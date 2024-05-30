Lancashire vs Durham Match Prediction LAN 46 % Chance of Winning DUR 54 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.84 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.87 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.764 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Durham are set to square off in the Vitality Blast on May 30, 2024, with their match taking place at Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to commence at 11:00 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Durham Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s final game of the 2023 season saw them take on a level-pegging Surrey where the latter took to the crease first with a total of 187 runs on the board. Steven Croft and Jos Buttler’s contributions of 55 and 42 runs, respectively, made sure Lancashire were in contention for the win but sparse scores from the rest set them back. With just 13 runs left to be scored, Lancashire’s efforts were squashed by the time and they had to end their campaign on a defeat.

Similarly for Durham, they had the misfortune of facing the table-toppers, Birmingham Bears, who were in exceptional form throughout the season. The Bears were dismissed for a substandard 141 runs but Durham managed to fumble a simple chase. Jonathan Bushnell’s unbeaten 40 nearly took them over the line but the collapse of the rest saw them miss the mark by just eight runs.

Lancashire chance of winning - 46%

Durham chance of winning - 54%

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Lancashire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham’s opening partnerships in the 2023 Vitality Blast fluctuated a great deal and this did not necessarily bode well for them since more often than not, the openers would end up with a paltry sum before their first dismissal. This is demonstrated by their scores of 2, 3, 19, 125 and 44 runs in their last five fixtures of the season and based on the severe inconsistency in Alex Lees’ form, Durham’s openers are expected to be sent packing before any significant impact is made.

Lancashire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Teams batting first tend to possess an advantage at this venue and it has been proven time and again with 30 wins out of 54 matches for the batting side in the T20 Blast. In the previous three games held here during the 2023 season of the tournament, the teams who posted the target were the ones to emerge victorious on two occasions which makes it easy for the toss winner to settle on their desired strategy of batting first.

Weather Report

There is a strong possibility that the rain will interrupt the match as there is a 50% chance of precipitation while the temperature is expected to hover around 18 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Josh Bohannon Batter George Balderson All-rounder Tom Bruce Batter George Bell Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Aspinwall Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler Will Williams Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s run in the County Championship was quite uninspiring as they occupy the penultimate position of the Division One standings with a single victory against their name in seven matches.

Durham Player List

Scott Borthwick (c), Alex Lees, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Lees Batter Scott Borthwick (C) Batter Colin Ackermann All-rounder David Bedingham Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ben Stokes All-rounder Graham Clark Batter Paul Coughlin Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham are in a slightly better plane than their adversary with two wins out of seven matches in the County Championship Division One rankings and stand fifth overall with the potential to overcome Lancashire in the next game.

Lancashire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Out of a total of 40 head-to-head meetings, Lancashire come into this game with a hefty 13-win lead over Durham, having won 24 games while Durham swept 11 victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Lancashire - 24

Durham - 11

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Lancashire vs Durham Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Lancashire and Durham took on each other in their last match of the County Championship at the halfway stage this season, where their opening partnerships were cutthroat with Lancashire having edged out by a hair since the openers scored 87 and 40 runs while Durham’s opening pair added 34 and 83 runs to the first wicket. In the last three fixtures of the 2023 Vitality Blast, Lancashire set up opening stands of 35, 23 and 43 runs while Durham’s openers scored 2, 3 and 19 runs. This makes Lancashire a much better prospect to secure a more competitive first wicket partnership than Durham in the upcoming match.

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Lancashire vs Durham Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

The skipper has just come off a phenomenal run in the County Championship where he piled on 667 runs in 12 innings which made him the team’s leading run scorer. He also had an average of 55.58 during the course of the season and scored three tons and one half-century. With a convincing campaign behind him, he is the top pick for the upcoming game.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

Ollie Robinson was the leading run scorer for Durham in the last season of the Vitality Blast, having scored 380 runs in 12 innings which included four half-centuries. In the County Championship this season, he stands as the second highest run-getter with 542 runs in nine innings. He has proven time and again to be a consistent batter and will be expected to come out on top in the next game, too.

Lancashire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Luke Wood had an incredibly successful campaign in the previous edition of the T20 Blast, wherein he picked up 18 wickets in 14 innings and stood as the leading wicket-taker for Lancashire. He maintained an impressive bowling average of 22.27 and an overall economy rate of 7.88, making him a dependable player to take a punt on.

Ben Stokes to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Ben Stokes’ bowling figures in the 2024 County Championship speak for themself, considering he picked 15 wickets in a mere four innings. He also achieved a fifer during the season and ended up with an average of 16.40 while boasting a remarkable economy rate of 3.89. Having been in such brilliant form, it is a no-brainer to rely on him to emerge as the premier bowler for Durham.