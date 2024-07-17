Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Match Prediction LAN 63 % Chance of Winning NOT 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.60 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.5 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.466 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Nottinghamshire’s meeting in the second leg of the Vitality Blast will be held at Old Trafford, Manchester, on July 17, 2024. The clash is going to kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s second leg in the tournament is far from ideal and has chipped away at their lead in the table with three out of four matches abandoned, including their last outing against Yorkshire. The fixture against Worcestershire was their last game with a conclusive result and it was a nail-biting finish for Lancashire on home turf. Worcestershire’s 181-run total fell just short against Lancashire whose batters showcased their prowess; Tom Bruce’s 50 not out was instrumental in their success while skipper Keaton Jennings was not too far behind with 41 runs. With two wickets to spare, Lancashire came out on top to keep their quarter-final hopes alive.

Nottinghamshire defeat against Leicestershire in the last game was but a customary outcome for the former who have faced several thrashings this season. Their batting efforts were suboptimal as openers Benjamin Martindale and Joe Clarke were responsible for 68 runs but the rest didn’t seem to get the memo. They ended up with 160 runs on the board but the bowlers had quite the task on their hands which, naturally, they struggled to carry out. Despite having taken five important wickets, the damage was done and Leicestershire made it over the line by five wickets.

Lancashire chance of winning - 63%

Nottinghamshire chance of winning - 37%

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Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

For five matches running, Lancashire’s opening partnerships have been low-grade and both Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon were to blame. In the previous match against Worcestershire, skipper Keaton Jennings put himself at the front, having replaced Josh Bohannon to constitute the opening wicket. This, however, did not make a significant difference since Luke Wells also underperformed. The team’s opening partnerships of 2, 6, 5, 9 and 18 runs in the last five games are far from desirable and puts the team at a disadvantage against their immediate rivals in the standings. Considering the importance of the first wicket, Lancashire have not met any expectations whatsoever and their substandard opening totals are only setting them back.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Nottinghamshire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.73 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Toss Prediction

Four matches have been played to completion at Old Trafford and the record is split between the teams batting first and fielding first with a scoreline of 2-2. Interestingly, the commonality in all matches is that the home team, Lancashire, emerged victorious on all occasions. Regardless, chasing has been the preferred strategy until now and the toss winner will want to avail the advantage in the next match.

Weather Report

Rain is not likely to spoil the match at Manchester with a mere 10% possibility but cloudy skies are anticipated with a maximum temperature of 23 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper George Lavelle Batter Tom Bruce Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have had a challenging time but their form has not taken a blow in spite of the hurdles they have had to face.

Nottinghamshire Player List

Joe Clarke (c), Haseeb Hameed, Alex Hales, Ben Slater, Benjamin Martindale, Dane Schadendorf, Freddie McCann, Jack Haynes, Sam King, Will Young, Calvin Harrison, Fateh Singh, Liam Patterson-White, Lyndon James, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Mullaney, Ben Duckett, Tom Moores, Benjamin Lister, Brett Hutton, Dane Paterson, Dillon Pennington, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Hayes, Josh Tongue, Luke Fletcher, Matthew Carter, Olly Stone, Toby Pettman, Tom Loten.

Predicted Playing XI

Benjamin Martindale All-rounder Joe Clarke (C) Batter Jack Haynes Batter Matthew Montgomery All-rounder Tom Moores Wicket-keeper Liam Patterson-White All-rounder Lyndon James All-rounder Ben Slater Batter Calvin Harrison Bowler Olly Stone Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler

Nottinghamshire Team Form

Nottinghamshire are hapless at this point and their batters, especially, are severely off the mark.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire are now three wins behind Nottinghamshire’s lead with their 13th head-to-head victory earlier this season. The latter continue to stay ahead with 16 wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

Lancashire - 13

Nottinghamshire - 16

Tie - 1

Abandoned - 3

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Betting Odds

Nottinghamshire to have a better opening partnership than Nottinghamshire

Lancashire have endured several disruptions in their campaign and with such irregularities, they are bound to have difficulty bedding in and maintaining a steady opening partnership. Luke Wells and Keaton Jennings are at the heart of the action but their opening stands of 2, 6 and 5 runs in the last three completed matches does not compel any expectation or confidence that a reprisal is imminent. For Nottinghamshire, Benjamin Martindale had a tough time finding performance but the previous outing against Leicestershire was a massive relief as he and Joe Clarke added 68 runs to the first wicket. The two games prior to that were plagued with misfortune as they departed for six and nine runs but the equation has changed and Nottinghamshire are favored.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.60 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.5 Bet Now! Nottinghamshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.713 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings’ 41 against Worcestershire in their last completed match was just short of his second half-century of the season and the skipper was the second highest run scorer for the team. Overall, he has a healthy lead over the others with 215 runs in seven innings and an average of 30.71. He is the top pick for the next match.

Joe Clarke to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Batter

Joe Clarke has a dominant lead over his teammates with 304 runs in 11 innings coupled with an average of 27.63. He did a good job maintaining his partnership with fellow opener Benjamin Martindale in the last game against Leicestershire, where he single handedly added 39 runs to the first wicket. He was the second highest scorer but is anticipated to outdo himself in the upcoming match.

Lancashire vs Nottinghamshire Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

In the last game against Worcestershire, Chris Green was tied as Lancashire’s top bowler with two wickets in four innings and an economy rate of 8.25. He also leads their bowling attack with 13 wickets and has managed to maintain a stellar average of 17.00 after nine innings. After two back-to-back abandoned fixtures, he is expected to return in brilliant shape.

Olly Stone to be Nottinghamshire’s Best Bowler

Olly Stone has built quite the gap at the top with 14 wickets in 11 innings so far, and he reiterated why he is their best in the previous encounter against Leicestershire where his four-over spell yielded two wickets and an exceptional economy rate of 5.50. He continues to be the leading choice against Lancashire.