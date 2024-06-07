Lancashire vs Warwickshire Match Prediction LAN 39 % Chance of Winning WAR 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Warwickshire are going to square off in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. The sides will be hosted at Old Trafford, Manchester, with their match starting at 11:00 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Chances of Winning

Lancashire bounced back from their defeat against Worcestershire with a landslide victory over Derbyshire in their previous encounter. Lancashire batted first and with impactful contributions from several players, the likes of Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, Matthew Hurst and Chris Green who scored 39, 35, 27 and 22 runs, respectively, they were able to score 179 runs. During Derbyshire’s chase, Lancashire’s bowlers put pressure early in the innings to diminish the former’s chances and it worked wonders since they were ultimately bowled out for 122. This led to a 57-run victory for Lancashire.

Warwickshire enter this fixture on the back of two successive victories and they made it look like light work against Nottinghamshire. Having been encumbered by batting first, Warwickshire managed to rack in a paltry score of 149, largely thanks to opener Rob Yates who stayed for a majority of the innings and single handedly added 68 runs to the total. The rest played forgettable roles and the victory was Nottinghamshire’s for the taking. However, the latter fumbled terribly during the chase and managed to get themselves dismissed for 127 which handed Warwickshire a 22-run victory.

Lancashire chance of winning - 39%

Warwickshire chance of winning - 61%

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Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Josh Bohannon held Lancashire’s opening wicket back in the first two games of the season where he was able to score just two runs across two matches. This was a major blow for the team and Luke Wells was left to pick up the slack. Together, they collaborated for 15 and 0 runs for the first two fixtures but at the third time of asking, it was Luke Wells who did a switcheroo and managed just five runs before being dispatched. Although they added 45 runs to the first wicket against Derbyshire, their ability to stay consistent is seriously under suspicion which does not make a particularly encouraging case for them.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 20.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Warwickshire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Warwickshire 1.80 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Toss Prediction

Old Trafford has seen a mixture of results this season with the teams batting first and second sharing an equal record of one victory. Nevertheless, fielding first is the more beneficial strategy since the toss winners of both matches opted to do so. Moreover, four out of six completed games at the venue last season were won by the chasing side. The average first innings total was 167 which is quite an attainable target, making chasing a lucrative option for the toss winning side.

Weather Report

A minimal 20% chance of precipitation is not likely to pose much of a threat to the match while the temperature hovers around 16 degrees Celsius. Cloudy skies are also anticipated on match day.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Tom Bruce Batter Luke Wood Bowler Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Tom Aspinwall Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Mitchell Stanley Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s form has been a tad rocky since they won a match, lost one and then came out on top in their previous game. They enjoy the top spot of the table for now but their inconsistency could be their folly.

Warwickshire Player List

Alex Davies (c), Amir Khan, Hamza Shaikh, Jacob Bethell, Robert Yates, Sam Hain, Aamer Jamal, Chris Woakes, Dan Mousley, Ed Barnard, George Garton, Michael Booth, Moeen Ali, Will Rhodes, Chris Benjamin, Michael Burgess, Che Simmons, Chris Rushworth, Craig Miles, Danny Briggs, Hasan Ali, Jake Lintott, Liam Norwell, Michael Rae, Oliver Hannon-Dalby, Richard Gleeson.

Predicted Playing XI

Rob Yates All-rounder Alex Davies (C) Wicket-keeper Chris Benjamin Batter Sam Hain Batter Dan Mousley Batter Jacob Bethell Batter George Garton All-rounder Danny Briggs Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Jake Lintott Bowler Richard Gleeson Bowler

Warwickshire Team Form

Warwickshire made a brilliant recovery in the previous game and adapted incredibly well in the face of adversity. The fact that they were able to defend such a subpar total is commendable and shows that they are tenacious.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Head-to-Head

Lancashire have outperformed Warwickshire by a hair in their tally until now with nine victories while the latter have eight wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 21

Lancashire - 9

Warwickshire - 8

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Betting Odds

Warwickshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

It is pretty clear that skipper Alex Davies is yet to find his form in the tournament despite an impressive run in the County. In the two matches that Warwickshire has played, he is the weak link in the opening order since Rob Yates has had to shoulder much of the burden. The pair scored 12 and 40 runs together in the last two games with Davies being the first to depart on both occasions. Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells have opened the innings for Lancashire and their stand of 45 runs in the last match fails to incite any confidence in them considering their totals of 0 and 15 runs prior to that, largely due to the former’s struggle for form. Warwickshire’s first wicket partnership is anticipated to outperform that of Lancashire in their next outing.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.27 Bet Now! Warwickshire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.65 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Batters

Luke Wells to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Luke Wells did not have a particularly memorable outing against Derbyshire in the last match considering he faced an early dismissal after scoring a mere five runs. However, he continues to be their top run-getter with 88 runs in three innings and an average of 44.00. He has some ground to make up but he will be expected to bring a better approach to the next match.

Rob Yates to be Warwickshire’s Best Batter

Rob Yates has been quite a prolific run scorer for Warwickshire, having accumulated 97 runs in two innings. He was brilliant in the last game since he racked in 68 runs to mark his first half-century of the season. He also holds an average of 48.50 and will be expected to lead the charge once more.

Lancashire vs Warwickshire Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler

Chris Green leads the bowling attack for Lancashire at the moment with six wickets in three innings. His spell against Derbyshire was particularly impressive since he was able to dismiss four batters in the span of 3.4 overs. Moreover, he was highly economical as he allowed just 12 runs and achieved an economy rate of 3.27. He is anticipated to come out on top in the next game.

Dan Mousley to be Warwickshire’s Best Bowler

Dan Mousley is currently tied as the second highest wicket-taker for the team with four wickets in two innings. His spell against Nottinghamshire was remarkable as he managed to capture three wickets in 3.2 overs with an economy rate of 6.60. With a brilliant bowling average of 10.00, he is the top pick for the match against Lancashire.