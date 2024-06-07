Leicestershire vs Durham Match Prediction LEI 60 % Chance of Winning DUR 40 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.701 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Durham are going to lock horns in the Vitality Blast on June 7, 2024. Meeting at Grace Road, Leicester, the sides will begin their clash at 11:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Durham Chances of Winning

After a victory in their first match, Leicestershire were humbled by Derbyshire in their previous outing on neutral turf. Leicestershire batted first and after early dismissals of both openers, Peter Handscomb acted as an anchor for his side and his unbeaten 75 bolstered the team to a decent total of 176 runs. Arguably, they would have been in a better position if they had managed to keep a partnership going anywhere in their lineup but since that did not happen, Derbyshire took advantage of it and surpassed the target with one over to spare, leading to a four-wicket defeat for Leicestershire.

Durham are having a tough time in the competition and it is going to catch up to them if they cannot find a way to improve early on. Their performance against Warwickshire in the last match was painful to watch as the team’s combined effort saw them bowled out for 101 runs. During the latter’s chase, Durham did capture four wickets but they were only delaying the inevitable since the total was severely inadequate. Eventually, they succumbed by six wickets.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 60%

Durham chance of winning - 40%

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Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Tips

Durham to score low before first dismissal

Durham’s opening order has not found their groove just yet and amidst the struggles of their batting lineup, Graham Clark and Alex Lees have not been able to lead off in a way that offers support to the ones who succeed them. With opening totals of 30 and 13 in the last two matches, the team were not able to build on such a miserly score. Durham are in the process of finding their momentum and their opening wicket is no exception; they cannot return rejuvenated overnight and their issues are likely to prevail in the next match, too.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Durham Opening Partnership Over 18.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Leicestershire 1.82 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Durham Toss Prediction

Grace Road has hosted one match this season between home side Leicestershire and Yorkshire where the former elected to field first and came out on top. Although three out of eight matches last season were won by the teams batting first, the average first innings score in 2023 was 169. That is a doable task for the chasing side and the toss winning skipper will likely opt to field first once again.

Weather Report

The temperature is predicted to be around 18 degrees Celsius on match day and despite overcast conditions, it is expected to be conducive for cricket. There is a slight 10% chance of rainfall.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Louis Kimber Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Ben Mike Bowler Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Ian Holland All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire have registered a win and a loss so far but they have it in them to bounce back from a temporary setback.

Durham Player List

Alex Lees (c), Scott Borthwick, Ben McKinney, Graham Clark, Michael Jones, Ashton Turner, Bas de Leede, Ben Raine, Ben Stokes, Colin Ackermann, Jonathan Bushnell, Paul Coughlin, David Bedingham, Ollie Robinson, Ben Dwarshuis, Brandon Glover, Brydon Carse, Callum Parkinson, Daniel Hogg, George Drissell, Mark Wood, Matthew Potts, Nathan Sowter, Oliver Gibson, Peter Siddle, Scott Boland.

Predicted Playing XI

Graham Clark Batter Alex Lees (C) Batter Ollie Robinson Wicket-keeper Colin Ackermann All-rounder Ben Raine Bowler Ashton Turner Batter Michael Jones Batter Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Potts Bowler Nathan Sowter Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler

Durham Team Form

Durham’s entire squad is undergoing a trying time, especially the batters who have set meager targets in both matches.

Leicestershire vs Durham Head-to-Head

Durham lead their tally against Leicestershire by a whisker since they have registered 19 wins while the latter trail by two wins.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 40

Leicestershire - 17

Durham - 19

No Result/Abandoned - 4

Leicestershire vs Durham Betting Odds

Leicestershire to have a better opening partnership than Durham

Graham Clark and Alex Lees did find an upswing in performance after the first match where they managed to score a paltry 13 runs together before the fall of their first wicket. They went on to add 30 runs to the first wicket in their last game against Warwickshire, and they did so in 2.4 overs. However, as luck would have it, they faced another early dismissal. Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger made a solid start to Leicestershire’s campaign by posting 79 runs on the board together in their first match but they could not bask in their glory in the following match against Derbyshire where a bad day in office saw Budinger depart for nil. Although the pair added a measly two runs to the first wicket during the game, they will be expected to have a breakthrough against Durham and outperform the latter’s openers.

Leicestershire vs Durham T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.75 Bet Now! Durham Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.134 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Durham Best Batters

Peter Handscomb to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Peter Handscomb has been the only major contributor for Leicestershire so far with 91 runs under his belt in two innings. He remained not out on both occasions, having scored 16 runs in the first match and a whopping 75 runs in the previous outing versus Derbyshire. He is their linchpin at the moment and will be relied upon to come out on top again.

Michael Jones to be Durham’s Best Batter

Durham’s batters are stuck in a downward spiral and none of them have been able to step up and do something praiseworthy. Michael Jones currently leads their run charts with a mere 29 runs in two innings, all of which were scored in the previous match against Warwickshire considering he was out on a golden duck in the first match. He is the top choice for the next match as well.

Leicestershire vs Durham Best Bowlers

Ben Mike to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Ben Mike is the leading wicket-taker for Leicestershire with four wickets in two innings thus far. He led the way for the team in their last encounter against Derbyshire where he picked two wickets in his four-over spell and ended up with an economy rate of 9.00 after conceding 36 runs. With an average of 16.00, he will be expected to be their top bowler.

Callum Parkinson to be Durham’s Best Bowler

Callum Parkinson stands as the top wicket-taker for Durham at the moment, having bagged two wickets in two innings. His spell against Warwickshire was decent since he delivered 3.1 overs, allowed 22 runs and captured a wicket, giving him an economy rate of 6.94. He also has an average of 15.50 and will be anticipated to lead the charge in the upcoming game.