Lancashire vs Surrey Match Prediction LAN 53 % Chance of Winning SUR 47 % Bet Now! The much-anticipated clash between Lancashire and Surrey will take place on July 7 at Old Trafford, Manchester. This match marks their first encounter since 2005 as the Vitality Blast enters the quarter-finals stage of the tournament. Both teams will exert their utmost efforts to outshine each other and secure a spot in the semi-finals. The match is scheduled to commence at 11:00 PM IST.

Facts

Surrey has the highest total this season against Sussex (258/6).

Will Jacks and Laurie Evans of Surrey have the highest partnership this season with 177 runs.

Lancashire vs Surrey Chances of Winning

In their respective groups, both Lancashire and Surrey have secured eight wins each. Lancashire currently holds the second position in the North Group table, with a record of eight wins and five losses. Their most recent triumph was against Northamptonshire, where Lancashire chose to field first and restricted their opponents to a total of 138/7. They successfully chased down the target in 16.4 overs, winning the match by six wickets with 20 balls remaining.

Meanwhile, Surrey finds themselves in the third spot on the South Group table, with eight wins and six losses. Unfortunately, their last match against Essex ended in a disappointing three-wicket loss, despite Surrey posting a competitive score of 195/6. Surrey has been experiencing a streak of three defeats, indicating a less favourable trajectory and lower chances of winning the upcoming fixture. Out of their past five matches, they have managed only one victory, which came against Hampshire.

Considering the recent performances, Lancashire seems to be on a more favourable path with three victories in their last five matches, suffering only one loss, and one match ending in abandonment. They hold the momentum to overcome Surrey in the quarter-finals.

Lancashire chance of winning - 53%

Surrey chance of winning - 47%

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Lancashire vs Surrey Betting Tips

Daryl Mitchell has emerged as the leading run-scorer for Lancashire, impressively accumulating 409 runs in 13 matches. He holds a significant lead over his teammates, with Jos Buttler being the closest behind him with 292 runs. Lancashire boasts a formidable batting lineup, as evidenced by the achievements of players like Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, and Luke Wells, all of whom have surpassed the 200-run mark this season.

Surrey's opening batsmen, Will Jacks and Laurie Evans, currently serve as their greatest strengths, amassing 541 and 493 runs respectively. They have consistently provided strong foundations for the team with their partnerships. Additionally, Sam Curran has also made significant contributions with the bat, accumulating 374 runs in 14 matches.

Lancashire vs Surrey Toss Prediction

The upcoming match will take place at Old Trafford in Manchester. The pitch at this venue is well-balanced, providing equal opportunities for both batsmen and bowlers. In the current season, six matches have been played here, with three victories for the team batting first, two for the team batting second, and one match that was abandoned. Notably, Lancashire, the home team, has won all five completed matches at this venue this season, giving them a significant advantage heading into the next fixture. Considering the previous match between Lancashire and Northamptonshire at this ground resulted in a win for Lancashire after they won the toss and chose to field first, it is likely that the team winning the toss in the upcoming match will make a similar decision.

Weather Report

Based on the weather forecast, the outlook for the day of the cricket match is expected to be partly cloudy with only a minimal 10% chance of rainfall. This weather condition is highly favourable and conducive for a day of cricket, with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Phil Salt Batter Jos Buttler Wicket-keeper Steven Croft Batter Liam Livingstone (C) All-rounder Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Dane Vilas Batter Luke Wells Bowler Rob Jones Bowler Tom Hartley Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Tom Bailey Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire is currently in excellent form and seems to have the momentum in their favour. Following a four-match losing streak, they turned things around and secured three consecutive victories. Building on this success, they added two more wins to their record, putting them in a favourable position.

Surrey Player List

Ben Geddes, Cameron Steel, Dominic Sibley, Jason Roy, Josh Blake, Laurie Evans, Nico Reifer, Ollie Pope, Rory Burns, Ryan Patel, Will Jacks, Jordan Clark, Sam Curran (c), Sunil Narine, Thomas Lawes, Ben Foakes (Wk), Jamie Smith (Wk), Amar Virdi, Chris Jordan, Daniel Moriarty, Daniel Worrall, Gus Atkinson, James Taylor, Jamie Overton, Kemar Roach, Matt Dunn, Nathan Barnwell, Nicholas Kimber, Reece Topley, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Yousef Majid

Predicted Playing XI

Will Jacks Batter Laurie Evans Batter Jason Roy Batter Sam Curran All-rounder Sunil Narine All-rounder Jamie Overton Batter Tom Curran Batter Chris Jordan (C) Bowler Jamie Smith Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Gus Atkinson Bowler

Surrey Team Form

Surrey faces a significant challenge ahead as they have suffered three consecutive defeats. Prior to this losing streak, they had secured a victory against Hampshire and showcased their potential by winning four matches in a row during the middle of the tournament. However, they will need to regroup and find a way to regain their winning form in order to overcome their current struggles.

Lancashire vs Surrey Head-to-Head

Lancashire and Surrey have crossed paths only twice in the history of the Blast tournament. In 2004, Surrey emerged victorious by a narrow margin of one run, while in 2005, Lancashire secured a 22-run win. Due to the limited number of matches played between these teams, it is challenging to determine which side holds the advantage against the other.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 2

Lancashire - 1

Surrey - 1

Lancashire vs Surrey Betting Odds

Surrey to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Surrey's opening partnerships this season have been remarkable, ranking among the finest in the tournament. The duo of Will Jacks and Laurie Evans has consistently delivered exceptional performances, setting a strong foundation for the team. In their previous three matches, they have formed partnerships of 32, 53, and an outstanding 177 runs, particularly noteworthy against Middlesex. Both openers have emerged as the top run-scorers for Surrey this season. Will Jacks has amassed an impressive total of 541 runs in 14 matches, while Laurie Evans has accumulated 493 runs in the same number of matches.

Lancashire vs Surrey Best Batters

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Jos Buttler has participated in nine matches during the tournament and has showcased his batting prowess by accumulating 292 runs. Despite a slightly underwhelming performance against Northamptonshire in their recent match, where he scored 11 runs from 11 deliveries, Buttler has been in good form lately. Notably, he displayed an impressive innings against Derbyshire, smashing 83 runs off just 39 deliveries, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 212.82. Based on his recent form and explosive batting ability, Buttler can be anticipated to once again emerge as the top scorer for his team.

Will Jacks to be Surrey’s Best Batter

Will Jacks has been in outstanding form throughout the season, amassing an impressive total of 541 runs in 14 matches. While he had a slightly underwhelming performance in his previous match, scoring 23 runs off 13 deliveries, Jacks showcased his sensational batting skills in the match against Middlesex, where he hammered 96 runs off just 45 deliveries. With such consistent and exceptional performances, Jacks can be anticipated to be the top scorer for Surrey.

Lancashire vs Surrey Best Bowlers

Luke Wood to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Luke Wood has established himself as Lancashire's leading wicket-taker in the tournament, impressively securing 17 wickets to his name. In their recent encounter against Northamptonshire, Wood demonstrated his bowling prowess by taking three wickets while conceding only 17 runs in his four-over spell, resulting in an exceptional economy rate of 4.25. Given his current form and consistent performances, Wood can be expected to emerge as their top bowler once again.

Chris Jordan to be Surrey’s Best Bowler

The team's skipper has been highly effective with the ball, securing 12 wickets in 11 matches this season. In their recent encounter against Essex, Jordan stood out as the most economical bowler, taking a wicket while conceding only 23 runs in his four-over spell, resulting in an impressive economy rate of 5.75. Based on his consistent performances and crucial contributions, Jordan can be relied upon as their key bowler once again in the upcoming match.