Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction
LAN
58%
Chance of Winning
NOT
42%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts
- In the last four games at the Old Trafford stadium, the team batting second has won the match.
- Jos Buttler is set to miss the game as is yet to return in the squad after his IPL commitments.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning
Lancashire are flying at the moment as after a comfortable victory against Derbyshire, they backed that up with a comprehensive victory against Leicestershire. So far they have lived up to the hype of being favourites this season but this will be the first test to their credentials as favorites. Nottinghamshire kick started their campaign against Derbyshire in the East Midlands derby and walked away with a comfortable four wicket win with three overs to spare while chasing a target of 179. They head into this fixture with expectations of showcasing their credentials as contenders in the North Group. As per our calculations, the home side have a slight edge over the visitors and are expected to go 3-0 when Nottinghamshire come to town.
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 58%
- Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 42%
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
This is a fairly simple couple of tips that we can offer. Teams just do not get off to a good start while batting at Old Trafford. Let’s start off with Lancashire. The hosts have been handed an over-under of 20.5 for the opening partnership. In the first match they played at the venue, they managed to score just eight runs for the opening partnership. Even last season they did not manage to score more than 20.5 for the first wicket in all of their last three games. The over-under for Nottinghamshire is even higher with the number sitting on 22.5. This is again an easy under considering only one team in four attempts has crossed that number. Nottinghamshire did score an impressive 58, things will be tricky on the Old Trafford surface and it is very unlikely that they would be able to achieve the same again.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction
Unlike the game prediction we believe this would be a straightforward decision for the captains. Last four T20 games at Old Trafford in the Vitality Blast had been won by the team batting second. Considering how dominant Lancashire were with the new ball in the last game against Leicestershire at the venue, we believe whichever team wins the toss would opt to ball first.
Weather Report
We are expecting to have a cloudy day in Manchester but the chances of rain or any interruption is minimal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and the minimum might go as low as 11C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Luke Wells
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
|
Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
|
All-rounder
|
George Bell
|
Batter
|
Colin de Grandhomme
|
All-rounder
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Parkinson
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Last year's runner-up enter this game on the back of an impressive display against Leicestershire at the Old Trafford stadium. They are 2-0 so far in the tournament and have been dominant in both batting and bowling department, laying down the marker for the rest of the teams in the North Group.
Nottinghamshire News & Player List
Nottinghamshire Player List
Stephen Mullaney (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Tom Loten, Ben Martindale, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Samit Patel, Dane Paterson (South Africa), Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater, Olly Stone
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tom Moores
|
Wicket-keeper Batter
|
Colin Munro
|
Batter
|
Joe Clarke
|
All-rounder
|
Hasseb Hameed
|
Batter
|
Alex Hales
|
Batter
|
Samit Patel
|
All-rounder
|
Matt Montgomery
|
Batter
|
Steven Mullaney
|
All-rounder
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
|
Calvin Harrison
|
Bowler
|
Matthew Carter
|
Bowler
Nottinghamshire Team Form
One game played. One impressive win. This game will truly decide whether Nottinghamshire are ready to make a run for the knockouts this year. Based off the first game, they do look much better and win here, would give them a huge boost.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head
Nottinghamshire edge Lancashire in head to head, both teams have played 26 games against each other with Nottinghamshire winning 15 games so far. But last when these two sides met in the group games Lacashire did a clean sweep and won both the games.
T20 played - 26
Lancashire win(s) - 11
Nottinghamshire win(s) - 15
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds
Lancashire to score over 51.5 runs in the powerplay
We have already talked about the opening partnership to be low in the game but if we dissect both wins, one factor that gets highlighted is how well the Lancashire batters have approached the pace attack especially in powerplay overs. Their positive attitude early on in the innings has made the game easy for the batters in the lower order. In the chase against Derbyshire the top order batsman set the tone early on as their smashed the new ball and managed to score 77 in the power play. Even in the second game where they were chasing a low target of 99 set by Leicestershire and top end batter went all out and managed to score 58 runs in the powerplay. It's fair to say the match situation has no bearing on the attitude of the Lancashire batsmen and we believe them to score well again in the first six overs making this bet very lucrative to encash upon.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batters
Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter
We believe Steven Croft to be the top batter in the game against Nottinghamshire. Steven Croft had a great start against derbyshire as he pounced early on and got a couple of boundaries but was unlucky as he got run out in the seventh over. In the second game against Leicestershire, Croft managed to score an unbeaten 46 in what was a relatively straightforward game against Leicestershire and should carry on his form in the upcoming game.
Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter
The only reason we are picking Joe Clarke ahead of Alex Hales for this one is the fact that the latter is likely to throw away his wicket pretty early due to the movement on offer. Clarke did score a cool 305 for Nottinghamshire last season and he looked very comfortable during his 68 against Derbyshire. He even has better odds than Hales which would ensure a nice little payday should you punt on him.
Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Bowlers
Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Luke Wood has had a sensational start this term grabbing six wickets in the first two games of the tournament. He has been one of the main reasons why opponents have faltered in the powerplay over as Wood has managed to take early wickets in both games. We believe Wood to be the top bowler against in this fixture.
Shaheen Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler
Can we really pick anyone else? Even though he picked just one wicket in the season opener for Nottinghamshire, he conceded just 21 runs. He might be the best new ball bowler in world cricket right now and at Old Trafford, he is sure to have his say against the leaders.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
After a crushing defeat in the finals against Hampshire last year, everyone expected Lancashire to lay down an early marker this season and Lancs have not disappointed by any means. In the opening round against Derbyshire it was the Lancashire batsmen who got the job done as they managed to chase down 179 with four balls to spare. Even though the scorecard states that it was a close game, at no point did Lancashire lose control of the game and eventually got the job done. Last year's finalist recorded their second win in as many games as they hammered Leicestershire by eight wickets at home. It was a game where their bowlers did all the talking as they bowled out the Foxes for mere 99. After their opening game, Lancashire welcomed back their new T20 captain Liam Livingstone and Phil Salt from IPL duties underling their strength in depth that would only increase once their white ball skipper Jos Buttler enters into the fray when they take on Yorkshire next Thursday.
Nottinghamshire had a disappointing season last year, even their impressive run of form in the back end of the tournament could not suffice as they missed the playoff spot by a single point. They started off this season’s campaign with a brilliant chase as Joe Clarke (68) and Matthew Montgomery (51) ensured a tricky 179 run chase looked like a walk in the park. This fixture is one of the standout fixtures in the North Group with both teams packed with talent which should make this a very compelling contest. The oddsmakers have seen this and have hoisted Lancashire as slight favourites in this game, giving them lucrative odds of 1.78. Nottinghamshire, on the other hand, are labelled as underdogs with Melbet offering odds as high as 2.04. We believe this one is a tough game to call but with Lancashire playing at home after a commanding performance against the Leicestershire at the same venue, it would be a smart bet to go with the home side on this one.
- Lancashire to win @ 1.78 (Parimatch)
- Nottinghamshire to win @ 2.04 (Parimatch)