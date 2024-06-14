Leicestershire vs Lancashire Match Prediction LEI 39 % Chance of Winning LAN 61 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.65 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.73 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.704 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Leicestershire and Lancashire are going to take on each other in the Vitality Blast on June 14, 2024, at Grace Road, Leicester. The action is ready to kick off at 11:00 P.M IST.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Chances of Winning

Leicestershire got back at Durham in the previous outing after an upset in their first meetup this season. Leicestershire seemed to be on the backfoot at the halfway stage of the match but they managed to turn things around in their favor. They batted first and posted a measly 140 runs on the board with opener Rishi Patel as the main contributor with 48 runs. Durham were tasked with a simple chase but Leicestershire’s bowlers came through and made up for the mishaps on the batting order. They took several early wickets and shook Durham’s confidence and as they piled on more pressure, Durham could not withstand it and ended up yielding by a margin of just ten runs.

Lancashire pulled off yet another victory to cement their position at the top of the standings. They took on a struggling Nottinghamshire in the last fixture and it did not take much for Lancashire to overcome their rivals. Nottinghamshire batted first at their home venue and managed 153 runs by the 20-over mark. Lancashire’s openers were not particularly impactful but skipper Keaton Jennings steered his squad toward victory with 64 runs while the rest did not have much else to do but bring it home which led to a six-wicket victory for the table toppers.

Leicestershire chance of winning - 39%

Lancashire chance of winning - 61%

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Leicestershire vs Lancashire Betting Tips

Leicestershire to score low before first dismissal

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger’s woes continue to haunt them after five games. The openers kicked off the season with big opening totals and showed a great deal of promise but their performance fizzled out just as quickly. The latter in particular has a lot to work on as he has left Patel stranding on several occasions, including the last match against Durham where he was out on a golden duck. They have set up partnerships of 10, 6, 39, 2 and 79 runs in the previous five encounters and their declining performance has no end in sight.

Match Prediction Best Odds Leicestershire Opening Partnership Over 17.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Lancashire Opening Partnership Over 21.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Higher Opening Partnership: Lancashire 1.71 Bet on Parimatch

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Toss Prediction

Grace Road has hosted two games this season and, interestingly, the first innings total was the same in both games given that the teams batting first scored 176 runs. It was defended on one occasion and chased on the other. Although the toss winners opted to field first in both matches, the teams batting first won five out of eight games held here in the 2023 season and will want to make use of the edge it gives them.

Weather Report

Leicester has an 80% likelihood of experiencing rain on match day while the temperatures are expected to touch 17 degrees Celsius.

Leicestershire Player List

Peter Handscomb (c), Lewis Hill, Marcus Harris, Rishi Patel, Sam Evans, Sol Budinger, Ben Green, Ben Mike, Ian Holland, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Scriven, Wiaan Mulder, Ben Cox, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Chris Wright, Josh Hull, Liam Trevaskis, Matt Salisbury, Roman Walker, Sam Wood, Scott Currie, Lewis Goldsworthy.

Predicted Playing XI

Rishi Patel Batter Sol Budinger Batter Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Peter Handscomb (C) Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Louis Kimber Batter Ben Mike Bowler Ben Cox Wicket-keeper Lewis Goldsworthy All-rounder Scott Currie Bowler Josh Hull Bowler

Leicestershire Team Form

Leicestershire’s form has been quite convincing so far but given the nature of their victories where they squeeze by in a close finish, it is difficult to make a case for them against Lancashire.

Lancashire Player List

Keaton Jennings (c), George Bell, Harry Singh, Josh Bohannon, Tom Bruce, George Balderson, Joshua Boyden, Liam Livingstone, Luke Wells, Steven Croft, Tom Aspinwall, George Lavelle, Jos Buttler, Matthew Hurst, Phil Salt, Chris Green, Jack Blatherwick, Jack Morley, James Anderson, Luke Wood, Mitchell Stanley, Nathan Lyon, Saqib Mahmood, Tom Bailey, Tom Hartley, Will Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Josh Bohannon Batter Luke Wells All-rounder Keaton Jennings (C) Batter Tom Bruce Batter Matthew Hurst Wicket-keeper Steven Croft All-rounder Chris Green Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Jack Morley Bowler Jack Blatherwick Bowler Saqib Mahmood Bowler

Lancashire Team Form

Lancashire have four wins in five matches and are, without a doubt, one of the most daunting teams this season.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Head-to-Head

Lancashire are much superior to Leicestershire in their head-to-head encounter with 21 wins while the latter has ten victories.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 35

Leicestershire - 10

Lancashire - 21

Tie - 1

No Result/Abandoned - 3

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Betting Odds

Lancashire to have a better opening partnership than Leicestershire

Rishi Patel and Sol Budinger are regulars on the opening front for Leicestershire but their partnerships have varied greatly in all the matches. The last five games have seen them set up totals of 10, 6, 39, 2 and 79 runs before the first dismissal. They started out incredibly strong but haven’t kept up their momentum at all. Josh Bohannon and Luke Wells have, arguably, been a tad more stable in their performances for Lancashire so far, having added 18, 18, 45, 0 and 15 runs to the first wicket in their previous five outings. This makes Lancashire more likely to outdo Leicestershire’s opening order.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire T20 Grace Road, null Leicestershire Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.22 Bet Now! Lancashire Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.73 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.704 Bet Now!

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Best Batters

Rishi Patel to be Leicestershire’s Best Batter

Rishi Patel seems to have found his footing as he has been the top run scorer for Leicestershire for two matches running, having scored 48 runs on both occasions. He leads the team’s run charts with 174 runs in five innings and an average of 34.80. He is expected to lead the charge once again after two successful outings.

Keaton Jennings to be Lancashire’s Best Batter

Keaton Jennings was the top run-getter for Lancashire in their previous encounter against Nottinghamshire where he notched up 64 runs, marking his first half-century of the season. Having participated in just three innings so far, he has garnered 98 runs with an average of 32.66 and remains the top pick for the upcoming match.

Leicestershire vs Lancashire Best Bowlers

Scott Currie to be Leicestershire’s Best Bowler

Scott Currie has been a consistent wicket-taker for Leicestershire and stands at the top with six wickets in five innings. Although he was not the leading bowler for the team last time around against Durham, he still delivered a decent spell wherein he captured a wicket in four overs and allowed 24 runs which gave him an economy rate of 6.00. He will be anticipated to bring out the big guns in the next game.

Chris Green to be Lancashire’s Best Bowler



Chris Green delivered a brilliant spell against Nottinghamshire in the last match wherein he conceded a mere 16 runs in four overs and earned an economy rate of 4.00. Additionally, he added two more wickets to his tally which brings his total wicket-count to eight in five innings. He is the leading bowler for the team at the moment and with a bowling average of 12.50 , he is the top choice for the match against Leicestershire.