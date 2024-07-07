Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction LAN 61 % Chance of Winning WOR 39 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.63 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.55 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.471 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire and Worcestershire will square off for a second time this season on July 7, 2024, in the Vitality Blast. The game is going to be held at Old Trafford, Manchester, at 7:00 P.M IST.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning

Lancashire’s last outing against Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball bowled thanks to a complete washout. However, they found themselves on the losing side against Yorkshire prior to that. Yorkshire scored 173 runs in the first innings which Lancashire had difficulty in chasing down. Skipper Keaton Jennings was the only impactful player from the team with his score of 46 runs but upon reaching 166 runs, Lancashire were out of time and had to accept a seven-run defeat.

Worcestershire’s defeat at the hands of Durham last time around only worsened their campaign and destroyed their hopes of salvaging a respectable finish. They were tasked with chasing down 190 on foreign soil but Kashif Ali and Josh Cobb were the only ones who held their nerve with scores of 45 and 39, respectively. The others ended up as victims of Durham’s bowling attack and were sent packing before any impact could be made. Ultimately, Worcestershire had to settle for a 22-run defeat.

Lancashire chance of winning - 61%

Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%

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Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips

Lancashire to score low before first dismissal

Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have the aptitude to take Lancashire’s opening wicket to new heights but their performances off late do not give off any indication whatsoever that they are on the path to success. In the last five matches, the pair have posted paltry totals of 6, 5, 9, 18 and 18 runs. It has not offered any help to the team and a quick reversal in form is not expected of them immediately.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction

Although the toss winners in all three games at Old Trafford opted to field first this year, the teams batting first have been more advantageous with two wins out of three matches. Despite one victory for the chasing side, the toss winning skipper would likely want to bat first at this surface given the tremendous success earlier in the tournament.

Weather Report

Manchester is forecasted for an 80% chance of precipitation on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce Batter Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler George Balderson All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire had a bad day in office in the last match but they will be back on their feet in no time. They are a strong contender for the top spot.

Worcestershire Player List

Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.

Predicted Playing XI

Brett D'Oliveira (C) All-rounder Kashif Ali Batter Josh Cobb Batter Adam Hose Batter Ethan Brookes All-rounder Gareth Roderick Wicket-keeper Ed Pollock Batter Matthew Waite Bowler Tom Taylor Bowler Hayden Walsh Bowler Adam Finch Bowler

Worcestershire Team Form

Worcestershire have suffered blow after blow and nothing can be done at this point to salvage their campaign.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head

Lancashire retain their advantageous position in their head-to-head tally against Worcestershire with 13 wins despite having lost to the latter earlier this season. Worcestershire have seven wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

Lancashire - 13

Worcestershire - 7

Abandoned - 4

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds

Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Lancashire’s openers are stuck in a rut as they posted single digit partnerships for three games on the bounce. Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have cemented their position as opening batters for the team but their yield has been underwhelming with totals of 6, 5 and 9 runs in the previous three matches. Worcestershire’s have not got it down pat either but they are a smidge better than Lancashire in this area. Additionally, their opening batters have been rotational and they seem to be in search of the right duo. Until then, they have showcased partnerships of 19, 10 and 20 runs in the last three games. They have a leg up going into the next match.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.63 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.55 Bet Now! Worcestershire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.697 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings is amongst the top run scorers of the team, having amassed 174 runs in six innings. Their previous completed match against Yorkshire saw the skipper put on a show as he scored 46 but was denied a half-century by the opposition’s bowlers. He is on for a redemption in the next match.

Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter

Kashif Ali has participated in two innings until now and his performance against Durham was incredibly helpful to the team even though he departed before securing his first half-century of the season. During the match, he scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 180.00. He has a total of 53 runs in two innings and remains the top choice for the next game.

Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowlers

Chris Green is currently Lancashire’s top bowler with 11 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 17.09. He was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last encounter against Yorkshire, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.25. He is the top pick for the upcoming match, too.

Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler

Tom Taylor was rather expensive during his spell against Durham where he allowed 44 runs in four overs and it resulted in an economy rate of 11.00. Nevertheless, he brought home a single wicket and continues to have a stronghold as the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire with 11 wickets in nine innings. He is the leading choice for the forthcoming fixture as well.