Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LAN 58 % Chance of Winning NOT 42 % Bet Now! The 16th game of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast will see Lancashire take on Nottinghamshire. While Lancashire lead the North Group with two back to back wins, Nottinghamshire have the same winning percentage albeit with just one game played. The game is scheduled to be played on May 27 at the Old Trafford Stadium which kickstarts at 19:00 IST.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire are flying at the moment as after a comfortable victory against Derbyshire, they backed that up with a comprehensive victory against Leicestershire. So far they have lived up to the hype of being favourites this season but this will be the first test to their credentials as favorites. Nottinghamshire kick started their campaign against Derbyshire in the East Midlands derby and walked away with a comfortable four wicket win with three overs to spare while chasing a target of 179. They head into this fixture with expectations of showcasing their credentials as contenders in the North Group. As per our calculations, the home side have a slight edge over the visitors and are expected to go 3-0 when Nottinghamshire come to town.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 58%

Nottinghamshire’s chances of winning - 42%

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

This is a fairly simple couple of tips that we can offer. Teams just do not get off to a good start while batting at Old Trafford. Let’s start off with Lancashire. The hosts have been handed an over-under of 20.5 for the opening partnership. In the first match they played at the venue, they managed to score just eight runs for the opening partnership. Even last season they did not manage to score more than 20.5 for the first wicket in all of their last three games. The over-under for Nottinghamshire is even higher with the number sitting on 22.5. This is again an easy under considering only one team in four attempts has crossed that number. Nottinghamshire did score an impressive 58, things will be tricky on the Old Trafford surface and it is very unlikely that they would be able to achieve the same again.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Toss Prediction

Unlike the game prediction we believe this would be a straightforward decision for the captains. Last four T20 games at Old Trafford in the Vitality Blast had been won by the team batting second. Considering how dominant Lancashire were with the new ball in the last game against Leicestershire at the venue, we believe whichever team wins the toss would opt to ball first.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have a cloudy day in Manchester but the chances of rain or any interruption is minimal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and the minimum might go as low as 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Saqib Mahmood All-rounder Matthew Parkinson Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Last year's runner-up enter this game on the back of an impressive display against Leicestershire at the Old Trafford stadium. They are 2-0 so far in the tournament and have been dominant in both batting and bowling department, laying down the marker for the rest of the teams in the North Group.

Nottinghamshire News & Player List

Nottinghamshire Player List

Stephen Mullaney (c), Shaheen Shah Afridi (Pakistan), Jake Ball, Stuart Broad, Matthew Carter, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett, Luke Fletcher, Alex Hales, Haseeb Hameed, Calvin Harrison, James Hayes, Brett Hutton, Lyndon James, Sammy King, Tom Loten, Ben Martindale, Matt Montgomery, Tom Moores, Colin Munro (New Zealand), Samit Patel, Dane Paterson (South Africa), Liam Patterson-White, Toby Pettman, Dane Schadendorf, Fateh Singh, Ben Slater, Olly Stone

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Batter Colin Munro Batter Joe Clarke All-rounder Hasseb Hameed Batter Alex Hales Batter Samit Patel All-rounder Matt Montgomery Batter Steven Mullaney All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Calvin Harrison Bowler Matthew Carter Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

One game played. One impressive win. This game will truly decide whether Nottinghamshire are ready to make a run for the knockouts this year. Based off the first game, they do look much better and win here, would give them a huge boost.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head to Head

Nottinghamshire edge Lancashire in head to head, both teams have played 26 games against each other with Nottinghamshire winning 15 games so far. But last when these two sides met in the group games Lacashire did a clean sweep and won both the games.

T20 played - 26

Lancashire win(s) - 11

Nottinghamshire win(s) - 15

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score over 51.5 runs in the powerplay

We have already talked about the opening partnership to be low in the game but if we dissect both wins, one factor that gets highlighted is how well the Lancashire batters have approached the pace attack especially in powerplay overs. Their positive attitude early on in the innings has made the game easy for the batters in the lower order. In the chase against Derbyshire the top order batsman set the tone early on as their smashed the new ball and managed to score 77 in the power play. Even in the second game where they were chasing a low target of 99 set by Leicestershire and top end batter went all out and managed to score 58 runs in the powerplay. It's fair to say the match situation has no bearing on the attitude of the Lancashire batsmen and we believe them to score well again in the first six overs making this bet very lucrative to encash upon.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Batters

Steven Croft to be Lancashire’s top batter

We believe Steven Croft to be the top batter in the game against Nottinghamshire. Steven Croft had a great start against derbyshire as he pounced early on and got a couple of boundaries but was unlucky as he got run out in the seventh over. In the second game against Leicestershire, Croft managed to score an unbeaten 46 in what was a relatively straightforward game against Leicestershire and should carry on his form in the upcoming game.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s top batter

The only reason we are picking Joe Clarke ahead of Alex Hales for this one is the fact that the latter is likely to throw away his wicket pretty early due to the movement on offer. Clarke did score a cool 305 for Nottinghamshire last season and he looked very comfortable during his 68 against Derbyshire. He even has better odds than Hales which would ensure a nice little payday should you punt on him.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Top Team Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Luke Wood has had a sensational start this term grabbing six wickets in the first two games of the tournament. He has been one of the main reasons why opponents have faltered in the powerplay over as Wood has managed to take early wickets in both games. We believe Wood to be the top bowler against in this fixture.

Shaheen Afridi to be Nottinghamshire’s top bowler

Can we really pick anyone else? Even though he picked just one wicket in the season opener for Nottinghamshire, he conceded just 21 runs. He might be the best new ball bowler in world cricket right now and at Old Trafford, he is sure to have his say against the leaders.