart has picked up three wickets in two matches at an economy of 7.25. Kane Richardson’s economy has been on the higher side which is a major concern for Kent. The bowling unit will have to step up and contain runs against the strong batting lineup of Somerset.

Somerset are off to a dominating start to the 2023 season. They are on a three-match winning streak. Somerset defeated Glamorgan by four runs in their last encounter. Bowling first, Somerset rattled Glamorgan for 153 runs. Roelof van der Merewe was the star performer with the ball finishing with match figures of 3/24. Tom Banton’s explosive 54 runs in 28 balls set the tone for the chase as Somerset chased down the target in 14.5 overs. In their first two matches, Somerset won against Hampshire by 8 wickets and Sussex by 5 wickets.

The success behind Somerset’s dominant wins has been their bowling attack. Matt Henry & Craig Overton set the pace of the game for Somerset by picking up early wickets, while Peter Siddle, Lewis Gregory and Roelof van der Merwe dictate the run flow in the middle overs. In the batting department, Tom Banton and Tom Kohler Cadmore are the major contributors.

Kent are positioned 3rd on the points table with one win and one loss in two matches. Somerset are positioned at the top of the table in the South Group with three wins in three matches.

Kent Chance of Winning - 35%

Somerset Chance of Winning - 65%

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Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips

Somerset’s top order has been in destructive form especially with wicketkeeper Tom Banton looking in good touch. Banton has scored 126 runs at a strike rate of 188.06 in three matches. Banton’s contribution at the top of the order sets the tone for the rest of Somerset’s innings. We back Banton to score over 30 runs against Kent. Somerset’s captain Lewis Gregory is having a great time with the ball this season. Gregory has picked up five wickets at an economy of 7.80. We back Gregory to pick a minimum of two wickets.

Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at this venue. In 51 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 32 matches and the team batting second won 18 matches. The average 1st inning score is 174 runs. Somerset won three matches batting 2nd and if Somerset wins the toss they might prefer to bowl first considering the additional movement the surface offers early in the game.

Weather Report

The temperature at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Tuesday is expected to be around 15 degree Celsius and 76% humidity, 20% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 31 km/h during the match time it is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman Jack Leaning All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent won two matches and lost three matches in their last five matches in the Vitality T20 Blast competition. Kent lost to Surrey by 41 runs in their last encounter.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):L, W, L, L, W

Somerset Players List

Tom Banton (wk), Will Smeed, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory (c), Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Peter Siddle, Josh Davey, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tom Banton Wicket Keeper Will Smeed Batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batsman Tom Abell Batsman Tom Lammonby Batsman Lewis Gregory © All-rounder Ben Green All-rounder Roelof van der Merwe All-rounder Matt Henry Bowler Craig Overton Bowler Peter Siddle Bowler

Somerset Recent Form

Somerset is in a good run of form this season. They are undefeated in their last three matches. Somerset won four matches and lost one match in their last five encounters in the Vitality T20 Blast.

Recent Form (Last 5 matches):W, W, W, L, W

Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head Record

Both Kent and Somerset clashed in 22 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 14-7 against Somerset. Out of the 14 wins against Somerset, Kent won 10 matches batting first and 4 matches batting 2nd, While Somerset won 3 matches batting first and 4 matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Somerset won three matches, while Kent won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 22 matches

Kent Won: 14 matches

Somerset Won: 7 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 1 match

Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Kent to win the match are 2.49, while the odds in favour of Somerset to win the match are 1.50

Somerset to score over 51.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.89

The average runs scored by Somerset in the first six overs in their last three matches is 56 runs. Tom Banton has scored most of the runs for Somerset in the powerplay, striking at 188.06. We back Somerset to score more than 51 runs in the first six overs against Kent.

Kent to score over 77.5 runs in the first ten overs @ 1.87

Kent on average has scored 92 runs in the first ten overs this season. Daniel Bell Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye scored the majority of the runs in the first ten overs for Kent in the last two matches. The bowling lineup of Somerset on average conceded 85 runs in the first ten overs in the last two matches.

Kent vs Somerset Top Batters

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Bell Drummond scored a quickfire fifty in his last outing. Drummond has racked up 79 runs in 2 innings in the competition so far. He has scored 519 runs against Somerset in T20 cricket and is the leading run-scorer for Kent. We back Drummond to continue his good run of form.

Tom Kohler Cadmore to be the top batter for Somerset

Tom Kohler Cadmore scored a quickfire cameo of 19 runs in 12 balls in his last outing, Kohler Cadmore has scored 109 runs in 3 matches in the competition. He scored a match-winning half-century against Sussex. We predict Kohler Cadmore to produce anothermatch-winningg performance with the bat against Kent.

Kent vs Somerset Top Bowlers

Kane Richardson to be the top bowler for Kent

Kane Richardson picked up 3 wickets in 2 matches this season. Most of his wickets have come in the death overs. Richardson is a consistent wicket-taker and batsmen often find it hard to pick his slower delivery. Richardson can nail yorkers at pace which makes him one of the best bowlers in the 16-20 over phase. We predict Richardson to be the top bowler for Kent against Somerset.

Craig Overton to be the top bowler for Somerset

Craig Overton started his campaign with a three-wicket haul against Hampshire, and followed it up with another 3 wickets in the next two games. Overton has been bowling beautiful lines and lengths swinging the ball in the powerplay. He has six wickets to his tally in the season. We back Craig Overton to be the top bowler for Somerset against Kent.