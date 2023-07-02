Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction
LAN
65%
Chance of Winning
NOR
35%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts
- Northamptonshire(17) have only scored 58 sixes in the tournament which is two more than Leicestershire(18) who are the worst team in the tournament.
- Lancashire are unbeaten in five home games this season.
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning
As we head to the final set of games, North Group looks ever so close with five teams battling out one last time as each team tries to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Lancashire are second on the table level on points with Worcestershire and a point ahead of Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire. As per our calculations, Lancashire are strong favourites heading into this game and should get the job done when they take on Northamptonshire at Old Trafford.
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 65%
- Northamptonshire’s chances of winning - 35%
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Even though Lancashire have had a mixed bag of a campaign but at home they have been dominant. Lancashire haven’t been lethal in hitting sixes but they average 6.75 sixes this season but at home that average jumps up to 8.75. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all four games at Old Trafford, Lancashire have scored more sixes than their opponent. Northamptonshire have been one of the worst sides in clearing fences as they average 4.46 sixes a game this term which is slightly below the Lancashire mark in the tournament and much less than Lancashire’s average at home which makes this a no brainer. Looking at all the underlined stats, we believe Lancashire would score more sixes than Northamptonshire in the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction
Last game at Old Trafford was washed out and with 40% chances of rain again on the match day, regardless of how the wicket behaves we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of rain during the game, we expect some disruption later in the evening especially during the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C and the minimum might go as low as 11C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
|
Dane Vilas
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Tom Bailey
|
All-rounder
|
Rob Jones
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
A win against Yorkshire could have sealed a quarterfinal place but the game was eventually called off. Lancashire have been flawless at home as they occupy second place in the North Group and a win in the final game would seal a playoff spot.
Northamptonshire News & Player List
Northamptonshire Player List
Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Lewis McManus
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
|
Ricardo Vasconcelos
|
Batter
|
Emilio Gay
|
Batter
|
Chris Lynn
|
Batter
|
Saif Zaib
|
Batter
|
Andrew Tye
|
All-rounder
|
David Willey
|
Batter
|
Justin Broad
|
All-rounder
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Ben Sanderson
|
Bowler
|
Freddie Heldreich
|
Bowler
Northamptonshire Team Form
Northamptonshire are one of the in-form teams in the North group and with three wins in four games, they have given themself a fighting chance to make the playoffs. With six wins this season, Northamptonshire are seventh on the table
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head
Lancashire have edged Northamptonshire in head to head battles since the inception of the tournament, both teams have played 16 games with Lancashire winning 10 games thus far. In the reverse fixture, Lancashire registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game by 35 runs
T20 played - 16
Lancashire win(s) - 10
Northamptonshire win(s) - 5
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds
Lancashire to score more than Northamptonshire in the powerplay
Northamptonshire’s underwhelming season has coincided with their failures in the first six overs. Northamptonshire average 47.36 but have conceded 49.15 in powerplay. Even though Lancashire’s record in powerplay overs hasn’t been that great in this tournament, at home they have managed to outscore their opponents in three of the four games this term. Lancashire averaged 56.25 in the first six overs at home this season which is higher than their tournament average of 53.41 and much higher than Northamptonshire’s average this season . We believe this is a great opportunity to encash on this very lucrative betting tip.
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batters
Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter
Jos Buttler has hit the ground running at exactly the right time for Lancashire. Buttler has been hands down the best batter for Lancashire as we approach the final group games, scoring three half centuries in the last five games. Buttler’s sensational 83 off 36 balls sealed the points in the last game which makes him our top pick for the game.
Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s top batter
Chris Lynn with 329 runs is the joint top scorer for Northamptonshire this season. Lynn has been phenomenal in the last two games scoring 62 off 35 balls and 33 off 23 balls. In the reverse fixture Lynn was the top batter for his team which makes him our top pick of the game.
Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers
Darryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Daryl Mitchell has had a sensational season with Bat and Bowl. The top scorer for Lancashire has also bagged 11 wickets and is just three wickets behind Luke Wood who is the top wicket taker for Lancashire. Mitchell ended up as top bowler in the last outing against Derbyshire with 2/13 and was also the top bowler in the reverse fixture which makes this pick a no brainer.
David Willey to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler
Freddie Heldreich and Andrew Tye have been exceptional this season but we would go with David Willey on this one as he has been exceptional in the last three games. His bowling figures of 2/17, 2/33 and 2/15 in the last three games makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Northamptonshire head into the final game of the season with little hope of making the knockout. With three wins in four games Northamptonshire have given themself a slight chance as a win for them and a loss for Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire would see them secure a top four place.
Lancashire would be kicking themselves in the back as the rain gods showed no mercy on them, Lancashire were heavy favourites against Yorkshire but eventually points were shared and Lancashire’s chances of making the knockouts still hangs in the balance. Anything short of a victory would make things very tricky for the last year’s runner up.
Lancashire have fared well at home this season constituting four wins in five games. In the reverse fixture, Lancashire battered Northamptonshire as they beat them by 35 runs. The bookmakers have heavily sided with the home team and we too believe that Lancashire possess enough quality to outshine Northamptonshire at Old Trafford.
- Lancashire to win @ 1.54 (Parimatch)
- Northamptonshire to win @ 2.44 (Parimatch)