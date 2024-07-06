Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Match Prediction LEI 55 % Chance of Winning DER 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.90 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.94 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.876 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Derbyshire and Leicestershire will clash in the 82nd game of the Vitality Blast 2024. The game will be hosted at Grace Road, Leicester on July 6, 2024. The match will begin from 11:00 PM IST.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Chance of Winning

Leicestershire are undefeated in three of their last four matches, with a tie and two wins. Their last game against Nottinghamshire was abandoned mid game due to rain. With four wins and three losses in nine games, they are placed at the 4th position of the North Group table. The team has 10 points and a net run rate of 0.302.

Meanwhile, Derbyshire are not doing that well in the competition. Derbyshire have lost three of their last four matches and are unlikely to offer 4th-placed Leicestershire much of a threat. With three wins and five losses, the team is placed at the 7th place of the points table. The side has 6 points and a net run rate of 0.215. Derbyshire will be looking to bat better in the next game.

Leicestershire’s chance of winning: 55%

Derbyshire’s chance of winning: 45%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score over 21.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.85@Parimatch)

Leicestershire is a strong team and has risen up in standings with stellar performances in the batting and bowling order. Their opening order revolves around Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger in the current competition. Patel and Budinger average at 48.12 & 15.66 respectively in the competition. The team posted 15, 42 & 61 runs before their first dismissal in their last three games. Looking at Derbyshire’s losing bowling in the competition, Leicestershire will utilise it in their own favour.

Match Prediction Best Odds Derbyshire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Leicestershire’s score before their 1st dismissal Over 21.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest opening partnership: Leicestershire 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Toss Prediction

Grace Road, Leicester, is a good ground for the batsmen. The flat pitch and the fast outfield have made scoring runs easy. Though the fast bowlers get some assistance in the initial overs, it is easy to bat on this wicket once the ball loses its shine. Spinners haven't fared well on this track. The side winning the toss shall look to take advantage of the conditions by opting to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather conditions are expected to be cloudy with a high chance of rain. The temperature will peak at 18 degrees Celsius on the match day.

Leicestershire Players List

Lewis Hill, Liam Trevaskis, Scott Currie, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Peter Handscomb, Louis Kimber, Sam Evans, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sol Budinger, Uttam Ramji, Matthew Salisbury, Josh Hull, Sam Wood, Ian Holland, Tom Scriven, Chris Wright, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells, Ben Cox, Roman Walker, Rehan Ahmed

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Mike Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ian Holland All-rounder Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

After beating Yorkshire by 20 runs, Leicestershire played out an incredible tie against Northants. The team was fantastic with the bat and chased the target of 208 runs comfortably. Leicestershire are in good form and are unlikely to make any changes to their team.

Derbyshire Players List

Jack Morley, Daryn Dupavillon, Nick Potts, Alex Thomson, Aneurin Donald, Zak Chappell, Patrick Brown, Mohammad Amir, Blair Tickner, Wayne Madsen, Mitch Wagstaff, Brooke Guest, Harry Moore, Anuj Dal, Matt Lamb, Sam Conners, David Lloyd, Harry Came, Luis Reece, Ross Whiteley, Samit Patel, Ben Aitchison

Predicted Playing XI

Brooke Guest Wicket-keeper David Lloyd Batter Cam Fletcher Batter Wayne Madsen Batter Zak Chappell All-rounder Ross Whiteley All-rounder Samit Patel (c) All-rounder Aneurin Donald Batter Alex Thomson Bowler Pat Brown Bowler Daryn Dupavillon Bowler

Derbyshire Recent Form

Derbyshire followed up their seven-wicket loss to the Bears with an eight-run loss to Nottinghamshire. They look dull with their batting order. Derbyshire need to improve their batting and bowling and are likely to make some changes to their squad.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Head-to-Head Record

In the last five clashes between the sides, Derbyshire leads the tally by 5-0.

Derbyshire won- 5

Leicestershire won- 0

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Betting Odds

Leicestershire is a very strong team in the competition. They rose to 4th place by performing relentlessly in their games and slowly climbing the ladder. They are coming from a tie in their last game against Northamptonshire. It was a well fought game. Batting first, Northamptonshire scored 208/5 in the game. It was a poor bowling outing for the team as they leaked a lot of runs in the game. Josh Hull was the best bowler with 2 picks in the game. The chase was tough but Rishi Patel kept smashing the balls right from the start. He struck 104 off 45 balls with the help of 13 fours and 5 sixes. Peter Handscomb added another 43 runs in the game. The total reached 208/7, ending the game in a tie.

Derbyshire has a decent squad. However, the team is facing a tough time winning games in the competition. They lost their last game against Nottinghamshire. Batting first in the game, Nottinghamshire scored 173 runs in the game for the loss of 5 wickets. Pat Brown and Samit Patel picked 2 wickets each in the game. Chasing the target, the team lost their wickets pretty frequently. Aneurin Donald scored 52 runs while Wayne Madsen added 40 runs to the team’s score. Derbyshire scored 165/8 in 20 overs, losing the game by 8 runs. The team will be looking to do better in their batting order if they want to win against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.90 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.94 Bet Now! Derbyshire Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.931 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Batters

Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Rishi Patel is the top batsman from Leicestershire. He has scored 385 runs in 8 games at an average of 38.12. He scored 104 off 45 balls in the last game. His strike rate is over 150 in the tournament and he will be looking to score high in the next game as well.

Aneurin Donald to be the top batter for Derbyshire

Aneurin Donald is a top-order batsman. He has scored 206 runs in 5 games at an average of 41.20. He scored 52 runs in his last game and looks in terrific form.

Leicestershire vs Derbyshire Top Bowlers

Josh Hull to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Josh Hull has picked 11 wickets for his team in the competition. He picked 2 wickets for 38 runs in the last game. He will be the best bowling pick from the side.

Pat Brown to be the top bowler for Derbyshire

Pat Brown has consistently delivered for his team in the competition. He has taken 15 wickets in 8 games. He was responsible for 2 wickets in the last game. He will bowl well in the next game too.