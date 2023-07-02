Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LAN 65 % Chance of Winning NOR 35 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on Northamptonshire in the penultimate game as we enter the final group games for the season. This much anticipated clash would be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and is scheduled to kick start on July 2 at 7:00 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

As we head to the final set of games, North Group looks ever so close with five teams battling out one last time as each team tries to secure a place in the quarterfinals. Lancashire are second on the table level on points with Worcestershire and a point ahead of Nottinghamshire and Yorkshire. As per our calculations, Lancashire are strong favourites heading into this game and should get the job done when they take on Northamptonshire at Old Trafford.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 65%

Northamptonshire’s chances of winning - 35%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Even though Lancashire have had a mixed bag of a campaign but at home they have been dominant. Lancashire haven’t been lethal in hitting sixes but they average 6.75 sixes this season but at home that average jumps up to 8.75. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all four games at Old Trafford, Lancashire have scored more sixes than their opponent. Northamptonshire have been one of the worst sides in clearing fences as they average 4.46 sixes a game this term which is slightly below the Lancashire mark in the tournament and much less than Lancashire’s average at home which makes this a no brainer. Looking at all the underlined stats, we believe Lancashire would score more sixes than Northamptonshire in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Last game at Old Trafford was washed out and with 40% chances of rain again on the match day, regardless of how the wicket behaves we believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of rain during the game, we expect some disruption later in the evening especially during the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C and the minimum might go as low as 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Dane Vilas Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Luke Wells Batter Tom Bailey All-rounder Rob Jones All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

A win against Yorkshire could have sealed a quarterfinal place but the game was eventually called off. Lancashire have been flawless at home as they occupy second place in the North Group and a win in the final game would seal a playoff spot.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Gay, Hassan Azad, James Sales, Josh Cobb, Saif Zaib, David Willey (c), Gareth Berg, Gus Miller, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh, Tom Taylor, Harry Gouldstone (Wk), Lewis McManus (Wk), Ricardo Vasconcelos (Wk), Sam Whiteman (Wk), Alex Russell, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldreich, George Gowler, George Weldon, Graeme White, Jack White, Jordan Buckingham, Ollie Sale, Simon Kerrigan

Predicted Playing XI

Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Batter Ricardo Vasconcelos Batter Emilio Gay Batter Chris Lynn Batter Saif Zaib Batter Andrew Tye All-rounder David Willey Batter Justin Broad All-rounder Tom Taylor Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire are one of the in-form teams in the North group and with three wins in four games, they have given themself a fighting chance to make the playoffs. With six wins this season, Northamptonshire are seventh on the table

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Northamptonshire in head to head battles since the inception of the tournament, both teams have played 16 games with Lancashire winning 10 games thus far. In the reverse fixture, Lancashire registered a comprehensive victory as they won the game by 35 runs

T20 played - 16

Lancashire win(s) - 10

Northamptonshire win(s) - 5

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score more than Northamptonshire in the powerplay

Northamptonshire’s underwhelming season has coincided with their failures in the first six overs. Northamptonshire average 47.36 but have conceded 49.15 in powerplay. Even though Lancashire’s record in powerplay overs hasn’t been that great in this tournament, at home they have managed to outscore their opponents in three of the four games this term. Lancashire averaged 56.25 in the first six overs at home this season which is higher than their tournament average of 53.41 and much higher than Northamptonshire’s average this season . We believe this is a great opportunity to encash on this very lucrative betting tip.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Batters

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

Jos Buttler has hit the ground running at exactly the right time for Lancashire. Buttler has been hands down the best batter for Lancashire as we approach the final group games, scoring three half centuries in the last five games. Buttler’s sensational 83 off 36 balls sealed the points in the last game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Chris Lynn to be Northamptonshire’s top batter

Chris Lynn with 329 runs is the joint top scorer for Northamptonshire this season. Lynn has been phenomenal in the last two games scoring 62 off 35 balls and 33 off 23 balls. In the reverse fixture Lynn was the top batter for his team which makes him our top pick of the game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Team Bowlers

Darryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Daryl Mitchell has had a sensational season with Bat and Bowl. The top scorer for Lancashire has also bagged 11 wickets and is just three wickets behind Luke Wood who is the top wicket taker for Lancashire. Mitchell ended up as top bowler in the last outing against Derbyshire with 2/13 and was also the top bowler in the reverse fixture which makes this pick a no brainer.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’s top bowler

Freddie Heldreich and Andrew Tye have been exceptional this season but we would go with David Willey on this one as he has been exceptional in the last three games. His bowling figures of 2/17, 2/33 and 2/15 in the last three games makes him our top pick for the upcoming fixture.