Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
LAN
61%
Chance of Winning
WOR
39%
T20
Stanley Park
Facts
- Lancashire head into this game on the back for four defeats in last four games.
- Patrick Brown and Brett D’Oliveira are ranked second and third in the overall highest wicket taker list of the tournament.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chance of Winning
Both teams have been the story of the tournament thus far. Worcestershire who had a tournament to forget last year have surprised us all and are currently top of the table in the North group. On the other hand, Lancashire who had a promising start to the season with three wins in a row have crumbled in each of the last four games and linger outside the top four on the table. As per our calculations, regardless of their current form, Lancashire are slight favourites heading into this game.
- Lancashire’s chances of winning - 61%
- Worcestershire’s chances of winning - 39%
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
Worcestershire would struggle to get a good opening partnership in the game. In five games so far, Worcestershire have had an opening stand of 13, 7, 4, 98 and and 2. Only twice have Worcestershire managed to get an opening stand in double figures. Considering their 98 run stand as an exception, they have only averaged 6.5 runs in four games making this a great tip to act upon. We also believe Michael Bracewell to score low in this game. Bracewell has struggled to get going this season, his figures so far this season are 6, 3, 4, 55 and 1 averaging 13.8 so far. It did feel that his half century against Nottinghamshire might turn things around but his performance in the last game against Northamptonshire makes this a very lucrative tip to bet upon.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Toss Prediction
Stanley Park stadium hasn’t been much used in this tournament. Last time this stadium hosted the event was in 2022 between Lancashire and Nottinghamshire which Lancashire won by six wickets. Considering there hasn't been much cricket played at the venue we believe teams would want to get used to the conditions hence might opt to ball first.
Weather Report
We are expecting to have clear weather in Blackpool on June 7 and any chances of rain or any interruption is minimal. The maximum temperature is expected to be 22C and the minimum might go as low as 8C.
Lancashire News & Player List
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings, Tom Aspinwall, Tom Bailey, George Balderson, George Bell, Jack Blatherwick, Josh Bohannon, Josh Boyden, Jos Buttler, Steven Croft, Colin de Grandhomme (New Zealand), Richard Gleeson, Tom Hartley, Matthew Hurst, Rob Jones, Danny Lamb, George Lavelle, Liam Livingstone(C), Saqib Mahmood, Daryl Mitchell (New Zealand), Jack Morley, Matt Parkinson, Phil Salt, Harry Singh, Dane Vilas (South Africa), Luke Wells, Will Williams, Luke Wood
Predicted Playing XI
|
Jos Buttler
|
Batter
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Steven Croft
|
Batter
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Daryl Mitchell
|
Batter
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Tom Hartley
|
Batter
|
Phillip Salt
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Wicket-keeper
|
Liam Livingstone
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All-rounder
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George Bell
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Batter
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Colin de Grandhomme
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All-rounder
|
Rob Jones
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All-rounder
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Jack Blatherwick
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Bowler
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Luke Wood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire had a solid start to the tournament with three wins in three games but since then they have been in a free fall as they have registered four losses in as many games and are outside the top four on the table.
Worcestershire News & Player List
Worcestershire Player List
Adam Hose, Azhar Ali, Ed Pollock, Jack Haynes, Jake Libby, Kashif Ali, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Taylor Cornall, Brett D'Oliveira (c), Joe Leach, Matthew Waite, Michael Bracewell, Mitchell Santner, Ben Cox (Wk), Gareth Roderick (Wk), Henry Cullen (Wk), Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Charlie Morris, Dillon Pennington, Josh Baker, Josh Tongue, Mitchell Stanley, Pat Brown, Usama Mir
Predicted Playing XI
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Ben Cox
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Wicket-keeper Batter
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Michael Bracewell
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Batter
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MItchell Santner
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All-rounder
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Brett D’Oliveira
|
Batter
|
Jack Haynes
|
Batter
|
Kashif Ali
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Ed Pollock
|
All-rounder
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
|
Dillion Pennington
|
Bowler
|
Patrick Brown
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have been impressive so far this tournament. After four wins in the first four games, Worcestershire headed to the summit in the North Group but in the last outing they suffered a setback against Northamptonshire as they lost the game by six wickets.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head to Head
Lancashire have edged Worcestershire historically in the tournament, both teams have played 21 games with Lancashire winning 12 games so far. But the last time these two teams met in the 2022 T20 Blast, Worcestershire registered a comprehensive victory.
T20 played - 21
Lancashire win(s) - 12
Worcestershire win(s) - 5
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to score more than Lancashire in the powerplay
Worcestershire has been terrific in the powerplay overs this season. Apart from the season opener against Northamptonshire, in each of the last four games Worcestershire have outscored their opponent in the powerplay. They have managed to average 62.6 in powerplay this season and conceded an average of 57 runs in the first six overs in those games. What makes this tip even more lucrative is the fact Lancashire have conceded more runs in the powerplay in the last four games. Lancashire are averaging 58.85 in the powerplay this season which is less than Worcestershire. Hence we reckon you should put your money on Worcestershire as this is a great opportunity to make some quick buck.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Team Batters
Daryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top batter
We would side with Daryl Mitchell in this game. Even with all the struggles for Lancashire this season, Mitchell has been the standout performer for them so far this term. His scores of 31, 25*, 85*, 18, 21, 31, 31 in this campaign makes him our top pick for this game.
Jack Haynes to be Worcestershire’s top batter
Even though Adam Hose has been the top scorer for Worcestershire we would side with Jack Haynes for this game. Haynes has been the most consistent batsman for Worcestershire this season, scoring double figures in every game thus far, His scores in this tournament are 27, 32, 17, 42 and 26 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Top Team Bowlers
Liam Livingstone to be Lancashire’s top bowler
Liam Livingston has started to hit the form in the last two games which could be crucial for Lancashire’s recovery from recent slump. Livingston’s figures of 2/30 and 2/24 in the last couple of games makes him our top pick for the game
Brett D’Oliveira to be Worcestershire’s top bowler
Brett D’ Oliveira(11) and Patrick Brown(12) have been sensational this season. Last year when both sides met Oliveira ended up with 4/20 and was outstanding in the game. We believe Oliveira to have a similar performance when they play Lancashire making him our top pick for the game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win: Lancashire
Worcestershire with four wins in first five games has been the surprise package of the tournament so far. After a diabolical campaign in the 2022 T20 Blast, none of us saw this coming. On an analytical standpoint, Worcestershire has been the best team in the North Group and their current position is unexpected but solely based on merit thus far. Worcestershire were on the brink of five wins in as many games for the first time in their history but their unbeaten start to the 2023 T20 Blast was brought to an end by Northamptonshire who triumphed by six wickets.
Lancashire find themself in a mess heading into this game as they lost each of the last four games against the teams who are competing for the knockout spots and are above them in the league table. In their last game, Lancashire suffered a major setback as Nottinghamshire toppled them and moved to third place after comprehensive victory against Lancashire. Last year’s finalists were bowled out for 145 and eventually lost the game by five wickets as Nottinghamshire chased down an underwhelming target with seven balls to spare. In the last game between the two sides, Worcestershire who were the underdogs in the game registered a comprehensive victory at New Road Stadium as they won the game by 29 runs. Regardless of Lancashire’s current form, bookmakers have sided with them giving them odds as low as 1.65. On the other hand, Worcestershire are expected to fall short in the game as oddsmakers believe Lancashire stars who have underperformed would get their act together and would get their first win in five games. Worcestershire has been given odds as high as 2.16. We believe this would be a close game and could go down to the wire. In terms of outcome, we would side with the bookmakers as we believe Lancashire would just have enough in the tank to walk away with victory.
- Lancashire to win @ 1.65 (Parimatch)
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.16 (Parimatch)