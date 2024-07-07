Lancashire vs Worcestershire Match Prediction
LAN
61%
Chance of Winning
WOR
39%
T20
Old Trafford
Facts:
- Lancashire lead their tally against Worcestershire by a scoreline of 13-7.
- Worcestershire beat Lancashire by five wickets earlier this season.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Chances of Winning
Lancashire’s last outing against Northamptonshire was abandoned without a ball bowled thanks to a complete washout. However, they found themselves on the losing side against Yorkshire prior to that. Yorkshire scored 173 runs in the first innings which Lancashire had difficulty in chasing down. Skipper Keaton Jennings was the only impactful player from the team with his score of 46 runs but upon reaching 166 runs, Lancashire were out of time and had to accept a seven-run defeat.
Worcestershire’s defeat at the hands of Durham last time around only worsened their campaign and destroyed their hopes of salvaging a respectable finish. They were tasked with chasing down 190 on foreign soil but Kashif Ali and Josh Cobb were the only ones who held their nerve with scores of 45 and 39, respectively. The others ended up as victims of Durham’s bowling attack and were sent packing before any impact could be made. Ultimately, Worcestershire had to settle for a 22-run defeat.
- Lancashire chance of winning - 61%
- Worcestershire chance of winning - 39%
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Tips
Lancashire to score low before first dismissal
Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have the aptitude to take Lancashire’s opening wicket to new heights but their performances off late do not give off any indication whatsoever that they are on the path to success. In the last five matches, the pair have posted paltry totals of 6, 5, 9, 18 and 18 runs. It has not offered any help to the team and a quick reversal in form is not expected of them immediately.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 18.5
Worcestershire Opening Partnership Over 19.5
Higher Opening Partnership: Worcestershire
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Toss Prediction
Although the toss winners in all three games at Old Trafford opted to field first this year, the teams batting first have been more advantageous with two wins out of three matches. Despite one victory for the chasing side, the toss winning skipper would likely want to bat first at this surface given the tremendous success earlier in the tournament.
Weather Report
Manchester is forecasted for an 80% chance of precipitation on the day of the match with the temperature reaching 17 degrees Celsius.
Lancashire Player List
Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Josh Bohannon
|
Batter
|
Luke Wells
|
All-rounder
|
Keaton Jennings (C)
|
Batter
|
Matthew Hurst
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Tom Bruce
|
Batter
|
Steven Croft
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Green
|
Bowler
|
George Balderson
|
All-rounder
|
Jack Blatherwick
|
Bowler
|
Luke Wood
|
Bowler
|
Saqib Mahmood
|
Bowler
Lancashire Team Form
Lancashire had a bad day in office in the last match but they will be back on their feet in no time. They are a strong contender for the top spot.
Worcestershire Player List
Brett D'Oliveira (c), Adam Hose, Ed Pollock, Jake Libby, Olly Cox, Rehaan Edavalath, Rob Jones, Ethan Brookes, Jason Holder, Josh Cobb, Kashif Ali, Matthew Waite, Tom Taylor, Gareth Roderick, Henry Cullen, Adam Finch, Ben Gibbon, Harry Darley, Hayden Walsh, Joe Leach, Josh Baker, Nathan Smith, Usama Mir, Yadvinder Singh, Shoaib Bashir.
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brett D'Oliveira (C)
|
All-rounder
|
Kashif Ali
|
Batter
|
Josh Cobb
|
Batter
|
Adam Hose
|
Batter
|
Ethan Brookes
|
All-rounder
|
Gareth Roderick
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Ed Pollock
|
Batter
|
Matthew Waite
|
Bowler
|
Tom Taylor
|
Bowler
|
Hayden Walsh
|
Bowler
|
Adam Finch
|
Bowler
Worcestershire Team Form
Worcestershire have suffered blow after blow and nothing can be done at this point to salvage their campaign.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Head-to-Head
Lancashire retain their advantageous position in their head-to-head tally against Worcestershire with 13 wins despite having lost to the latter earlier this season. Worcestershire have seven wins.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 24
Lancashire - 13
Worcestershire - 7
Abandoned - 4
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Betting Odds
Worcestershire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire
Lancashire’s openers are stuck in a rut as they posted single digit partnerships for three games on the bounce. Luke Wells and Josh Bohannon have cemented their position as opening batters for the team but their yield has been underwhelming with totals of 6, 5 and 9 runs in the previous three matches. Worcestershire’s have not got it down pat either but they are a smidge better than Lancashire in this area. Additionally, their opening batters have been rotational and they seem to be in search of the right duo. Until then, they have showcased partnerships of 19, 10 and 20 runs in the last three games. They have a leg up going into the next match.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire
T20
Old Trafford, null
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Batters
Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter
Keaton Jennings is amongst the top run scorers of the team, having amassed 174 runs in six innings. Their previous completed match against Yorkshire saw the skipper put on a show as he scored 46 but was denied a half-century by the opposition’s bowlers. He is on for a redemption in the next match.
Kashif Ali to be Worcestershire’s Best Batter
Kashif Ali has participated in two innings until now and his performance against Durham was incredibly helpful to the team even though he departed before securing his first half-century of the season. During the match, he scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 180.00. He has a total of 53 runs in two innings and remains the top choice for the next game.
Lancashire vs Worcestershire Best Bowlers
Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowlers
Chris Green is currently Lancashire’s top bowler with 11 wickets in eight innings and a stellar average of 17.09. He was the second highest wicket-taker for the team in the last encounter against Yorkshire, having taken two wickets in four overs with an economy rate of 5.25. He is the top pick for the upcoming match, too.
Tom Taylor to be Worcestershire’s Best Bowler
Tom Taylor was rather expensive during his spell against Durham where he allowed 44 runs in four overs and it resulted in an economy rate of 11.00. Nevertheless, he brought home a single wicket and continues to have a stronghold as the top wicket-taker for Worcestershire with 11 wickets in nine innings. He is the leading choice for the forthcoming fixture as well.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Lancashire
- Lancashire to win @ 1.63 (Parimatch)
- Worcestershire to win @ 2.28 (Parimatch)
Parimatch