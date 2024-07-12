Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Prediction LAN 56 % Chance of Winning YOR 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.77 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.572 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Lancashire take on Yorkshire in the 2024 T20 Blast at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. The game is scheduled to be played on Jul 12 at 11:30 PM IST.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Chance of Winning

Lancashire had a sublime start to the campaign as they won five of the first six matches but have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have one win in the last five games and are currently second on the table. The last game against Derbyshire was called off due to bad weather conditions.

Much like their opponents, Yorkshire had a great start to the tournament as they won two of the first three games but in the second half of the campaign they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table. As per our calculations, Lancashire are favourites in the upcoming game.

Lancashire’ chances of winning - 56%

Yorkshire’ chances of winning - 44%

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Lancashire vs Yorkshire Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

One of the main reasons for Yorkshire’s struggles in the second half of the campaign has been their ineffectiveness in the first six overs especially in the last few games. In the last four games, Yorkshire has scored 43, 69, 26 and 44 which makes us believe Yorkshire would struggle to score well in the powerplay.

Donovan Ferreira has had a solid campaign thus far and has been one of the most consistent batsmen especially in the second half of the campaign. So far, Ferreira has scored 228 runs in eight innings with an average of 28.50 which makes us believe he would score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Yorkshire Opening Partnership Over 24.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.90 Bet on Parimatch

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has favoured the team bowling first. Last three of the five games at the venue have been won by the chasing team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 41% chances of disruptions we believe climate could play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 16C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 11C.

Lancashire News & Player List

Lancashire Player List

Luke Wells, Keaton Jennings (c), Matthew Hurst (wk), Tom Bruce, Steven Croft, George Lavelle, Chris Green, Tom Hartley, Thomas Aspinwall, Luke Wood, Saqib Mahmood, Josh Bohannon, George Balderson, Jack Blatherwick, Tom Bailey, Jack Morley, George Bell



Predicted Playing XI

Luke Wells Batter Keaton Jennings Batter Tom Bruce Batter George Lavelle All-rounder Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Steven Croft All-rounder Tom Hartley Bowler Chris Green All-rounder Thomas Aspinwall Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

After a great start to the season, Lancashire have won one game in last five and are currently second on the table.

Yorkshire News & Player List

Yorkshire Player List

Adam Lyth, Dawid Malan, Shan Masood (c), George Hill, James Wharton, Donovan Ferreira (wk), Jafer Chohan, Jordan Thompson, Dominic Bess, Benjamin Cliff, Daniel Moriarty, Matthew Revis, Conor McKerr, Dominic Leech, Harry Duke, William Luxton

Predicted Playing XI

Adam Lyth Batter Dawid Malan Batter Shan Masood Batter James Wharton All-rounder Donovan Ferreira Wicket-keeper George Hill All-rounder Jafer Chohan Batter Jordan Thompson All-rounder Dominic Bess Bowler Benjamin Cliff Bowler Daniel Moriarty All-rounder

Yorkshire Team Form

Yorkshire have stuttered in the second half of the campaign as they have lost three of the last four matches and are currently seventh on the table.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Head to Head

Lancashire have had an upper hand in this fixture against Yorkshire in this competition 19-15. Both sides went head to head this season and Yorkshire won the game by seven runs.

Head to Head

Yorkshire: 15

Lancashire: 19

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Betting Odds

Yorkshire to have a better opening partnership than Lancashire

Yorkshire and Lancashire head into this fixture in similar form as both sides have struggled for consistency in the second half of the campaign. After a brilliant start to the campaign, Lancashire has one win in the last five matches and are currently second on the table. On the other hand, Yorkshire have lost three of the last four games and are currently seventh on the table. Both sides went head to head earlier this season and it was Yorkshire who dominated the game and eventually won the tie by seven runs. Yorkshire had a better opening partnership on the day. Yorkshire openers have had a decent showing in this campaign and in three of the last four matches they have ended up with a better opening partnership which makes us believe they would once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire T20 Old Trafford, null Lancashire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.77 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.7 Bet Now! Yorkshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.396 Bet Now!

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Batters

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s top batter

Keaton Jennings has been brilliant for Lancashire throughout the season. With only seven games played he has scored 215 runs and is the leading run-scorer for Lancashire which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Dawid Malan to be Yorkshire’ top batter

Even though Dawid Malan has failed to score well in the last couple of games, we are going to stick with him as he has been brilliant thus far and with 327 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Lancashire vs Yorkshire Top Bowlers

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s top bowler

Chris Green was brilliant in the last game against Worcestershire as he bagged two wickets and with 13 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jordan Thompson to be Yorkshire’ top bowler

Jordan Thompson has been class this season, with 17 wickets thus far he is the leading wicket taker for Yorkshire in this campaign. In the last game against Lancashire he bagged two wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.