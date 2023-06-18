Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction LAN 63 % Chance of Winning DUR 37 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on Durham at the Stanley Park Stadium, Blackpool. With Lancashire 4th and Durham 5th on the table, this game could have a significant impact making this a potential four pointer game. This much anticipated clash is scheduled to kick start on June 18 at 07:00 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Durham Chance of Winning

Both teams head into this game in contrasting form as Durham are winless in the last three games. On the other hand, Lancashire surrendered their four games losing streak and have registered back to back wins as they head into this game with a bit more confidence than their opponent. As per our estimation, Lancashire should get the job done at home when they take on Durham at Old Trafford.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 63%

Durham’s chances of winning - 37%

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Lancashire vs Durham Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main positives for Durham has been their approach in the powerplay this season. In eight of the nine games this campaign, Durham have managed to score above 50 in the powerplay overs averaging 59 in the tournament. On the other hand, in the last three games Lancashire have struggled to score well in the first six overs scoring 49, 39, 39. Their tournament average is 54.44 which is less than Durham. We also believe Durham would have more boundaries than Lancashire in the game. Lancashire are one one of the worst teams in the tournament in terms of no. of boundaries scored. Only Hampshire and Gloucestershire have worse records than Lancashire. In the last five of the seven games, Lancashire have recorded less boundaries than their opponent which makes this a great tip to encash upon.

Lancashire vs Durham Match Toss Prediction

Toss isn’t expected to determine the outcome of the game as in two games thus far teams batting first and second have shared the spoils. But Manchester weather can make things relatively straight forward for the captains as we believe due to expected rains at the venue both teams would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

We expect thunder showers during the game with precipitation chances of more than 90% at the venue. The maximum temperature is expected to be 24C and the minimum might go as low as 15C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rob Jones All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After four consecutive defeats in the tournament, Lancashire have managed to turn things around as they have registered victories against Worcestershire and Northamptonshire and find themself fourth on the table in the North Group.

Durham News & Player List

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Oliver Robinson Wicket-keeper Batter Alex Lees Batter Ashton Turner All-rounder Michael Jones Batter Brydon Carse Batter Bas de Leede All-rounder Luke Doneathy Batter Paul Coughlin All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler

Durham Team Form

After three wins in first four games in the tournament, Durham has won just once in last five games as they find himself outside the top four, a point shy of Lancashire who are fourth on the table

Lancashire vs Durham Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Durham historically in the tournament, both teams have played 39 games with Lancashire winning 23 games. Both teams have gone head to head in this campaign, Durham won the game with six wickets to spare.

T20 played - 39

Lancashire win(s) - 23

Durham win(s) - 11

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Lancashire to score more sixes in the game than Durham

Durham’s record in terms of clearing the fence hasn’t been that great in the tournament. Durham ranks 12th in the table in terms of no. of sixes scored so far with 44 sixes in nine games, averaging 4.88 this season. On the other hand, Lancashire are averaging 5.77 in the tournament and are ranked eighth in the table. What makes this bet even more enticing is the fact only twice have Durham scored more sixes than their opponent in nine games thus far. We believe the possibility of Durham getting out numbered in the sixes department in the upcoming game is extremely high which makes this tip a great opportunity to make some financial gains.

Lancashire vs Durham Top Team Batters

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

Steven Croft was sensational in the last game against Northamptonshire as he scored a magnificent century in the game. Even though Daryl Mitchell is the top scorer for Lancashire thus far, Croft’s 34 in the reverse fixture against Durham makes him our pick for the game.

Oliver Robinson to be Durham’s top batter

Olver Robinson is the top scorer for Durham in the tournament. It's hard to figure out a pick based on the last two games as Durham’s batter have underperformed in those games but over a course of season thus far and scored a brilliant 39 in the reverse fixture which makes him our top pick for the game.

Lancashire vs Durham Top Team Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood has been the top wicket taker for Lancashire this campaign. His spell of 3/39 was instrumental to seal the game against Northamptonshire in the last outing. In the reverse fixture, Wood once again had a solid game as he ended up with 1/25 which makes him our top pick for the game

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s top bowler

Nathan Sowter is hands down the best bowler for Durham thus far and is one of the top bowlers of the tournament. He is tied with Ben Green as tournament’s leading wicket taker with 18 wickets so far. Sowter was instrumental in the win against Lancashire early in the season, his bowling figures of 2/18 in the game makes him our top pick for the fixture.