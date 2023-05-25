Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Prediction LAN 70 % Chance of Winning LEI 30 % Bet Now! Lancashire and Leicestershire go head to head in the seventh game of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The game is scheduled to be played on May 25 at the Emirates Old Trafford stadium, Manchester. The game between last year’s playoff contenders would kick start at 22:30 IST.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire kick start their campaign against last year's finalist who won the opening round of the fixture against Derbyshire by four wickets. Leicestershire fans felt hard done by last year as the two point deduction left their side out of playoffs even though they managed to seal a fourth spot finish. Lancashire would like to continue the momentum at home and as per our calculation are clear favourites going into this game.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 70%

Leicestershire’s chances of winning - 30%

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Lancashire vs Leicestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Leicestershire had a solid campaign and finished fourth on the table but it was disciplinary issues that rocked their playoff chances, handing Yorkshire a free pass to the playoffs. Leicestershire were docked two points for ill discipline during their home game against Northamptonshire. The sanction made what was a winner take all tie against Yorkshire meaningless. Leicestershire were a point behind going into the final group game hence point deduction languished their chances of a playoff spot. Earlier, Leicestershire had a bad start to the campaign winning just one of the first four games last year but recovered and showed real character. In their final run-in, Leicestershire managed to win the last five games and managed to finish fourth on the table.

Lancashire are one of the favourites to go all the way this season and have had a positive start to the campaign. They managed to win a close fought game against Derbyshire by four wickets. Derbyshire posted a score of 179 after a flurry of runs in the last five overs. Lancashire came back strong in the second innings and managed to get a head start courtesy of the blistering start by Luke Wells who helped the team reach 77 runs in the powerplay. Though Lancashire lost a few wickets in the heap, they managed to chase down the score with four balls to spare. Both Lukes, Wells and Wood, made a significant impact on either innings. Lancashire’s home form and a feel good factor after the first round of games should give them an edge in the game and should take them through.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Match Toss Prediction

In the five games played at Old Trafford, three times the team batting second have won the game. Last year when teams went head to head Lancashire managed to chase down 179 with ease hence its a close call but I reckon whoever wins the toss would want to chase hence might decide to ball first.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have clear skies during the game hence the possibility of any disruption during the game is negligible. The maximum temperature is expected to be 21C and the minimum might go as low as 9C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Harry Singh, Liam Livingstone, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell, George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams, Josh Bohannon

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft (C) Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Colin de Grandhomme Batter George Bell Wicket-keeper Tom Hartley All-rounder Rob Jones Batter Luke Wood All-rounder Tom Bailey All-rounder Danny Lamb Bowler Matthew Parkinson Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Last year's runner up had a good start to the campaign. The batters responded to the total of 179 set by Derbyshire and managed to chase down the score with four balls to spare. Lancashire were terrific at home as they managed to win five games out of six last year. The one game that they failed to win was a tied game against Yorkshire in the season opener

Leicestershire News & Player List

Leicestershire Player List

Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Wiaan Mulder (South Africa), Naveen-ul-Haq (Afghanistan), Callum Parkinson, Ed Barnes, Aaron Lilley, Rishi Patel, Matt Salisbury, Tom Scriven, Sol Budinger, Will Davis, Sam Evans, Michael Finan, Lewis Hill, Josh Hull, Louis Kimber, Scott Steel, Harry Swindells, Nick Welch, Chris Wright, Roman Walker.

Leicestershire squad:

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis Hill Wicket-keeper Batter Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Aaron Lilley All-rounder Tom Scriven All-rounder Louis Kimber Batter Rishi Patel All-rounder Nick Welch Batter Colin Ackermann Batter Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Rehan Ahmed Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire had a bad start to the campaign last year winning just one of the first four games but they managed to recover well and in the run-in managed to win the last five games and finish in the play-off spots. It was the disciplinary issue that cost them the playoff spot as they were docked two points hence missed the playoff by a point.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Leicestershire in head to head with both teams playing 30 games against each other. Lancashire has won 20 games so far came out on top the last time the two went head to head.

T20 played - 30

Lancashire win(s) - 20

Leicestershire win(s) - 10

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score over 50.5 in first six overs

Lancashire’s quality in the powerplay has given them an edge in the games. In the six games that were played at Old Trafford, Lancashire posted 60, 59, 71, 48, 44 and 62 runs in the powerplay. Lancashire has averaged 57.33 which is above the O/U given by the bookmakers. Throughout the tournament last year, Lancashire averaged 57.25 in the powerplay, missing the required target only four times in 17 matches. They have managed to reach the required target 76% of the occasions last year which makes this a very attractive proposition. In the opening, Lancashire managed to score an astonishing 77 runs in the powerplay hence looking into above underlines states we believe it would be an absolute no brainer to put the money on Lancashire for some quick gains.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Team Batters

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

We are going to stick to our guns and will once again pick Steven Croft as the top batter for Lancashire. In the game against Derbyshire he managed to get a good start with two quick fire boundaries but eventually was run out after scoring 11 in seven balls. He was the top run getter for Lancashire last year and is expected to kick start his campaign in this fixture.

Colin Ackermann to be Leicestershire’s top batter

Colin Ackermann was the lead run scorer for Leicestershire last year. Ackermann was one the key contributors in the run-in last year as he managed to score 85 and an unbeaten 72 in the final two games. In the game against Lancashire last year he managed to score 25 and was the second top scorer for Leicestershire in the game. Looking into his contribution in 2022 Vitality Blast we recognise the Dutch international to be the top batter for Leicestershire in the game.

Lancashire vs Leicestershire Top Team Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood was impressive in the opening game against Derbyshire. Wood managed to give an early breakthrough in his first over and later managed to break the partnership by picking both Derbyshire skipper Leus du Plooy and Anuj Dal in the later overs. We believe the left handed pacer to carry on the form and his ability to swing the ball would cause concern to Leicestershire batters

Callum Parkinson to be Leicestershire’s top bowler

Callum Parkinson had a solid campaign last year and was one of the top wicket takers for Leicestershire grabbing 20 wickets in the campaign. With the absence of Naveen-ul-Haq due his IPL commitments, Parkinson would play a key role in the opening round of fixtures and we believe would be a top pick for the game.