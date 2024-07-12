Kent vs Sussex Match Prediction KEN 39 % Chance of Winning SUS 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Kent and Sussex will meet for their second outing of the Vitality Blast in the ongoing season on July 12, 2024. They are set to be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Kent vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Kent were a middling team in the previous edition of the tournament but their form has stooped so much that it is unlikely they will be able to match that performance this season. The last time they faced Sussex in the present season, it ended terribly for them as they were bested by 31 runs in a high-scoring chase that they failed to pull off. They went on to lose twice to Essex and once to Surrey but experienced a bit of respite as they fended off Gloucestershire. Sussex are fighting a close battle at the top and Kent’s current form is going to fall short in front of a feisty opposition.

Sussex put themselves on par with Surrey at the top after their victory over Hampshire last time out. Sussex’s batters pulled together and made meaningful contributions to post a total of 200 runs on the board. James Coles top-scored with 46 runs but opener Harrison Ward, Tom Clark and Tom Alsop cannot go unmentioned as they added 39, 37 and 35 runs, respectively, to the tally. Hampshire were not too far off but James Coles dominated the middle and death overs for Sussex to take down four wickets. Sussex’s late strides ensured a 22-run win at home.

Kent chance of winning - 39%

Sussex chance of winning - 61%

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Kent vs Sussex Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Zak Crawley’s absence has only led to a further decline in Kent’s performance and at this point they will be scampering to figure out what works for them. Seeing as their partnerships have plummeted in the most unprecedented way after a staggering start to the campaign, there is no hope of a revival in the foreseeable future. With opening scores of 0, 2, 20, 4 and 16 in the last five games, Kent’s struggle becomes more apparent with time.

Match Prediction Best Odds Kent Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Kent vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first at St Lawrence Ground have had a hundred percent success rate this season as they stand four for four until now. The toss winners also keep this advantage in mind and have opted to field first in all games in the present tournament. The ground has produced high scoring and low scoring chases but the teams fielding first are triumphant regardless which makes it the favorable strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are anticipated on match day with a 60% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond Batter Feroze Khushi Batter Tawanda Muyeye Batter Sam Billings (C) Wicket-keeper Tom Rogers Batter Joey Evison All-rounder Jack Leaning Batter Marcus O'Riordan All-rounder Grant Stewart Bowler Matt Parkinson Bowler Nathan Gilchrist Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s form is far from ideal and the constant changes being brought to their playing eleven is hurting them.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward Batter Daniel Hughes Batter Tom Clark Batter James Coles All-rounder Tom Alsop Batter Danny Lamb All-rounder Nathan McAndrew Bowler Jack Carson Bowler John Simpson Wicket-keeper Ollie Robinson Bowler Tymal Mills (C) Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won two out of the last three fixtures prior to this matchup and they will certainly be motivated by the opportunity to give Surrey a run for their money at the top.

Kent vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex bit into Kent’s lead in their head-to-head tally with a victory earlier this season which gives the former 15 victories. Kent are still ahead with 17 triumphs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Kent - 17

Sussex - 15

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Kent vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s persistent struggle on the opening front is not helped by the fact that Zak Crawley is not in the picture and his replacement, Feroze Khushi, is a loan signing. Daniel Bell-Drummond cannot do all the work and it has led to opening totals of 0, 2 and 20 runs in the last three games. Sussex’s Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have settled in but their partnerships are no great shakes either, having scored 17, 14 and 11 runs together in the previous three outings. However, they maintain an upper hand over Kent’s openers because of their longevity and steadiness.

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Kent vs Sussex Best Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings’ 14 not out against Surrey in a rain-affected match proved that he has the drive to do the best for his team and demonstrates why he holds the top spot with 315 runs in ten innings. He has quite the lead over his squad and his average of 35.00 adds to the fact that he is a prospective top scorer for Kent once more.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is so far ahead of the rest of the batters that his four-ball duck against Hampshire did nothing to rein in his lead over his teammates. His dominance has resulted in 354 runs in ten innings, which is inclusive of three half-centuries. Even after a paltry showing, he remains the favorite to be Sussex’s standout batter.

Kent vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Amongst all of Kent’s bowlers, Matt Parkinson was the hardest to score off of in the match against Surrey and the batters were only able to extract 15 runs from his two-over spell. Even though he had a dearth of wickets in the match, he leads the charge with 11 wickets in eight innings coupled with a brilliant average of 18.36. He remains the leading choice against Sussex.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills only added one wicket to his tally after his four-over spell against Hampshire in the last outing. However, he retains his lead as the top wicket-taker with 20 wickets in ten innings and an extraordinary bowling average of 15.00. He also has an overall economy rate of 7.50, among the best of his team, and it makes him the top pick once again.