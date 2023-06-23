Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Match Prediction LEI 43 % Chance of Winning NOR 57 % Bet Now! Leicestershire and Northamptonshire battle out in Match 108 of the Vitality T20 Blast. The highly anticipated North Group clash is set to take place at the County Ground, Grace Road Leicester on Friday, June 23, with a scheduled start time of 11:00 pm IST.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Chance of Winning

Northamptonshire are coming off a disappointing loss against Derbyshire. Batting first Northamptonshire managed to score 156 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Emilio Guy scored 47 runs in 34 balls, and Chris Lynn scored 33 runs in 23 balls. Northamptonshire bowlers failed to defend below par total as Derbyshire chased down the target in 19.1 overs. Andrew Tye’s bowling spell of 1/30 couldn't help his team close out the game. With the loss, against Derbyshire Northamptonshire are in a spot of bother as their qualification chances look much grimmer. They are currently positioned 7th in the North Group with ten points in 12 matches.

Leicestershire are coming off a loss against Nottinghamshire in their previous match. Bowling first Leicestershire bowlers restricted Nottinghamshire to 165 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Tom Scriven picked up four wickets, and Callum Parkinson picked up three wickets. Leicestershire batsmen couldn't back up a brilliant bowling performance bowled by their bowlers as they failed to chase down the target. Leicestershire finished at 143 runs for the loss of eight wickets. Wiann Mulder top scored with 38 runs in 26 balls. Leicestershire are eliminated from the season and with three matches to play in the season the Foxes will be hoping to finish on a high with some wins. They are currently positioned dead last in the North Group with four points in 11 matches.

Leicestershire chance of winning: 43%

Northamptonshire chance of winning: 57%

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Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Tips

Northamptonshire's opening batsman Ricardo Vasconcelos has been the most reliable batsman at the top providing quick starts to his team. He has scored 305 runs in nine matches. Vasconcelos is the leading run-scorer for Northamptonshire in the season. We predict Ricardo Vasconcelos to score over 27.5 runs against Leicestershire. Leicestershire captain Colin Ackermann has performed well, while his team has struggled to rack up wins in the season. He has scored 141 runs in ten matches. Ackermann will have to step up and score runs and we back him to score over 31.5 runs against Northamptonshire. Chris Lynn has had a season of ups and downs. Lynn got going in the last match as he contributed 33 runs to the team in the last match. Lynn has amassed 267 runs in 11 matches in the season. We predict Lynn to perform in a must-win game and score over 26.5 runs against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Toss Prediction

The surface at the Grace Road CountY Ground, Leicester is a balanced track with assistance to both batsman and bowlers. Out of the seven matches played at this venue in the season, the team batting first won four matches, while the team batting second won three matches. In the last match played at this venue the team batting first won the match. The average 1st innings score this season at Leicester is 163 runs. In 51 T20 matches played at this venue, the team batting first won 23 matches, while the team bowling first 27 matches. The overall average 1st innings score at Grace Road, Leicester is 165 runs.

Based on the recent trend and outcomes the team winning the toss are likely to bat first in the Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire match-up.

Weather Report

The temperature at Grace Road County Ground, Leicester on Friday, June 23 is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and 61% humidity, 10% precipitation and wind blowing at 18 km/h. During the match, it is going to be cloudy with no chance of rain as per the weather forecast

Leicestershire Players List

Nick Welch, Soloman Budinger, Colin Ackermann, Rishi Patel, Rehaan Ahmed, Wiaan Mulder, Tom Scriven, Lewis Hill, Harry Swindells, Louis Kimber, Peter Handscomb, Will Davis, Michael Finan, Arron Lilley, Naseem Shah, Callum Parkinson, Naveen-ul-Haq, Josh Hull, Matthew Salisbury, Sam Evans, Chris Wright, Ed Barnes, Roman Walker.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Nick Welch Batsman Peter Handscomb Wicket Keeper Rishi Patel All-rounder Colin Ackermann All-rounder Louis Kimber Batsman Wiann Mulder All-rounder Rehan Ahmed All-rounder Tom Scriven Bowler Callum Parkinson Bowler Matthew Salisbury Bowler Michael Finan Bowler

Leicestershire Recent Form

Leicestershire are having a rough time in the season. They became the first team to be eliminated from the North Group. They managed to win only two matches from the 11 matches they played in the season. Leicestershire will aim to finish their campaign on a high with some wins.

Northamptonshire Players List

Chris Lynn, Emilio Guy, Hasan Azad, James Sales, Joshua Cobb. Saif Zaib, David Willey, Gareth Burg, Angus Miller, Justin Broad, Luke Procter, Rob Keogh Tom Taylor, Lewis McManus, Ricardo Vasconcelos, Sam Whiteman, Andrew Tye, Ben Sanderson, Alex Russell, Chris Tremain, Freddie Heldrich, Graeme White, Jack White, Ollie Sale, George Weldon, George Gowler, Harry Gouldstone.

Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Ricardo Vasconcelos Batsman Emilio Guy Batsman Chris Lynn Batsman Saif Zaib All-rounder David Willey All-rounder Justin Broad All-rounder Lewis McManus Wicket Keeper Tom Taylor Bowler Andrew Tye Bowler Ben Sanderson Bowler Freddie Heldreich Bowler

Northamptonshire Recent Form

Northamptonshire are having a decent season with five wins in 12 matches. They need to win their remaining matches to be in contention to advance to the quarterfinals. Northamptonshire won two out of their last five matches.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Head-to-Head Record

Both Leicestershire and Northamptonshire clashed in 19 T20 matches. Leicestershire holds a record of 07- 10 against Northamptonshire. Out of the seven wins against Northamptonshire, Leicestershire won four matches batting first and three matches batting 2nd, While Northamptonshire won three matches batting first and seven matches batting 2nd. In their last five head-to-head matches, Leicestershire won two matches, while Nottinghamshire won two matches.

Total Matches Played: 19 matches

Leicestershire Won: 07 matches

Northamptonshire Won: 10 matches

No Result/ Abandoned: 2 matches

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Betting Odds

Northamptonshire to score over 64.5 runs @ 1.88

Northamptonshire on average scored 68 runs in the first eight overs in their last three matches. Northamptonshire has been pretty good with their run rates early in the innings as their top-order batsmen are in good form scoring runs at a fast phase. We predict Northamptonshire to score over 64 runs in the first eight overs against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Batters

Rishi Patel to be the top batter for Leicestershire

Rishi Patel has been a consistent performer for Leicestershire in the season. He is the leading run-scorer for Leicestershire. Rishi Patel has amassed 327 runs in 11 matches in the season. We predict him to continue his good run of form and be the top batter for Leicestershire against Northamptonshire.

Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Northamptonshire

Chris Lynn is a man of big occasions and he delivers under pressure situations. Northamptonshire needs Lynn to perform in a must-win game. Lynn has amassed 267 runs in 11 matches in the season. We predict Chris Lynn to be the top batter for Northamptonshire against Leicestershire.

Leicestershire vs Northamptonshire Top Bowlers

Callum Parkinson to be the top bowler for Leicestershire

Callum Parkinson has been the strike bowler for Leicestershire in the season, He picked up three wickets in his last outing. Parkinson has bagged a total of 14 wickets in the competition. We predict Parkinson to be the top bowler for Leicestershire against Northamptonshire.

Andrew Tye to be the top bowler for Northamptonshire

Andrew Tye has been phenomenal with the ball in the season for Northamptonshire. He has picked up 17 wickets in 12 matches bowling at an economy of 9.24. We predict Tye to deliver under pressure and be the top bowler for Northamptonshire against Leicestershire.