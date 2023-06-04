Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction KEN 40 % Chance of Winning SUR 60 % Bet Now! Kent lock horns with Surrey in Match 50 of the Vitality T20 Blast 2023 with the South Group clash scheduled on Friday, June 4 at 07:00 pm IST. The much awaited contest is scheduled to be played at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury.

Kent vs Surrey Chance of Winning

After a dominating performance against Gloucestershire to kickstart their campaign, Kent lost their last three matches and are on a three-match losing streak. In their previous match, Kent lost to Glamorgan in a high-scoring match. Batting first Kent managed to score a total of 189 runs for the loss of six wickets. Tawanda Muyeye played brilliant innings, scoring 62 runs off just 38 balls, setting a positive momentum for the team. The final six overs saw valuable contributions from Jordan Cox, Jack Leaning, and George Linde, who played useful cameos and powered Kent to a decent total. However, despite their efforts, Kent's bowlers struggled to defend the target. Glamorgan, fueled by Colin Ingram's 62 runs and Chris Cooke's quickfire knock of 46 runs off 28 balls, successfully chased down the target in just 17 overs. With the loss, Kent dropped down to 8th position on the points table in South Group with two points in four matches.

Surrey is coming off an unexpected loss against Gloucestershire in the previous match. Batting first Surrey managed to score 124 runs for the loss of nine wickets on the back of useful contributions from Jordan Clark and Chris Jordan lower down the order. Despite the batting failure Surrey bowlers managed to take the game to the final over as they lost the match by two wickets. Sam Curran was the stand-out performer for Surrey as he bagged three wickets for 20 runs. After winning the first two matches of the tournament Surrey lost two of their last three matches. An unexpected loss against Gloucestershire resulted in Surrey dropping to 2nd position in the South Group with six points in five matches.

In their previous encounter earlier this season, Surrey convincingly defeated Kent, emerging victorious by a margin of 41 runs. The previous match between Surrey and Kent was a high scoring game,expect another high scoring game in their upcoming encounter.

Kent chance of winning: 40%

Surrey chance of winning: 60%

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Kent vs Surrey Betting Tips

Will Jacks has been in exceptional form, consistently dominating opponent bowlers. With an impressive tally of 162 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 146.75, resulting in an average of 40.50. Considering his outstanding performance, we predict Jacks to surpass the mark of 41.5 runs against Kent, with odds set at 1.87. On the other hand, Sam Billings has faced difficulties in scoring runs this season, only managing to accumulate 45 runs across four matches. However, we predict Billings' ability to regain his usual prowess and expect him to score over 27.5 runs against Surrey. The odds for this outcome are 1.85. In the previous encounter against Surrey, Daniel Bell Drummond showcased an impressive performance, scoring 52 runs off just 27 balls. Building upon his previous success, we predict Bell Drummond to score over 24.5 runs, with odds set at 1.88.

Kent vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at this venue. In 52 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 33 matches and the team batting second won 18 matches. The average 1st inning score is 174 runs. The team winning the toss prefers to bat first at this venue. Considering the weak bowling lineup of Kent, If Kent wins the toss they are likely to bowl first and if Surrey wins the toss they are likely to bat first.

Weather Report

The temperature at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury on Sunday is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 70% humidity, 10% precipitation and a strong wind blowing at 26 km/h. During the match the skies are going to be clear with no chance of rain interruptions as per the weather forecast.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman Jack Leaning All-rounder George Linde All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Joey Evinson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent has been on a disappointing losing streak, primarily due to concerns surrounding their bowling attack. On average, their bowlers have conceded 170.25 runs, highlighting a significant area of weakness for the team. Out of their last five matches, Kent could only secure a solitary victory. The middle order has notably faced difficulties in providing support to the top order, resulting in their inability to successfully close out games while chasing targets. As a consequence, Kent has suffered defeats by substantial margins, leaving them in a challenging position against their opponents.

Surrey Players List

Cameron Steel, Jason Roy, Laurie Evans, Ollie Pope, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran, Tom Lawes, Sunil Narine, BenFoakes (wk), Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Nick Kimber, Amar Vardi.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Will Jacks All-rounder Laurie Evans Batsman Sam Curran All-rounder Tom Curran All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-Keeper Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler Chris Jordan © Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler

Surrey Recent Form

Despite losing two out of their last three matches, all the players are in good form. The batting and bowling units have been exceptional. Surrey managed to win three and lost two matches in their last five matches in the Vitality T20 Blast competition. Sunil Narine is the leading wicket-taker for Surrey and Will Jacks is the leading run-scorer. Other players have contributed to the team's win on a consistent basis.

Kent vs Surrey Head-to-Head Record

Both Kent and Surrey clashed in 39 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 18 - 21 against Surrey. Out of the 18 wins against Surrey, Kent won ten matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Surrey won 15 matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Surrey won three matches, while Kent won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 39 matches

Kent Won: 18 matches

Surrey Won: 21 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 0 matches

Kent vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to score under 82.5 runs in the first ten overs @ 1.85 odds

Surrey on average managed to score 79 runs in the first ten overs this season. Surrey managed to score over 82 runs only once in their last five matches. We predict that despite Surrey’s batters being in good form they score under 82 runs in the first ten overs against Kent.

Kent vs Surrey Top Batter

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Drummond has scored 111 runs in four matches. In his previous match against Surrey Drummond scored 52 runs in 27 balls. Drummond has scored a total of 533 runs against Surrey in T20 matches. We predict Drummond to be the top batter for Kent against Surrey.

Will Jacks to be the top batter for Surrey

Jacks has struggled to score runs in his last outing. He managed to score six runs. He has scored 163 runs in five matches in the 2023 T20 Blast. We predict Jacks to be the top batter for Surrey against Kent.

Kent vs Surrey Top Bowler

Grant Stewart to be the top bowler for Kent

Stewart has been the strike bowler for Kent. He has bagged seven wickets in four matches at an economy of under eight runs per over. Stewart is accurate with his line and lines and is a wicket-taker in the middle overs. We back Stewart to continue his wicket-taking form against Surrey.

Sunil Narine to be the top bowler for Surrey

Sunil Narine is doing wonders with his mystery spin this season. Narine has picked up eight wickets in five matches averaging 15.12 at an economy of 6.05. In his last encounter against Kent, Narine picked up two wickets for 28 runs in four overs.