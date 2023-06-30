Kent vs Sussex Match Prediction KEN 55 % Chance of Winning SUS 45 % Bet Now! Kent and Sussex will face off in Match 113 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The eagerly awaited South Group match will be held at the St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday, June 30, with the scheduled start time being 11:00 pm IST.

Kent vs Sussex Chance of Winning

Kent continued their impressive run of form with a 55-run victory over Middlesex in their last match. Daniel Bell-Drummond and Tawanda Muyeye set the tone for Kent with a 127-run opening stand. Drummond continued to score freely after Muyeye's dismissal, finishing with 111 off 58 balls. Joe Denly (30 runs) and Sam Billings (23 runs ) also chipped in with useful cameos, as Kent posted a total of 228/3 in 20 overs.

In reply, Middlesex were bowled out for 173 in 19 overs. Grant Stewart, Joey Evinson, and George Linde all took three wickets for Kent. The win helped Kent move up to fourth in the South Group standings, with seven wins from 12 matches. With two matches remaining and a quarterfinal spot on the line, Kent will be looking to maintain their winning momentum when they face Sussex.

Sussex's hopes of making the Vitality Blast quarterfinals remain alive after they secured a crucial 20-run victory over Glamorgan in their last match. Batting first Sussex managed to score 182/6 with the help of Shadab Khan's 87 runs in 53 balls, supported by Michael Burgess (29 runs in 22 balls) and James Coles (20 runs in 15 balls). Sussex's bowlers then restricted Glamorgan to 162/8, with Bradley Currie and Tymal Mills both taking two wickets.

Sussex currently sit seventh in the South Group with five wins from 12 matches. They need to win their next two matches to have any chance of qualifying for the quarterfinals.

Kent's chance of winning: 55%

Sussex chance of winning:45%

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Kent vs Sussex Betting Tips

Daniel Drummond has been at the top of his game producing match-winning knocks consistently. Drummond has notched up 587 runs in 12 innings, smashing five half-centuries and one century. Based on his recent run of form we back Drummond to score over 30 runs against Sussex. Joe Denly has been in excellent form for Kent in recent matches, scoring 365 runs in 12 matches, including scores of 30 and 76 in his last two outings. If Denly can continue his good run of form, he will be a key player in Kent's quest to make the Vitality T20 Blast quarterfinals. We predict that Denly will score over 25 runs against Sussex.

Kent vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The St Lawrence Ground in Canterbury has been a high-scoring venue in recent T20 matches, with teams bowling first having a slight advantage. In the six matches played at the ground this season, teams bowling first have won four matches, while teams batting first have won two matches. In 55 T20 domestic matches played at the ground, teams batting first have won 34 matches, while teams batting second have won 20 matches. The average first innings score at the St Lawrence Ground is 174 runs.

Based on these results, the team winning the toss may prefer to bowl first and chase down the target. This is because the pitch has been conducive to batting in recent matches.

Weather Report

The weather forecast for the St. Lawrence Ground in Canterbury on Friday is for a mostly cloudy day with a temperature of around 21 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity. There is a 10% chance of precipitation, and the wind will be blowing at 27 km/h. The conditions are expected to be ideal for cricket, with no rain expected during the match.

Kent Players List

Tawanda Muyeye, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Joe Denly, Sam Billings (c & wk), Jordan Cox, George Linde, Jack Leaning, Joey Evison, Grant Stewart, Kane Richardson, Michael Hogan, Alex Blake, Arafat Bhuiyan, Harry Finch, Marcus O’Riordan, James Logan, Wes Agar, Nathan Gilchrist.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Tawanda Muyeye Batsman Daniel Bell Drummond Batsman Joe Denly All-rounder Sam Billings Wicket Keeper Jordan Cox Batsman George Linde All-rounder Jack Leaning All-rounder Grant Stewart All-rounder Wes Agar Bowler Joey Evinson Bowler Michael Hogan Bowler

Kent Recent Form

Kent are on a five-match winning streak and are in a strong position to qualify for the Vitality T20 Blast quarterfinals. The team's top order has been in excellent form, with Daniel Bell-Drummond and Joe Denly both scoring heavily. The bowlers have also been impressive, with Michael Hogan and Grant Stewart taking wickets regularly. Kent has won seven out of their 12 matches so far, and another win in their upcoming match will put them in a strong position for a top-four finish in the South Group.

Sussex Players List

Ravi Bopara (Captain), Alistair Orr, Daniel Ibrahim, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, James Coles, Ollie Robinson, Shadab Khan, Michael Burgess (wk), Oliver Carter (wk), Tom Alsop (wk), Archie Lenham, Ari Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Charlie Tear, George Garton, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jamie Atkins, Nathan McAndrew, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Harrison Ward Batsman Tom Clark Batsman Oliver Carter Batsman Ravi Bopara (C) All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Michael Burgess Wicket- Keeper Daniel Ibrahim All-rounder George Garton Bowler Aristides Karvelas Bowler Tymal Mills Bowler Bradley Curie Bowler

Sussex Recent Form

Sussex have turned their season around in recent weeks, winning three of their last five matches. The bowlers have been particularly impressive in the last two games, helping the team to pick up crucial four points. With two matches to play, Sussex are now in contention for a top-four finish, but they will need to win both their remaining matches to stay in contention and rely on other teams' results to go their way.

Kent vs Sussex Head-to-Head Record

Both Kent and Sussex clashed in 37 T20 matches. Kent holds a record of 16-13 against Sussex. Out of the 16 wins against Sussex, Kent won ten matches batting first and six matches batting 2nd, While Sussex won five matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Kent won four matches, while Sussex won one match.

Total Matches Played: 37 matches

Kent Won: 16 matches

Sussex Won: 13 matches

Tie: 1 match

No Result/ Abandoned: 6 matches

Kent vs Sussex Betting Odds

Kent to score over 51.5 runs in the first six overs @ 1.85

Kent on average scored 62 in the powerplay overs in their last three matches. Their top-order batting trio of Daniel Drummond, Tawanada Muyeye and Joe Denly are in sublime form and we believe Kent to score over 51 in the first six overs against Sussex.

Kent vs Sussex Top Batters

Daniel Bell Drummond to be the top batter for Kent

Daniel Drummond scored a hundred in his last outing. He is the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 587 runs in 12 matches. He scored 38 runs in his last encounter against Sussex. Considering the recent form of Drummond we back him to be the top batter for Kent against Sussex.

Ravi Bopara to be the top batter for Sussex

Ravi Bopara, the captain of Sussex, is the team's leading run-scorer in the season, with 288 runs in 11 matches at a strike rate of 133.33. Bopara is a big-match player who often delivers in high-pressure games. In a must-win match against Kent, Bopara is expected to perform and be the top batter for his team.

Kent vs Sussex Top Bowlers

Michael Hogan to be the top bowler for Kent

Michael Hogan has been in excellent form in the T20 Blast this season, taking 21 wickets in 12 matches. He produced a match-winning spell of 4/31 against Sussex in his last outing against them, and we predict that he will be able to produce another similar performance in the upcoming match.

Tymal Mills to be the top bowler for Sussex.

Tymal Mills has been the strike bowler for Sussex in the Vitality T20 Blast this season, taking 18 wickets in 10 matches. He was effective in his last outing against Kent, taking 1/29 in four overs. Mills has a good record against Kent in T20 cricket, having taken 16 wickets in 10 matches. We predict that he will be able to deliver in a crucial match and produce a match-winning spell against Kent in their upcoming encounter.