Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LAN 69 % Chance of Winning DER 31 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on Derbyshire as we enter the business end of the tournament.With just a single point separating the two sides, a win for either team could have a significant impact in the North Group. This much anticipated clash would be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and is scheduled to kick start on June 23 at 11:00 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Both teams need a strong finish to the season to secure a playoff spot. With no runaway leaders in the North Group, the top six teams are separated by just three points which makes the remaining fixtures pivotal for each team. As per our estimation, Lancashire are runaway favourites heading into this game and should get the job done at home turf. Regardless of what the numbers say, we believe Derbyshire are capable of pulling a rabbit from the hat which makes this a very intriguing encounter.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 69%

Derbyshire’s chances of winning - 31%

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Derbyshire has won the last three of the four games thus far. One of the main reasons for their change in fortune has been the form of their opening batters. Derbyshire has constituted an opening partnership of 95, 44, 52 and 21 in those games and have conceded 34, 41, 44 and 0. On the other hand, Lancashire openers have failed to provide a good start in each of the last three games, scoring 10, 0 and 6. Looking at the underlined stat, we believe Derbyshire would have a better opening stand than their opponents in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Toss Prediction

Even though the last two games at Old Trafford have been won by teams batting first, In this game weather would play a significant role and could tilt this game in favour of team chasing. Hence we believe whoever wins the toss would opt to chase in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of rain during the game, we expect a little disruption during the game. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C and the minimum might go as low as 17C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Dane Vilas Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Luke Wells Batter Tom Bailey All-rounder Rob Jones All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s three game winning streak was snatched away against Worcestershire as they were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets. With six wins in 11 games thus far, Lancashire are fourth on the table, level on points with Worcestershire and Yorkshire.

Derbyshire News & Player List

Derbyshire Player List

Archie Harrison, Billy Godleman, Haider Ali, Harry Came, Leus du Plooy, Matthew Lamb, Mitchell Wagstaff, Tom Wood, Wayne Madsen, Alex Thomson, Anuj Dal, Luis Reece, Aneurin Donald (Wk), Brooke Guest (Wk), Ben Aitchison, George Scrimshaw, Mark Watt, Mattie McKiernan, Nick Potts, Samuel Conners, Suranga Lakmal, Zak Chappell, Zaman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper Batter Luis Reece Batter Leus du Plooy Batter Harry Came Batter Haider Ali Batter Mattie McKiernan All-rounder Wayne Madsen Batter Zak Chappell All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler George Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Team Form

Derbyshire looked down and out but with five points in last three games they have played themself back in contention for knockouts. Derbyshire are sixth on the table, a point shy of Lancashire who are fourth on the table.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Derbyshire historically in the tournament, both teams have played 40 games with Lancashire winning 23 games so far. Derbyshire have not beaten Lancashire since 2019 away from home.

T20 played - 40

Lancashire win(s) - 23

Derbyshire win(s) - 13

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score more than Lancashire in the powerplay

Derbyshire have been efficient in the powerplay this campaign, only once in the last eight games they have conceded more than 50 runs in the first six overs. After defeats in the first two games of the tournament, Derbyshire have averaged 47.87 runs in the powerplay and have conceded 43.25 in those games. What's more enticing is the fact that in the last three of the four games they have outscored their opponent. On the other hand, Lancashire have been outplayed in the powerplay overs, in the last eight fixtures opponents have outscored them in the first six overs. We believe this is a great opportunity to encash on this lucrative betting tip.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Team Batters

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

Jos Buttler with two half centuries in the last four games have hit the ground running after an underwhelming start to the campaign. Its was a close call between Buttler and Darryl Mitchell but Buttler’s 74 off 54 balls in the last game makes him our top pick for the game

Haider Ali to be Derbyshire’s top batter

Haider Ali has been the most consistent batter for Derbyshire in the last few games which makes him the most in-form batsman for Derbyshire as they head into the final stages of the campaign. Ali’s score of 32, 74, 48, 42, 26* and 59 in the last six games makes him our top pick for the game

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Team Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

We have no reason to change our pick from the last game. Wood was once again sensational in the loss against Worcestershire as he ended up with 1/18 in three overs. Wood was the only bowler in the game for Lancashire who had an economy of six and looked dangerous every time he had the ball in his hand. He is without shadow of the doubt the best bowler for Lancashire in this tournament and our top pick for the game

Zak Chappell to be Derbyshire’s top bowler

Zak Chappell is arguably one of the best bowlers in T20 Blast thus far, with 20 wickets so far in the tournament he is ranked third in the leaderboard and is the top wicket taker for Derbyshire in the tournament. Chappell’s spell of 2/33 in the reverse fixture makes him our top pick for the game.