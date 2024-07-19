Kent vs Surrey Match Prediction KEN 35 % Chance of Winning SUR 65 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.57 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent take on Surrey in the final round of fixtures of the 2024 T20 Blast at the St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 11:30 PM IST.

Kent vs Surrey Chance of Winning

Kent have had an underwhelming campaign and have already been knocked out of the tournament as they managed three wins in 13 games and are currently ninth on the table. In the last game against Glamorgan, the overs got reduced due to bad weather and Kent lost the game by 13 runs.

Surrey has been the best team in this tournament thus far as they have nine wins in 13 matches and have already sealed the top spot in the group. In the last game they dominated Hampshire and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. As per our calculations, Surrey are favourites in the upcoming game.

Kent’ chances of winning - 35%

Surrey’ chances of winning - 65%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Kent vs Surrey Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Marcus O’Riordan has struggled to make an impact this season as so far this season he has scored 147 runs in 13 matches with an average of 12.25 which is pretty low. In the last game against Glamorgan, Riordan scored nine of 14 balls which makes us believe he would score low in the upcoming game.

Kent heads into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce, one of the main reasons for Kent’s struggle this season has been their inconsistency in the powerplay. In the last four games they have scored 25, 59, 49 and 33 which makes us believe they would score low in the first six overs in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Surrey Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Surrey 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Surrey Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as five of the last six matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 16C.

Kent News & Player List

Kent Player List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Marcus O'Riordan, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Harry Finch, Tom Rogers, Nathan Gilchrist, Matthew Parkinson, Jaskaran Singh, Feroze Khushi, Matthew Quinn, Charles Stobo, Grant Stewart, George Garrett

Predicted Playing XI

Tawanda Muyeye Batter Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Marcus O'Riordan Batter Jack Leaning All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket-keeper Joey Evison All-rounder Tom Rogers Batter Harry Finch All-rounder Nathan Gilchrist Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler Jaskaran Singh All-rounder

Kent Team Form

Kent have struggled to make an impact throughout the season as with three wins in 13 games they are currently ninth on the table. Kent heads into this fixture on the back of four defeats on the bounce.

Surrey News & Player List

Surrey Player List

Dominic Sibley, Will Jacks, Laurie Evans, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rory Burns (wk), Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Cameron Steel, Tom Lawes, Daniel Worrall, Ryan Patel, Ben Geddes, OFM Sykes, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Sean Abbott

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Dominic Sibley Batter Laurie Evans Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Rory Burns Wicket-keeper Jamie Overton All-rounder Jordan Clark Batter Chris Jordan All-rounder Cameron Steel Bowler Tom Lawes Bowler Daniel Worrall All-rounder

Surrey Team Form

Surrey have been sensational in the group stages as with nine wins they have already secured the top spot on the table.

Kent vs Surrey Head to Head

Surrey has an upper hand in this fixture against Kent 23-18. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and Surrey won the game by five runs.

Head to Head

Kent: 18

Surrey: 23

Kent vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Surrey and Kent go head to head in what feels like a mis-match as Surrey has been the best team in this tournament and are currently at the top of the table. On the other hand, Kent have struggled throughout the campaign as they head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Surrey who bagged maximum points on the day. Both sides struggled to negate the new ball but it was Surrey who had a better opening partnership on the day. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact Kent has struggled to get good start in games throughout the campaign and in three of the last four matches they have ended up conceding a bigger opening partnership which makes us believe Surrey would have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Surrey T20 St Lawrence Ground, null Kent Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.44 Bet Now! Surrey Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.57 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now!

Kent vs Surrey Top Batters

Sam Billing to be Kent’ top batter

Sam Billing has had a brilliant campaign thus far as in 13 matches he has scored 374 runs and is the leading run scorer for Kent in this tournament. In the last game he was the top run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sam Curran to be Surrey’ top batter

Surrey have been dominating games this season and with the return of Sam Curran in the starting 11 they look unstoppable. Curran has scored a century and a half century in three matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kent vs Surrey Top Bowlers

Nathan Gilchrist to be Kent’ top bowler

Nathan Gilchrist has been the most consistent bowler for Kent thus far as he has bagged five wickets in the last four matches and is tied with Matthew Parkinson as the leading wicket taker for Kent makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Clark to be Surrey’ top bowler

Jordan Clark has had a brilliant season thus far as he has been the most consistent bowler for Surrey and in the last game against Hampshire, he bagged three wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.