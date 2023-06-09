Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction LEI 42 % Chance of Winning DUR 58 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Durham are set to clash once again at Fischer County Ground in Leicester, following Leicestershire's previous triumph over their upcoming opponents. The match is scheduled to commence at 11:00 PM IST, and both teams will need to showcase their finest skills and make a lasting impression.

Leicestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

For Leicestershire to have any chance of winning, they must replicate the level of performance they exhibited against Durham in their previous encounter. However, it appears unlikely that they will be able to recreate that result and secure victory once again. Durham, on the other hand, is in a significantly better position and, despite having faltered occasionally, they are the more probable team to emerge triumphant in their upcoming fixture.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 42%

Durham chance of winning - 58%

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Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Leicestershire has endured a highly disappointing start to the season, with just one win out of seven matches played thus far. Their solitary victory came against Durham, providing a glimmer of hope amidst a string of five consecutive losses. While they showed signs of improvement with the win over Durham, their progress was short-lived as they stumbled once again and suffered a defeat against Yorkshire immediately thereafter. Currently, Leicestershire finds themselves far from their desired position in the tournament standings, emphasising the urgent need to accumulate more points for a chance at redemption. The recent inclusion of Louis Kimber and Josh Hull in the playing eleven proved beneficial for the team, as both players played instrumental roles in securing their first victory of the season.

Durham has enjoyed a significantly better season, having secured four wins in their campaign so far. They have shown notable improvement compared to their performance in the previous season and have set their sights on progressing beyond the group stage in this edition of the Blast tournament. Durham has emerged victorious twice against Northamptonshire and has also registered wins against Yorkshire and Lancashire. Although they experienced a defeat against Leicestershire previously and surrendered victory to Nottinghamshire in their latest match, taking a broader perspective, they find themselves in a much stronger position with a confident and capable lineup. In contrast, Leicestershire's victory was an isolated occurrence, highlighting Durham's overall consistency. With accomplished batsmen such as Ollie Robinson, Alex Lees, and Graham Clark leading their batting unit, Durham can rely on their strong foundation. Moreover, their bowling attack features exceptional talents like Nathan Sowter and Ben Raine, who have demonstrated excellent wicket-taking abilities.

Leicestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

The upcoming game will take place at Fischer County Ground in Leicester. This venue has hosted 52 T20 matches so far, with an average first innings score of 165. Out of these matches, 24 were won by teams batting first, 27 were won by teams batting second, and one ended in a tie. While there is a slight advantage for the team batting second, in the recent match between Yorkshire and Leicestershire at this ground, Yorkshire emerged victorious by batting first. Considering this, it is probable that the team winning the toss will opt to bat first once again.

Weather Report

According to the weather forecast, the temperature is expected to be approximately 21 degrees Celsius with a partly cloudy outlook. However, the conditions are favourable for a cricket match.

Leicestershire Player List

Ajinkya Rahane, Lewis Hill, Nick Welch, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Scott Steel, Sol Budinger, Arron Lilley, Colin Ackermann (c), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Harry Swindells (Wk), Louis Kimber (Wk), Peter Handscomb (Wk), Callum Parkinson, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Josh Hull, Matt Salisbury, Michael Finan, Naveen-ul-Haq, Roman Walker, Will Davis

Predicted Playing XI

Nick Welch Batter Lewis Hill (C) Wicket-keeper Rishi Patel Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Louis Kimber Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Arron Lilley Batter Michael Finan Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire's performance this season has been absolutely dismal. Out of the seven matches they have played so far, they have only managed to secure a single victory. Although their lone win came against Durham in their previous encounter, it appears to be a one-off incident as they suffered a defeat against Yorkshire in their most recent fixture.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees, Ashton Turner, Graham Clark, Jonathan Bushnell, Michael Jones, Tom Mackintosh, Tristan Stubbs, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Harry Crawshaw, Luke Doneathy, Paul Coughlin, Scott Borthwick, David Bedingham (Wk), Ollie Robinson (Wk), Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, George Drissell, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Robinson, Mark Wood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Stanley McAlindon, Wayne Parnell

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Michael Jones Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Ashton Turner All-rounder Bas de Leede All-rounder Wayne Parnell Bowler Liam Trevaskis Bowler Ben Raine Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Luke Stephen Robinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham finds themselves in a notably stronger position with four victories under their belt. While they have experienced overall success, they have also shown occasional signs of faltering. Their recent performances have been somewhat inconsistent, culminating in a loss to Nottinghamshire in their most recent match. Previously, they celebrated victories over Northamptonshire and Lancashire but suffered defeat against their upcoming opponents.

Leicestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

In the last five meetings between the two teams, Leicestershire has had the upper hand, securing three victories against Durham, with one of those wins occurring earlier this season. However, when considering their overall T20 history against each other, Durham has a higher number of total wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Leicestershire - 17

Durham - 19

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Leicestershire to score more runs than Durham in the first six overs

During their previous encounter against Durham this season, Leicestershire had a significantly higher score at the six-over mark compared to Durham. Durham stood at 40/2, whereas Leicestershire had an impressive score of 60/1 at the same stage. It is anticipated that they will maintain a similar scoring rate in the upcoming match. The opening partnership between Nick Welch and captain Lewis Hill contributed 56 runs, setting a positive tone for the rest of the match. Therefore, it is expected that Leicestershire will have a strong start once again.

Leicestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Louis Kimber to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Louis Kimber emerged as a surprising revelation in Leicestershire's previous encounter with Durham. He showcased an outstanding performance, scoring 55 runs off just 28 deliveries, boasting a remarkable strike rate of 196.42. In his three innings played thus far, he has accumulated a total of 97 runs. Given his recent form and previous success against Durham, it is anticipated that Kimber will once again excel in the upcoming match against them.

Ollie Robinson to be Durham’s Best Batter

The wicket-keeper batsman has been absolutely sensational this season, accumulating an impressive tally of 261 runs in the tournament thus far. Robinson showcased his excellence in the previous encounter against Leicestershire, scoring a remarkable 69 runs off 43 deliveries. It is anticipated that he will once again emerge as their top-performing batsman in the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Josh Hull to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Josh Hull has made a significant impact for Leicestershire in the tournament, having already taken five wickets in three innings. His noteworthy performance came in their recent matches against Durham and Yorkshire, where he showcased his bowling prowess. In the previous encounter with Durham, Hull played a pivotal role in leading his team to victory by claiming three wickets with an economy rate of 8.75. He also performed well against Yorkshire, taking two wickets with an economy rate of 7.50. Given his consistent success and previous standout performances, there are strong reasons to believe that Hull will once again be Leicestershire's standout bowler.

Nathan Sowter to be Durham’s Best Bowler

With an impressive count of 17 wickets, Sowter is currently the leading wicket-taker in the tournament. His performance against Northamptonshire was nothing short of extraordinary, as he claimed four wickets in four overs, conceding a mere 14 runs. This outstanding display resulted in an incredible economy rate of 3.50. Given his exceptional form and past achievements, there is no doubt that Sowter will once again rise to the occasion and establish himself as Durham's top-performing bowler.