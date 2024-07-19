Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LAN 67 % Chance of Winning NOR 33 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.49 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.477 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire take on Northamptonshire in the final round of games of the 2024 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 19 at 11:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire had a brilliant start to the tournament as they won five of the first six games and with 17 points thus far they have through to the playoffs once again this season. Lancashire has been unfortunate that three of the last five matches have been called off but in the last game against Nottinghamshire they won the tie with eight wickets to spare.

Much like their opponents, Northamptonshire had an excellent start to the tournament as they won three of the first four matches and even though they have stuttered in the second half of the campaign Northamptonshire have made the playoffs this term. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 67%

Northamptonshire’ chances of winning - 33%

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Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Phil Salt returned from international duty and made his first start for Lancashire in this tournament and was phenomenal against Nottinghamshire as he scored 70 off 42 balls and Lancashire won the game with eight wickets to spare. We believe Salt will score well in the upcoming game.

Lancashire have had a solid campaign thus far. One of the main factors for their success this season has been their success in the powerplay where they have been dominant. In the last five matches, Lancashire have scored 65, 63, 57, 64 and 59 which makes us believe they would score well in the first six overs.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Northamptonshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.78 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team bowling first which has been the case this season as three of the last five matches have been won by chasing sides which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Philip Salt (wk), Luke Wells, Liam Livingstone, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst, George Dockrell, Steven Croft, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, George Lavelle, Tom Bruce, Thomas Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, Jack Morley, George Bell, Mitchell Stanley, Charlie Barnard

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Matthew Hurst Batter Liam Livingstone All-rounder Philip Salt Wicket-keeper George Dockrell All-rounder Steven Croft Batter Chris Green All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood All-rounder

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a phenomenal start to the campaign as they won five of the first six matches and with 17 points thus far they are currently second on the table.

Northamptonshire News & Player List

Northamptonshire Player List

Matthew Breetzke, David Willey (c), George Bartlett, Ravi Bopara, Saif Zaib, Lewis McManus (wk), Ashton Agar, Gus Miller, Ben Sanderson, Freddie Heldreich, Jack White, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Raphael Weatherall, Justin Broad, George Scrimshaw, Sikandar Raza, Rob Keogh

Predicted Playing XI

David Willey Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Ravi Bopara Batter Ashton Agar All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket-keeper Saif Zaib All-rounder George Bartlett Batter Gus Miller All-rounder Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler Jack White All-rounder

Northamptonshire Team Form

Northamptonshire head into this game after back to back wins and have made the playoffs this season.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Head to Head

Lancashire have dominated this fixture against Northamptonshire in T20 format 11-05. Last season both sides went head to head in the group stages but the game was called off due to rain.

Head to Head

Lancashire: 11

Northamptonshire: 05

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Northamptonshire and Lancashire go head to head in the penultimate game with both teams eyeing a playoff berth this season. Both sides had a brilliant start to the campaign and even though they failed to reach the heights since then both teams are well in the mix to make the playoffs this term. With 17 points thus far, Lancashire are currently second on the table. Both sides went head to head this season but the game was called off and both teams managed to share the spoils. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact even though Lancashire have dominated the group stages they have failed to find consistency in the top order which is probably why they have conceded a bigger opening partnership in four of the last five matches which makes us believe Northamptonshire would end up having a bigger opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.49 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Northamptonshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.477 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’ top batter

Keaton Jennings missed the start of the tournament but since he made the comeback he has been one of the most consistent batsmen for Lancashire this season and he is also their leading run scorer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matthew Breetzke to be Northamptonshire’ top batter

Even though Matthew Breetzke did not have a great game against Warwickshire, we are going to stick with him as he has been pretty consistent throughout the season and has scored 384 runs thus far which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’ top bowler

Even though Chris Green did not have a great game in the last outing, he has been brilliant thus far and with 14 wickets in ten matches, he is the leading wicket taker for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

David Willey to be Northamptonshire’ top bowler

David Willey had a brilliant game in the last outing against Warwickshire as he bagged two wickets and had the best bowling figures in the game. With 13 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.