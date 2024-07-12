Kent vs Sussex Match Prediction

KEN

39%

Chance of Winning

SUS

61%

Parimatch

1.63
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Melbet

1.7
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1.65
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T20

St Lawrence Ground

Kent and Sussex will meet for their second outing of the Vitality Blast in the ongoing season on July 12, 2024. They are set to be hosted at St Lawrence Ground, Canterbury, at 11:00 P.M IST.

Facts:

  • Kent are ahead of Sussex in their head-to-head meetings by a scoreline of 17-15.
  • Sussex’s Daniel Hughes is their top run-getter with 354 runs in ten innings.

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Kent vs Sussex Chances of Winning

Kent were a middling team in the previous edition of the tournament but their form has stooped so much that it is unlikely they will be able to match that performance this season. The last time they faced Sussex in the present season, it ended terribly for them as they were bested by 31 runs in a high-scoring chase that they failed to pull off. They went on to lose twice to Essex and once to Surrey but experienced a bit of respite as they fended off Gloucestershire. Sussex are fighting a close battle at the top and Kent’s current form is going to fall short in front of a feisty opposition.

Sussex put themselves on par with Surrey at the top after their victory over Hampshire last time out. Sussex’s batters pulled together and made meaningful contributions to post a total of 200 runs on the board. James Coles top-scored with 46 runs but opener Harrison Ward, Tom Clark and Tom Alsop cannot go unmentioned as they added 39, 37 and 35 runs, respectively, to the tally. Hampshire were not too far off but James Coles dominated the middle and death overs for Sussex to take down four wickets. Sussex’s late strides ensured a 22-run win at home.

  • Kent chance of winning - 39%
  • Sussex chance of winning - 61%

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Kent vs Sussex Betting Tips

Kent to score low before first dismissal

Zak Crawley’s absence has only led to a further decline in Kent’s performance and at this point they will be scampering to figure out what works for them. Seeing as their partnerships have plummeted in the most unprecedented way after a staggering start to the campaign, there is no hope of a revival in the foreseeable future. With opening scores of 0, 2, 20, 4 and 16 in the last five games, Kent’s struggle becomes more apparent with time.

Match Prediction Best Odds

Kent Opening Partnership Over 18.5

1.85
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Sussex Opening Partnership Over 22.5

1.85
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Higher Opening Partnership: Sussex

1.71
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Kent vs Sussex Toss Prediction

The teams fielding first at St Lawrence Ground have had a hundred percent success rate this season as they stand four for four until now. The toss winners also keep this advantage in mind and have opted to field first in all games in the present tournament. The ground has produced high scoring and low scoring chases but the teams fielding first are triumphant regardless which makes it the favorable strategy for the next game.

Weather Report

Scattered showers are anticipated on match day with a 60% chance of precipitation, accompanied by a temperature of 18 degrees Celsius.

Kent Player List

Sam Billings (c), Daniel Bell-Drummond, Ben Compton, Joe Denly, Tawanda Muyeye, Zak Crawley, Arafat Bhuiyan, Beyers Swanepoel, Grant Stewart, Jack Leaning, Jaydn Denly, Joey Evison, Marcus O'Riordan, Harry Finch, Fred Klaassen, George Garrett, Hamidullah Qadri, Jaskaran Singh, Matt Parkinson, Matt Quinn, Michael Cohen, Nathan Gilchrist, Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Feroze Khushi, Tom Rogers.

Predicted Playing XI

Daniel Bell-Drummond

Batter

Feroze Khushi

Batter

Tawanda Muyeye

Batter

Sam Billings (C)

Wicket-keeper

Tom Rogers

Batter

Joey Evison

All-rounder

Jack Leaning

Batter

Marcus O'Riordan

All-rounder

Grant Stewart

Bowler

Matt Parkinson

Bowler

Nathan Gilchrist

Bowler

Kent Team Form

Kent’s form is far from ideal and the constant changes being brought to their playing eleven is hurting them.

Sussex Player List

Tymal Mills (c), Cheteshwar Pujara, Danial Ibrahim, Daniel Hughes, Harrison Ward, Tom Clark, Tom Haines, Zach Lion-Cachet, Bertie Foreman, Danny Lamb, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Henry Rogers, James Coles, Charlie Tear, John Simpson, Oliver Carter, Tom Alsop, Archie Lenham, Aristides Karvelas, Bradley Currie, Henry Crocombe, Jack Carson, Jayden Seales, Jaydev Unadkat, Jofra Archer, Nathan McAndrew, Ollie Robinson, Sean Hunt.

Predicted Playing XI

Harrison Ward

Batter

Daniel Hughes

Batter

Tom Clark

Batter

James Coles

All-rounder

Tom Alsop

Batter

Danny Lamb

All-rounder

Nathan McAndrew

Bowler

Jack Carson

Bowler

John Simpson

Wicket-keeper

Ollie Robinson

Bowler

Tymal Mills (C)

Bowler

Sussex Team Form

Sussex won two out of the last three fixtures prior to this matchup and they will certainly be motivated by the opportunity to give Surrey a run for their money at the top.

Kent vs Sussex Head-to-Head

Sussex bit into Kent’s lead in their head-to-head tally with a victory earlier this season which gives the former 15 victories. Kent are still ahead with 17 triumphs.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Kent - 17

Sussex - 15

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 7

Kent vs Sussex Betting Odds

Sussex to have a better opening partnership than Kent

Kent’s persistent struggle on the opening front is not helped by the fact that Zak Crawley is not in the picture and his replacement, Feroze Khushi, is a loan signing. Daniel Bell-Drummond cannot do all the work and it has led to opening totals of 0, 2 and 20 runs in the last three games. Sussex’s Harrison Ward and Daniel Hughes have settled in but their partnerships are no great shakes either, having scored 17, 14 and 11 runs together in the previous three outings. However, they maintain an upper hand over Kent’s openers because of their longevity and steadiness.

Kent vs Sussex

T20

St Lawrence Ground, null

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Kent

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2.28
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Sussex

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1.7
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1.65
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Kent vs Sussex Best Batters

Sam Billings to be Kent’s Best Batter

Sam Billings’ 14 not out against Surrey in a rain-affected match proved that he has the drive to do the best for his team and demonstrates why he holds the top spot with 315 runs in ten innings. He has quite the lead over his squad and his average of 35.00 adds to the fact that he is a prospective top scorer for Kent once more.

Daniel Hughes to be Sussex’s Best Batter

Daniel Hughes is so far ahead of the rest of the batters that his four-ball duck against Hampshire did nothing to rein in his lead over his teammates. His dominance has resulted in 354 runs in ten innings, which is inclusive of three half-centuries. Even after a paltry showing, he remains the favorite to be Sussex’s standout batter.

Kent vs Sussex Best Bowlers

Matt Parkinson to be Kent’s Best Bowler

Amongst all of Kent’s bowlers, Matt Parkinson was the hardest to score off of in the match against Surrey and the batters were only able to extract 15 runs from his two-over spell. Even though he had a dearth of wickets in the match, he leads the charge with 11 wickets in eight innings coupled with a brilliant average of 18.36. He remains the leading choice against Sussex.

Tymal Mills to be Sussex’s Best Bowler

Tymal Mills only added one wicket to his tally after his four-over spell against Hampshire in the last outing. However, he retains his lead as the top wicket-taker with 20 wickets in ten innings and an extraordinary bowling average of 15.00. He also has an overall economy rate of 7.50, among the best of his team, and it makes him the top pick once again.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sussex

Kent are completely out of the picture and the only thing they can look forward to this season is to hope for a saving grace in a slightly higher finish. Their defeats have piled on and the fact that they lost to Sussex once this season further crushes their chances. On the other hand, Sussex are very much in the mix to fight for a top finish and live to see the playoffs. It is not unrealistic since they have matched Surrey with seven wins and stand closely behind in second with a net run rate of 0.434. Kent will inevitably give way to Sussex’s superior lineup in the upcoming fixture.
  • Kent to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
  • Sussex to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
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