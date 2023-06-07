Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LAN 61 % Chance of Winning WOR 39 % Bet Now! Lancashire take on high flying Worcestershire in the 56th game of the 2023 T20 Blast which is scheduled to be played at the Stanley Park Stadium, Blackpool. A win for Worcestershire against last year’s runner-up would have a ripple effect for both teams. This much anticipated clash is scheduled to kick start on June 7 at 09:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning

Both teams have been the story of the tournament thus far. Worcestershire who had a tournament to forget last year have surprised us all and are currently top of the table in the North group. On the other hand, Lancashire who had a promising start to the season with three wins in a row have crumbled in each of the last four games and linger outside the top four on the table. As per our calculations, regardless of their current form, Lancashire are slight favourites heading into this game.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 61%

Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 39%

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Lancashire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Worcestershire would struggle to get a good opening partnership in the game. In five games so far, Worcestershire have had an opening stand of 13, 7, 4, 98 and and 2. Only twice have Worcestershire managed to get an opening stand in double figures. Considering their 98 run stand as an exception, they have only averaged 6.5 runs in four games making this a great tip to act upon. We also believe Michael Bracewell to score low in this game. Bracewell has struggled to get going this season, his figures so far this season are 6, 3, 4, 55 and 1 averaging 13.8 so far. It did feel that his half century against Nottinghamshire might turn things around but his performance in the last game against Northamptonshire makes this a very lucrative tip to bet upon.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction

Stanley Park stadium hasn’t been much used in this tournament. Last time this stadium hosted the event was in 2022 between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire which Lancashire won by six wickets. Considering there hasn't been much cricket played at the venue we believe teams would want to get used to the conditions hence might opt to ball first.

Weather Report

We are expecting to have clear weather in Blackpool on June 7 and any chances of rain or any interruption is minimal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and the minimum might go as low as 8C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Steven Croft Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder George Bell Batter Colin de Grandhomme All-rounder Rob Jones All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a solid start to the tournament with three wins in three games but since then they have been in a free fall as they have registered four losses in as many games and are outside the top four on the table.

Worcestershire News & Player List

Worcestershire Player List

Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Batter Michael Bracewell Batter MItchell Santner All-rounder Brett D’Oliveira Batter Jack Haynes Batter Kashif Ali All-rounder Adam Hose Batter Ed Pollock All-rounder Adam Finch Bowler Dillion Pennington Bowler Patrick Brown Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have been impressive so far this tournament. After four wins in the first four games, Worcestershire headed to the summit in the North Group but in the last outing they suffered a setback against Northamptonshire as they lost the game by six wickets.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head to Head

Lancashire have edged Worcestershire historically in the tournament, both teams have played 21 games with Lancashire winning 12 games so far. But the last time these two teams met in the 2022 T20 Blast, Worcestershire registered a comprehensive victory.

T20 played - 21

Lancashire win(s) - 12

Worcestershire win(s) - 5

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to score more than Lancashire in the powerplay

Worcestershire has been terrific in the powerplay overs this season. Apart from the season opener against Northamptonshire, in each of the last four games Worcestershire have outscored their opponent in the powerplay. They have managed to average 62.6 in powerplay this season and conceded an average of 57 runs in the first six overs in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact Lancashire have conceded more runs in the powerplay in the last four games. Lancashire are averaging 58.85 in the powerplay this season which is less than Worcestershire. Hence we reckon you should put your money on Worcestershire as this is a great opportunity to make some quick buck.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batters

Daryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top batter

We would side with Daryl Mitchell in this game. Even with all the struggles for Lancashire this season, Mitchell has been the standout performer for them so far this term. His scores of 31, 25*, 85*, 18, 21, 31, 31 in this campaign makes him our top pick for this game.

Jack Haynes to be Worcestershire’s top batter

Even though Adam Hose has been the top scorer for Worcestershire we would side with Jack Haynes for this game. Haynes has been the most consistent batsman for Worcestershire this season, scoring double figures in every game thus far, His scores in this tournament are 27, 32, 17, 42 and 26 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers

Liam Livingstone to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Liam Livingston has started to hit the form in the last two games which could be crucial for Lancashire’s recovery from recent slump. Livingston’s figures of 2/30 and 2/24 in the last couple of games makes him our top pick for the game

Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler

Brett D’ Oliveira(11) and Patrick Brown(12) have been sensational this season. Last year when both sides met Oliveira ended up with 4/20 and was outstanding in the game. We believe Oliveira to have a similar performance when they play Lancashire making him our top pick for the game.