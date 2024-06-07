Kent vs Somerset Match Prediction KEN 41 % Chance of Winning SOM 59 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.70 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Somerset will be pitted against each other in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024, where the sides are going to meet at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. Their match will begin at 11:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Somerset Chances of Winning

Kent’s roaring success against Middlesex in their first encounter was fleeting as they quickly did a 180 against Hampshire and suffered a blow. Kent batted first and the visitors notched up 165 runs, albeit with immense difficulty with the fall of nine wickets. Daniel Bell-Drummond and skipper Sam Billings’ innings kept them in contention for the win with their individual scores of 42 and 43, respectively, but their bowling unit could not ward off Hampshire’s attack. Kent’s bowlers did the best they could as they took seven wickets but Hampshire ultimately made it over the line.

The defending champions, too, suffered a similar fate as their initial success against Essex did not see them home in the last match versus Surrey. Somerset fielded first and made sure to limit Surrey to 163, which was an attainable total, but their batting lineup came crashing down one after the other in unordinary fashion by their standards. In 15.4 overs, Somerset found themselves bowled out for just 106, leading to a 57-run defeat.

Kent chance of winning - 41%

Somerset chance of winning - 59%

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Kent vs Somerset Betting Tips

Kent to score high before first dismissal

The partnership between Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond has been a revelation for Kent this season since the duo collaborated for 59 runs in both the matches they have played. It is also worth noting that they were able to post their stands before the six-over mark was reached on both occasions which suggests that they are quite hands-on with their responsibilities as openers. It helps that Daniel Bell-Drummond has the highest average among the team which stands at 40.00 at the moment, and will only be on the rise as the season progresses. While Crawley has a bit more ground to make up before he gets there, there is no denying that their partnership is slated for success.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Somerset Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Somerset 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Somerset Toss Prediction

There is a massive discrepancy in the record held between the teams batting first and second at this venue, seeing as they have won 32 and 17 matches, respectively. Although the chasing side won four out of seven fixtures hosted here in the 2023 season, batting first remains a highly favored prospect at St Lawrence Ground which had an average first innings total of 175 last season.

Weather Report

A mere 10% possibility of rainfall is not likely to have a bearing on the result of the match even though partly cloudy skies are forecast on match day. The temperature is expected to be around 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Joe Denly Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Beyers Swanepoel All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Xavier Bartlett Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent have experienced extreme highs and lows in their matches so far with one dominant win and one missed opportunity against Hampshire. Their batters cannot afford to make the same mistakes in the next match since it was rather costly for the side.

Somerset Player List

Craig Overton (c), Lewis Gregory, Andrew Umeed, Matt Renshaw, Sean Dickson, Tom Abell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Lammonby, Will Smeed, Ben Green, George Thomas, Joshua Thomas, Kasey Aldridge, Roelof van der Merwe, James Rew, Tom Banton, Alfie Ogborne, Jack Leach, Jake Ball, Josh Davey, Migael Pretorius, Ned Leonard, Riley Meredith, Shoaib Bashir, Sonny Baker.

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Banton Wicket-keeper Will Smeed Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Tom Abell All-rounder Sean Dickson Batter Tom Lammonby Batter Ben Green All-rounder Craig Overton (C) Bowler Roelof van der Merwe Bowler Jake Ball Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler

Somerset Team Form

Somerset have the capacity to get back up and return to winning ways despite having hit a minor snag. They continue to remain a daunting force to take on.

Kent vs Somerset Head-to-Head

Out of a total of 24 fixtures, Kent are ahead of Somerset in their outings with 14 wins while the latter has emerged victorious on nine occasions.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Kent - 14

Somerset - 9

Abandoned - 1

Kent vs Somerset Betting Odds

Kent to have a better opening partnership than Somerset

Tom Banton and Will Smeed opened the innings for Somerset in both matches so far and their endeavor against Essex in the first match was quite successful, seeing as the pair added 49 runs to the first wicket. They, however, failed to keep up this momentum in the following match against Surrey where they departed for a paltry stand of 16 runs. Interestingly, they pale in comparison to Kent’s opening order who miraculously scored 59 runs together in both the games they participated in thus far, making Zak Crawley and Daniel Bell-Drummond a vastly superior opening pair.

Kent vs Somerset T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.15 Bet Now! Somerset Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Kent vs Somerset Best Batters

Daniel Bell-Drummond to be Kent’s Best Batter

Daniel Bell-Drummond currently stands as the leading batter for Kent with 80 runs in two innings. He scored 38 runs in the first game and 42 runs in the last match versus Hampshire, and was the second highest run scorer on both occasions. It is only a matter of time before he fully settles in and starts putting the opposition under real pressure, and he will be expected to do so from the upcoming match.

Will Smeed to be Somerset’s Best Batter

Will Smeed is the joint leading run scorer for Somerset at the moment with 59 runs in two innings. He scored 20 runs in the first match and 39 runs in the second game, leading to an average of 29.50. He is yet to put on a spectacle as an opener but he will be anticipated to be at the top of his game against Kent.

Kent vs Somerset Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Matt Parkinson delivered a brilliant spell in the previous match against Hampshire where he conceded 25 runs in four overs, earned an economy rate of 6.25 and bagged four wickets. He is now the leading wicket-taker for Kent with five wickets in two innings with an exceptional average of 9.20, making him the favorite for the next match as well.

Ben Green to be Somerset’s Best Bowler

Ben Green took a single wicket in the first game and was rather expensive during his spell but he found his footing in the last match against Surrey where he picked four wickets in four overs and allowed 32 runs, giving him an economy rate of 8.00. As the team’s top wicket-taker with five wickets in two innings and an average of 14.00, he remains the top pick for the next game.