Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction
KEN
41%
Chance of Winning
SOM
59%
T20
St Lawrence Ground
Facts:
- Kent lead their tally against Somerset by 14-9 so far in the tournament.
- Daniel Bell-Drummond is the top run scorer for Kent with 80 runs in two innings.
- Ben Green is the leading wicket-taker for Somerset with five wickets in two innings.
Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning
Kent’s roaring success against Middlesex in their first encounter was fleeting as they quickly did a 180 against Hampshire and suffered a blow. Kent batted first and the visitors notched up 165 runs, albeit with immense difficulty with the fall of nine wickets. Daniel Bell-Drummond and skipper Sam Billings’ innings kept them in contention for the win with their individual scores of 42 and 43, respectively, but their bowling unit could not ward off Hampshire’s attack. Kent’s bowlers did the best they could as they took seven wickets but Hampshire ultimately made it over the line.
The defending champions, too, suffered a similar fate as their initial success against Essex did not see them home in the last match versus Surrey. Somerset fielded first and made sure to limit Surrey to 163, which was an attainable total, but their batting lineup came crashing down one after the other in unordinary fashion by their standards. In 15.4 overs, Somerset found themselves bowled out for just 106, leading to a 57-run defeat.
- Kent chance of winning - 41%
- Somerset chance of winning - 59%
Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips
Kent to score high before first dismissal
The partnership between Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond has been a revelation for Kent this season since the duo collaborated for 59 runs in both the matches they have played. It is also worth noting that they were able to post their stands before the six-over mark was reached on both occasions which suggests that they are quite hands-on with their responsibilities as openers. It helps that Daniel Bell-Drummond has the highest average among the team which stands at 40.00 at the moment, and will only be on the rise as the season progresses. While Crawley has a bit more ground to make up before he gets there, there is no denying that their partnership is slated for success.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Kent Opening Partnership Over 20.5
Somerset Opening Partnership Over 24.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset
Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction
There is a massive discrepancy in the record held between the teams batting first and second at this venue, seeing as they have won 32 and 17 matches, respectively. Although the chasing side won four out of seven fixtures hosted here in the 2023 season, batting first remains a highly favored prospect at St Lawrence Ground which had an average first innings total of 175 last season.
Weather Report
A mere 10% possibility of rainfall is not likely to have a bearing on the result of the match even though partly cloudy skies are forecast on match day. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.
Kent Player List
Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Daniel Bell-Drummond
|
Batter
|
Tawanda Muyeye
|
Batter
|
Sam Billings (C)
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Joe Denly
|
Batter
|
Joey Evison
|
All-rounder
|
Marcus O'Riordan
|
All-rounder
|
Beyers Swanepoel
|
All-rounder
|
Grant Stewart
|
Bowler
|
Xavier Bartlett
|
Bowler
|
Matt Parkinson
|
Bowler
Kent Team Form
Kent have experienced extreme highs and lows in their matches so far with one dominant win and one missed opportunity against Hampshire. Their batters cannot afford to make the same mistakes in the next match since it was rather costly for the side.
Somerset Player List
Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Banton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Will Smeed
|
Batter
|
Tom Kohler-Cadmore
|
Batter
|
Tom Abell
|
All-rounder
|
Sean Dickson
|
Batter
|
Tom Lammonby
|
Batter
|
Ben Green
|
All-rounder
|
Craig Overton (C)
|
Bowler
|
Roelof van der Merwe
|
Bowler
|
Jake Ball
|
Bowler
|
Riley Meredith
|
Bowler
Somerset Team Form
Somerset have the capacity to get back up and return to winning ways despite having hit a minor snag. They continue to remain a daunting force to take on.
Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head
Out of a total of 24 fixtures, Kent are ahead of Somerset in their outings with 14 wins while the latter has emerged victorious on nine occasions.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 24
Kent - 14
Somerset - 9
Abandoned - 1
Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds
Kent to have a better opening partnership than Somerset
Tom Banton and Will Smeed opened the innings for Somerset in both matches so far and their endeavor against Essex in the first match was quite successful, seeing as the pair added 49 runs to the first wicket. They, however, failed to keep up this momentum in the following match against Surrey where they departed for a paltry stand of 16 runs. Interestingly, they pale in comparison to Kent’s opening order who miraculously scored 59 runs together in both the games they participated in thus far, making Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond a vastly superior opening pair.
Kent vs Somerset
T20
St Lawrence Ground, null
Kent vs Somerset Best Batters
Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter
Daniel Bell-Drummond currently stands as the leading batter for Kent with 80 runs in two innings. He scored 38 runs in the first game and 42 runs in the last match versus Hampshire, and was the second highest run scorer on both occasions. It is only a matter of time before he fully settles in and starts putting the opposition under real pressure, and he will be expected to do so from the upcoming match.
Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter
Will Smeed is the joint leading run scorer for Somerset at the moment with 59 runs in two innings. He scored 20 runs in the first match and 39 runs in the second game, leading to an average of 29.50. He is yet to put on a spectacle as an opener but he will be anticipated to be at the top of his game against Kent.
Kent vs Somerset Best Bowlers
Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler
Matt Parkinson delivered a brilliant spell in the previous match against Hampshire where he conceded 25 runs in four overs, earned an economy rate of 6.25 and bagged four wickets. He is now the leading wicket-taker for Kent with five wickets in two innings with an exceptional average of 9.20, making him the favorite for the next match as well.
Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler
Ben Green took a single wicket in the first game and was rather expensive during his spell but he found his footing in the last match against Surrey where he picked four wickets in four overs and allowed 32 runs, giving him an economy rate of 8.00. As the team’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings and an average of 14.00, he remains the top pick for the next game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Somerset
- Kent to win @ 2.15 (Parimatch)
- Somerset to win @ 1.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch