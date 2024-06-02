Lancashire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LAN 40 % Chance of Winning DER 60 % Place a bet Parimatch 2.17 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 2.4 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.3 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire will take on Derbyshire in the North Group match of the T20 Blast 2024 at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday, June 2. The match is scheduled to start from 4:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

After winning and losing a match each, Lancashire are placed second in the North Group table of T20 Blast 2024. Lancashire won their opening match against Durham by nine wickets before losing to Worcestershire by five wickets. They bundled out Durham for 75. In the second match, Lancashire gave a tough fight while defending their 170-run target. Worcestershire won with just three balls to spare.

Derbyshire lost their first match against Northamptonshire by five wickets. Northamptonshire chased the total on the last ball of the match. In the second game they defeated Leicestershire by four wickets. Samit Patel led from the front, scoring 64 off 32 to help Derbyshire chase down 177 with five balls to spare.

A tough contest between the two sides is expected but Derbyshire are expected to come on top because of a better bowling group consisting of Zak Chappell, Blair Tickner, Patric Brown and Samit Patel. Derbyshire were the more competitive side in both the matches.

Lancashire chance of winning - 40 %

Derbyshire chance of winning - 60 %

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Lancashire wicketkeeper-batter Matthew Hurst scored 46 runs off 34 balls against Worcestershire. His innings played a crucial role after three of Lancashire's top four batters got out for ducks. The innings which consisted of three fours and two sixes, helped Lancashire finish at 169/5.

Derbyshire's Alex Thomson scored unbeaten 22 off 17 in his first outing against Northamptonshire. He also bowled two overs for 20 runs without taking any wickets. He could be expected to play a key role in both the departments once again.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Teams winning the toss have opted to bat first 85 percent at the venue in the last five years. Team batting first at the venue has won 54.17 percent of the matches during the period. However, in the first match here at the venue this season, Lancashire opted to bowl first and won the match by nine wickets after bundling out the opposition for 75.

Weather Report

A precipitation level of 10 percent has been predicted in Manchester on Sunday, June 2. With a humidity level of 66 percent, the temperature will hover around 18 degree celsius. The wind speed at the venue will be close to 18 km/h.

Lancashire Player List

Josh Bohannon, Luke Wells, George Bell, Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst (wk), Steven Croft (c), Chris Green, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wood, Jack Blatherwick, Mitchell Stanley, Tom Bailey, Keaton Jennings, Jack Morley, George Lavelle

Lancashire Playing XI

Josh Bohannon All-rounder Luke Wells Batter George Bell Wicketkeeper-batter Tom Bruce All-rounder Matthew Hurst (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Steven Croft (c) All-rounder Chris Green All-rounder Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Recent Form

Lancashire lost their last match against Worcestershire by five wickets. In the first game, they defeated Durham by nine wickets. Overall, they have won and lost two matches each.

Derbyshire Player List

Harry Came, Luis Reece, Wayne Madsen, David Lloyd, Brooke Guest (wk), Samit Patel (c), Ross Whiteley, Alex Thomson, Zak Chappell, Patrick Brown, Blair Tickner, Anuj Dal, Daryn Dupavillon, Mitchell Wagstaff

Derbyshire Predicted Playing XI

Harry Came Batter Luis Reece All-rounder Wayne Madsen Batter David Lloyd Batter Brooke Guest (wk) Wicketkeeper-batter Samit Patel (c) All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Alex Thomson Bowler Zak Chappell Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire lost the first match of the T20 Blast 2024 against Northamptonshire by five wickets. They defeated Leicestershire by four wickets in the next game. They lost their last match of the previous edition against Worcestershire by 28 runs. Overall, Derbyshire have won just two of their last three games.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

A total of 38 matches have been played between Lancashire and Derbyshire. Lancashire have won 24 times, while Derbyshire 13. One match ended in a tie.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Lancashire opening partnership to be over 19.5

Lancashire opening batters Josh Bohannnon and Luke Wells' partnership lasted just three balls as the former was dismissed on the third ball of the first over without any runs on the board. Wells went on to score 34 runs off 26 balls. Bohannnon was dismissed for 2 in the first match. Wells scored unbeaten 49 off 25. Having already failed twice, Bohannnon is expected to return to form and partner with Wells for at least 20 runs together. However, Derbyshire have a very decent pace attack and the two openers will have to be very cautious early in their innings.

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Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Steven Croft to be the top batter for Lancashire

Lancashire captain Steve Croft top-scored for his team in the first match against Worcestershire. His unbeaten 52-run innings off 33 balls consisted of three fours and as many sixes. Overall, he has played 240 T20 matches and scored 5333 runs at an average of 31.37 and a strike rate of 125.54. He has one hundred and 30 fifties to his name in the format.

David Lloyd to be the top batter for Derbyshire

David Lloyd emerged as the leading run-scorer for Derbyshire in his side's first match against Northamptonshire. He scored 41 runs off 22 balls. The innings consisted of three fours and as many sixes. In the second match he scored 11 off just six balls (one four and six). He seems to be in good form, and could be amongst runs once again. The 31-year-old batter has played a total of 81 T20 matches and scored 1672 runs at an average of 23.54 and a strike rate of 133.86.

Lancashire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Tom Aspinwall to be the top bowler for Lancashire

Tom Aspinwall picked four wickets against Durham in the opening match. The 20-year-old pacer gave away just 18 runs in four overs. He recently picked a five-wicket haul against Durham in the County Championship as well. Overall, he has played two T20 matches and picked four wickets. Aspinwall rising star would look to impress once again.

Pat Brown to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Derbyshire pacer registered figures of 3/33 to open his T20 Blast 2024 campaign. Northamptonshire lost only five wickets en route to their win but the 25-year-old left an impact on the match. He picked two wickets in the following match against Leicestershire. The England international has played 87 T20 matches till date and picked 109 wickets at an average of 24.36 and an economy of 9.52.