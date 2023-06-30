Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LAN 62 % Chance of Winning YOR 38 % Bet Now! Lancashire square off against their historic rivals Yorkshire in the battle of the roses, a win for either side could have a significant barring in regards to qualifications for knockouts. This much anticipated clash would be played at Old Trafford, Manchester and is scheduled to kick start on June 30 at 11:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Both teams are separated by a single point on the points table with Lancashire occupying the second place in the North group and Yorkshire lie fifth on the table, a point behind Lancashire, Worcestershire and Nottinghamshire. As per our estimation, Lancashire are strong favourites heading into this game due to their impeccable record at home where they have won all four games thus far. With qualification at stake, we believe this would be a great game for the neutrals but eventually the home side would prevail at the end.

Lancashire’s chances of winning - 62%

Yorkshire’s chances of winning - 38%

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Lancashire have dominated games at home in every department. Lancashire average 6.75 sixes this season but at home that average jumps up to 8.75. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact in all four games at Old Trafford, Lancashire have scored more sixes than their opponent. Yorkshire average 6.66 sixes a game this term which is slightly below the Lancashire mark in the tournament and much less than Lancashire’s average at home which makes this a no brainer. Looking at all the underlined stats, we believe Lancashire would score more sixes than Yorkshire in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Last three games at Old Trafford have been won by teams batting first, but weather could play a significant role and could tilt this game in favour of team chasing as there is a good chance that rain interrupts the proceedings. Hence even though the venue has favoured the team batting first, it wouldn’t be a surprise if either teams opt to bowl first in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

With 60% chances of rain during the game, we expect some disruption later in the evening especially during the second innings. The maximum temperature is expected to be 18C and the minimum might go as low as 14C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Keaton Jennings, Luke Wells, Rob Jones, Colin de Grandhomme, Danny Lamb, Daryl Mitchell, George Balderson, Liam Livingstone (c), Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, Dane Vilas (Wk), George Bell (Wk), George Lavelle (Wk), Jos Buttler (Wk), Matthew Hurst (Wk), Philip Salt (Wk), Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Joshua Boyden, Luke Wood, Matt Parkinson, Richard Gleeson, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams

Predicted Playing XI

Jos Buttler Batter Dane Vilas Batter Daryl Mitchell Batter Tom Hartley Batter Phillip Salt Wicket-keeper Liam Livingstone All-rounder Luke Wells Batter Tom Bailey All-rounder Rob Jones All-rounder Jack Blatherwick Bowler Luke Wood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire’s three game winning streak was snatched away by Worcestershire as they were comprehensively beaten by seven wickets. Lancashire bounced back with crucial two points against Derbyshire as they won the game by 27 runs and are currently second on the table with 14 points.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Finlay Bean, Harry Brook, James Wharton, Joe Root, Matthew Revis, Saud Shakeel, Shan Masood (c), Will Fraine, William Luxton, Yash Vagadia, Ben Mike, David Wiese, George Hill, Jordan Thompson, Harry Duke (Wk), Jonathan Tattersall (Wk), Jonny Bairstow (Wk), Shai Hope (Wk), Adil Rashid, Ben Coad, Benjamin Cliff, Dom Bess, Dominic Leech, Jack Shutt, Jafer Chohan, Matt Milnes, Matthew Fisher, Mickey Edwards, Neil Wagner

Predicted Playing XI

Jonathan Tattersall Wicket-keeper Batter Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood Batter Will Fraine Batter Matthew Revis All-rounder Jordan Thompson Batter Matthew Fisher All-rounder David Wiese Bowler Dominic Bess Bowler Jafer Chohan Bowler

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have had a season of ups and downs. After three back to back losses, Yorkshire went on a winning run of six games in a row. But as we entered the business end of the campaign, Yorkshire failed to show up and are winless in the last four games as they stand on a brink of elimination.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Historically Lancashire have edged Yorkshire in the battle of the roses, both teams have played 34 games with Lancashire winning 17 games thus far. In the reverse fixture, Yorkshire earned the bragging rights as they won the game by 15 runs.

T20 played - 34

Lancashire win(s) - 17

Yorkshire win(s) - 14

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Lancashire to score more than Yorkshire in the powerplay

Yorkshire’s underwhelming form has coincided with their failure to capitalise in the powerplay overs. In each of the last four games, Yorkshire has been outscored by their opponent averaging 40.75 in the first six overs and have conceded 54.25 in those games. Even though Lancashire’s record in powerplay overs hasn’t been that great in this tournament, at home they have managed to outscore their opponents in three of the four games this term. Lancashire averaged 56.25 in the first six overs at home this season which is much more than what Yorkshire have managed in the last four games and slightly over the average runs they have conceded in those games. We believe this is a great opportunity to encash on this very lucrative betting tip.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Team Batters

Jos Buttler to be Lancashire’s top batter

Jos Buttler has hit the ground running at exactly the right time for Lancashire. Buttler has been hands down the best batter for Lancashire as we approach the final group games, scoring three half centuries in the last five games. Buttler’s sensational 83 off 36 balls sealed the points in the last game which makes him our top pick for the game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’s top batter

Even though Dawid Malan has had underwhelming performances in the last three games, Malan has been sensational and was the centerpiece in Yorkshire’s six game winning run as he scored five half centuries in six games. Malan’s 83 off 50 balls in the reverse fixture makes him our top pick for the game

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Team Bowlers

Darryl Mitchell to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Daryl Mitchell has had a sensational season with Bat and Bowl. The top scorer for Lancashire has also bagged 11 wickets and is just three wickets behind Luke Wood who is the top wicket taker for Lancashire. Mitchell ended up as top bowler in the last outing against Derbyshire with 2/13 and was also the top bowler in the reverse fixture which makes this pick a no brainer.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’s top bowler

It would be hard to find a top pick based on all last three games as Yorkshire bowlers have underperformed in those defeats. Yorkshire would bank on Jordan Thompson to get them maximum points who had had a sensational campaign thus far. Thompson has bagged 20 wickets in this tournament and is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire which makes him our top pick for the game.