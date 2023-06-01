Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LEI 48 % Chance of Winning DER 52 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Derbyshire will lock horns in Match 32 of the 2023 Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at Grace Road Stadium, Leicester, on Thursday, June 1, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are off to a disappointing start to the tournament and are on a three-match losing streak. In their most recent match, Leicestershire lost to Worcestershire by 33 runs. Bowling first, Leicestershire conceded 183 runs and failed to chase down the target as they could only muster 150 runs in their 20 overs. In their first two matches, they lost to Warwickshire by 5 wickets and Lancashire by 8 wickets.

The record against Derbyshire is not a promising sign for Leicestershire as they lost two of their last three matches. In the 2022 season, Derbyshire dominated Leicestershire and remained undefeated. Leicestershire needs a win to revive their season and will be aiming to get back to winning ways. Leicestershire are hanging at the bottom of the North Group table with a terrible NRR of -2.369.

Derbyshire’s season is on the same path as that of their opponents as they too are on a three-match losing streak. Derbyshire have lost all three matches batting first and come into this game after a 6-wicket hammering against Northamptonshire. Batting first, Derbyshire managed to score below par total of 151 runs. Their bowlers got them off to a decent start restricting their opponents to 49/4 after 7.1 overs, but ensured that they piled on the misery by chasing the target down with two overs to spare. Derbyshire will draw inspiration from last season's performance against Leicestershire and look to register their first win of the season.

As both teams walk into the game with identical records, expect a close contest as both teams aim for their first win of the season.

Leicestershire chance of winning: 48%

Derbyshire Chance of Winning: 52%

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Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Derbyshire’s top-order batter Wayne Madsen has been in phenomenal form, Madsen has scored 50-plus in all three matches he has played. We back Wayne Madsen to score over 26.5 runs at odds of 1.87. Luis Reece has scored 95 runs in 3 matches he has been in good touch in recent times so a punt for him to score over 22.5 runs with odds of 1.87 is completely justified. Nick Welch has scored 67 runs in his last two outings smashing 8 fours. We back Nick Welch to have a good day as far as boundaries is concerned and with Parimatch offering odds of 2.00 for him to score over 2.5 fours, it is a punt worth taking.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Toss plays a crucial role at Grace Stadium, Leicestershire. In the last five matches played at this venue, the team batting first won three matches, while the team batting second won two matches. Leicestershire lost their last three matches against Derbyshire bowling first. We predict the team winning the toss to bowl first. In 52 T20 matches played at this venue the team batting first won 23 matches, while the team batting second won 28 matches. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 165 runs.

Weather Report

The temperature at the venue, day and date is expected to be around 17 degree Celsius and 76 % humidity, 4% precipitation and wind bowling at 18 km/h during the match time. It is going to be partly cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast.

Leicestershire Players List

Nick Welch, Solomon Budinger, Colin Ackermann, Rishi Patel, Wiann Mulder, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Will Davis, Naseem Shah, Aaron Lilley, Callum Parkinson, Michael Finn, Scott Steel, Peter Handscomb, Callum Wright, Ed Barners, Josh Hull, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Sam Evans.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Welch Batter Soloman Budinger Batter Aaron Lilley All-rounder Colin Ackermann All-rounder Wiann Mulder All-rounder Rishi Patel Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Harry Swindells Wicket-Keeper Callum Parkinson Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Will Davis Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire are on a three-match losing streak. The form of both their batsman and bowlers has cost them matches. In the first game, it was the batting unit that faltered. In the 2nd game it was the bowling unit that cost them the match and in the third game both the departments failed to turn out. No batsman notched up a fifty in the season for Leicestershire which sums up their recent run of form.

Derbyshire Players List

Thomas Wood, Leus de Plooy, Wayne Madsen, Haider Ali, Luis Reece, Zak Chappell, Anuj Dal, Aneurin Donald (wk), Alex Thompson, Mark Watt, Zaman Khan, George Scrimshaw, Ben Aitchison, Mattie Mckiernan, Billy Goodleman, Archie Harrison, Harry Came, Mitch Wagstafff, Brooke Guest (wk), Nick Potts, Sam Conners, Suranga Lakmal.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Luis Reece Batter Haider Ali Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Leus du Plooy © Batter Anuj Dal All-rounder Zak Chppell All-rounder Brooke Guest Wicket-Keeper Mattie McKiernan Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Geroge Scrimshaw Bowler Zaman Khan Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire are on a three-match losing streak. The major concern for Derbyshire has been their bowling attack. Despite scoring above-par totals in tough conditions, the bowlers failed to capitalise resulting in three back-to-back losses. Wayne Madsen has been the top performer for Derbyshire in their last three matches. Zaman Khan has been the most impactful bowler for Derbyshire. Their recent run of form against Leicestershire gives them an edge over the home side.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Leicestershire and Derbyshire clashed in 36 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 19-14 against Derbyshire. Out of the 19 wins against Derbyshire, Leicestershire won 11 matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd, While Derbyshire won six matches batting first and eight matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Leicestershire won one match, while Derbyshire won four matches.

Total Matches Played: 36 matches

Leicestershire Won: 19 matches

Derbyshire Won:14 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 3 matches

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Derbyshire to score over 63.5 runs in first eight overs @ 1.87

Derbyshire on average scored 67 runs in the first eight overs in the last three matches. Inform batsman Wayne Madsen has played a key role alongside captain Leus du Plooy and Luis Reece in scoring more than eight runs per over early in the innings. We predict Derbyshire to score over 63 runs against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire to score over 79.5 in first ten overs runs @ 1.87

Leicestershire on average scored 79 runs in the last two matches. We predict Leicestershire to score over 79 runs in the first ten overs considering the bowling form of Derbyshire bowlers. Derbyshire bowlers on average conceded 99 runs in their first ten overs in their last three outings.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batter

Colin Ackermann to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann is having a rough time with the bat. In his last three innings Ackermann 33 runs, Ackermann is one of the most prominent batsmen for Leicestershire, in his last ten innings Ackermann has scored 250 runs at a strike rate of 135.86.

Wayne Madsen to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Wayne Madsen is off to a phenomenal start to the season. He has scored 57, 61 and 50 runs in his three innings. Madsen racked up 514 runs in his last ten innings at a strike rate of 168.52. We Predict Madsen to produce another scintillating knock against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Callum Parkinson is the top bowler for Leicestershire, he has picked up five wickets in three matches at an economy of 6.63. Parkison bowls accurate line & length and is hard to smash him. In his last ten matches, he has picked up 19 wickets at an impressive economy of 7.13.

George Scrimshaw to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

George Scrimshaw has picked up five wickets in three matches. Scrimshaw is an impactful bowler and has the knack of picking up wickets in the 16-20 over phase. In his last ten matches, he has picked up 13 wickets.