Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction
LAN
69%
Chance of Winning
DER
31%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts
- In the last eight years, Derbyshire has only won once at Old Trafford against Lancashire.
- Wayne Madsen who was the leading run scorer in the tournament for most parts has averaged 14.75 in the last four games and has seen Dawd Malan and James Vince surpass him in the leaderboard.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning
Both teams need a strong finish to the season to secure a playoff spot. With no runaway leaders in the North Group, the top six teams are separated by just three points which makes the remaining fixtures pivotal for each team. As per our estimation, Lancashire are runaway favourites heading into this game and should get the job done at home turf. Regardless of what the numbers say, we believe Derbyshire are capable of pulling a rabbit from the hat which makes this a very intriguing encounter.
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 69%
- Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 31%
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Derbyshire has won the last three of the four games thus far. One of the main reasons for their change in fortune has been the form of their opening batters. Derbyshire has constituted an opening partnership of 95, 44, 52 and 21 in those games and have conceded 34, 41, 44 and 0. On the other hand, Lancashire openers have failed to provide a good start in each of the last three games, scoring 10, 0 and 6. Looking at the underlined stat, we believe Derbyshire would have a better opening stand than their opponents in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction
Even though the last two games at Old Trafford have been won by teams batting first, In this game weather would play a significant role and could tilt this game in favour of team chasing. Hence we believe whoever wins the toss would opt to chase in the upcoming fixture.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of rain during the game, we expect a little disruption during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C and the minimum might go as low as 17C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
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Dane Vilas
|
Batter
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Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
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Tom Hartley
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Batter
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Phillip Salt
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Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
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All-rounder
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Tom Bailey
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All-rounder
|
Rob Jones
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All-rounder
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Jack Blatherwick
|
Bowler
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Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire’s three game winning streak was snatched away against Worcestershire as they were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets. With six wins in 11 games thus far, Lancashire are fourth on the table, level on points with Worcestershire and Yorkshire.
Derbyshire News & Player List
Derbyshire Player List
Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brooke Guest
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
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Luis Reece
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Batter
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Leus du Plooy
|
Batter
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Harry Came
|
Batter
|
Haider Ali
|
Batter
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Mattie McKiernan
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All-rounder
|
Wayne Madsen
|
Batter
|
Zak Chappell
|
All-rounder
|
Alex Thomson
|
Bowler
|
George Scrimshaw
|
Bowler
|
Zaman Khan
|
Bowler
Derbyshire Team Form
Derbyshire looked down and out but with five points in last three games they have played themself back in contention for knockouts. Derbyshire are sixth on the table, a point shy of Lancashire who are fourth on the table.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head to Head
Lancashire have edged Derbyshire historically in the tournament, both teams have played 40 games with Lancashire winning 23 games so far. Derbyshire have not beaten Lancashire since 2019 away from home.
T20 played - 40
Lancashire win(s) - 23
Derbyshire win(s) - 13
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds
Derbyshire to score more than Lancashire in the powerplay
Derbyshire have been efficient in the powerplay this campaign, only once in the last eight games they have conceded more than 50 runs in the first six overs. After defeats in the first two games of the tournament, Derbyshire have averaged 47.87 runs in the powerplay and have conceded 43.25 in those games. What's more enticing is the fact that in the last three of the four games they have outscored their opponent. On the other hand, Lancashire have been outplayed in the powerplay overs, in the last eight fixtures opponents have outscored them in the first six overs. We believe this is a great opportunity to encash on this lucrative betting tip.
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batters
Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter
Jos Buttler with two half centuries in the last four games have hit the ground running after an underwhelming start to the campaign. Its was a close call between Buttler and Darryl Mitchell but Buttler’s 74 off 54 balls in the last game makes him our top pick for the game
Haider Ali to be Derbyshire’s top batter
Haider Ali has been the most consistent batter for Derbyshire in the last few games which makes him the most in-form batsman for Derbyshire as they head into the final stages of the campaign. Ali’s score of 32, 74, 48, 42, 26* and 59 in the last six games makes him our top pick for the game
Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
We have no reason to change our pick from the last game. Wood was once again sensational in the loss against Worcestershire as he ended up with 1/18 in three overs. Wood was the only bowler in the game for Lancashire who had an economy of six and looked dangerous every time he had the ball in his hand. He is without shadow of the doubt the best bowler for Lancashire in this tournament and our top pick for the game
Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler
Zak Chappell is arguably one of the best bowlers in T20 Blast thus far, with 20 wickets so far in the tournament he is ranked third in the leaderboard and is the top wicket taker for Derbyshire in the tournament. Chappell’s spell of 2/33 in the reverse fixture makes him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Derbyshire, who only managed three wins in first eight games have given themself a fighting chance to make the knockouts this season. In the last three games, Derbyshire have taken five points which includes back to back wins in the last two games against Yorkshire and Northamptonshire. Their change in fortune in the last few games have left them a point shy of top four. In the last game, Falcon’s skipper Leus du Plooy led from the front with a crucial unbeaten 40 off 23 balls as his side managed to chase down 156 and won the game with six wickets to spare.
Lancashire surrendered their three games winning streak as Worcestershire outclassed the last year’s runner-up and won the game by seven wickets. With just three games remaining in the season, Lancashire need a strong response otherwise the season might just slip away in the blink of an eye. With six wins in last seven games against Derbyshire, bookmakers consider Lancashire clear favourites heading into this game and have backed them with lucrative odds of 1.45. With the odds of 2.65, Derbyshire are coined as underdogs in the game. Looking at the head to head record, we reckon it makes sense to side with the bookies on this one as it's highly unlikely we see anything other than Lancashire win at Old trafford come June 23.
- Lancashire to win @ 1.45 (Parimatch)
- Derbyshire to win @ 2.65 (Parimatch)